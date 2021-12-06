ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyebeam Center for the Future of Journalism

By Arizona Commission on the Arts
Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant

Do you have an unanticipated opportunity to present your work? Did you incur an unexpected expense that you didn’t budget for? The Foundation for Contemporary Arts offers Emergency Grants between $200 and $2,500 for visual and performing artists. They review applications once a month, so you can quickly take advantage of momentum or solve any budget errors.
Into the future

This year’s international climate conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, concluded with world leaders committing to significant steps to keep global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. Among the pledges they made were promises to end deforestation, phase-out coal dependence, stop fossil fuel subsidies and to increase renewable energy production.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
stvincent.edu

Center for Catholic Thought and Culture Publishes New Academic Journal

LATROBE, PA – The Saint Vincent Center for Catholic Thought and Culture has announced the publication of its first academic journal, “Conversatio: A Journal in the Tradition of Catholic, Benedictine, and Liberal Education.” Inspired by the Benedictine Hallmark of conversatio, or the way of formation and transformation in community, the journal is dedicated to developing and continuing scholarly dialogue in support of the College’s mission and liberal arts education.
LATROBE, PA
Rust Belt Theatre leaving Calvin Center, future uncertain

Financial problems are posing an uncertain future for a live theatre group in Youngstown. Founder of the Rust Belt Theatre Company, Robert Dennick Joki, has been telling audiences that this month will see the final performances at the Calvin Center for the Arts on Mahoning Avenue. Also posting a message...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Voices of Monterey Bay

Adventures in Yellow Journalism

The myth of Amos Virgin, the sainted church mouse turned vicious criminal from Pacific Grove, sold newspapers back in the day. Virgin was the region’s own Jekyll-Hyde story, a mild-mannered family man by day who terrorized the good citizens of the Monterey Peninsula by night during a high-profile crime spree in the mid-1890s.
MONTEREY, CA
MacDowell Fellowship

MacDowell encourages artists from all backgrounds and all countries in the following disciplines to apply: architecture, film/video arts, interdisciplinary arts, literature, music composition, theatre, and visual arts. The sole criterion for acceptance is artistic excellence. Application fee: $30.
NARS Studio Relief Program

NARS offers a program for artists who are in need of a temporary studio space and unable to afford it. The subsidized studio space is available for 3 months, and is a work-space only.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stochastic Labs Summer Residency

The Stochastic Labs offers fully-sponsored residencies to engineers, artists, scientists, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Residencies include a private apartment at the mansion, co-working and/or dedicated work space, shop access, a $1,000 monthly stipend and a budget for materials.
BERKELEY, CA
Jordan Schrecengost/The Corry Journal

Corry royalty were acting as Santa's little helpers on Friday in front of The White Butterfly, 26 N. Center St., for Downtown Corry Business Association's "Dickens Christmas" and Corry Area Chamber of Commerce's "A Very Merry Corry Christmas." The local pageant winners were passing out candy to children visiting Santa. In front is Tiny Miss Corry Briella Martson. In back, from left, are Junior Miss Corry Alexis Heiser, Little Miss Corry Bristol Eck and Miss Corry Madyson Rivera.
CORRY, PA
Art in America

Forrest Nash on the Importance of Documentation and Accessibility in Digital Archiving

Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of Contemporary Art Library. How did Contemporary Art Library start? Our nonprofit organization has been publishing Contemporary Art Daily online since 2008. Over the last few years, we often heard that people were using the search function on the website as a research tool, but it was never intended for that kind of use. We created Contemporary Art Library to address this need. Anyone looking to learn more about artists can search Contemporary Art Library and find thorough documentation of their projects that isn’t mediated by the market or promoting a critical agenda. As far as...
The Repository

Commentary: The Season of Gratitude: A needed reminder for everyday

In the nearly two years since this pandemic began, our community, like many others, has been impacted by loss of life, shuttered businesses, hospitals reaching capacity, and the interruption of our lives by COVID-19. In a time such as this — with rampant misinformation, a virus making our loved ones sick, an empty seat at the holiday table, and those still looking for work — it is hard to find the good things. ...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Erie Times News

Editorial: Can kindness and compassion make a comeback in 2022?

As we reach the center of the final month of 2021, we pause here to reflect on our second post-pandemic journey around the sun. Our conclusion? Something inside of us is different now.  COVID-19 has transformed us and, by and large, we haven't changed for the better as individuals or as a community.  We can practically hear the skeptical...
The Monroe News

The giving season

We are in the thick of holiday season. I hope everyone is taking a moment to pause, count your blessings and be a blessing! I saw a recent “Advent of Kindness” calendar for the month of December, and it seems to fit perfectly in my recent “blessing” theme. Here’s a few suggested acts of kindness: ...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

