It's a dream that many girls have growing up whether they live in the state of Texas or not, being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. For decades they have set the standard for cheerleaders in the NFL not only with their looks, but the high kicks and choreography they perform is second to none. These ladies deserve so much respect for the work they put in. That's why when I found photos dating back to the 1960s of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, I wanted to make sure you saw them too.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO