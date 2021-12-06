Eyebeam Center for the Future of Journalism

Do you have an unanticipated opportunity to present your work? Did you incur an unexpected expense that you didn’t budget for? The Foundation for Contemporary Arts offers Emergency Grants between $200 and $2,500 for visual and performing artists. They review applications once a month, so you can quickly take advantage of momentum or solve any budget errors.
This year’s international climate conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, concluded with world leaders committing to significant steps to keep global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. Among the pledges they made were promises to end deforestation, phase-out coal dependence, stop fossil fuel subsidies and to increase renewable energy production.
LATROBE, PA – The Saint Vincent Center for Catholic Thought and Culture has announced the publication of its first academic journal, “Conversatio: A Journal in the Tradition of Catholic, Benedictine, and Liberal Education.” Inspired by the Benedictine Hallmark of conversatio, or the way of formation and transformation in community, the journal is dedicated to developing and continuing scholarly dialogue in support of the College’s mission and liberal arts education.
Financial problems are posing an uncertain future for a live theatre group in Youngstown. Founder of the Rust Belt Theatre Company, Robert Dennick Joki, has been telling audiences that this month will see the final performances at the Calvin Center for the Arts on Mahoning Avenue. Also posting a message...
The myth of Amos Virgin, the sainted church mouse turned vicious criminal from Pacific Grove, sold newspapers back in the day. Virgin was the region’s own Jekyll-Hyde story, a mild-mannered family man by day who terrorized the good citizens of the Monterey Peninsula by night during a high-profile crime spree in the mid-1890s.
On the next episode of OPEN BXRx Wednesday, Daren is first joined by the President and CEO of The Thinkubator, Dr. Edward Summers who will speak about the impact the Thinkubator has made in the community and the importance of financially supporting youth. Then he sits down with the Editorial...
A fascinating article in Sunday’s Watertown Daily Times described the journey of a World War I diary written on the battlefields of France. Reporter Chris Brock detailed the story of James F. Larney’s diary. Mr. Larney, according to the article, recorded what he had seen during his service in World...
BEMIDJI -- A year’s worth of community collaboration and Bemidji artist Mary Therese’s artistic vision has resulted in two eclectic displays expressing the community’s “Hopes, Dreams and Visions” for the future. Created with the help of several community members and groups as well as a $6,000 grant from the Minnesota...
MacDowell encourages artists from all backgrounds and all countries in the following disciplines to apply: architecture, film/video arts, interdisciplinary arts, literature, music composition, theatre, and visual arts. The sole criterion for acceptance is artistic excellence. Application fee: $30.
The Stochastic Labs offers fully-sponsored residencies to engineers, artists, scientists, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Residencies include a private apartment at the mansion, co-working and/or dedicated work space, shop access, a $1,000 monthly stipend and a budget for materials.
Corry royalty were acting as Santa's little helpers on Friday in front of The White Butterfly, 26 N. Center St., for Downtown Corry Business Association's "Dickens Christmas" and Corry Area Chamber of Commerce's "A Very Merry Corry Christmas." The local pageant winners were passing out candy to children visiting Santa. In front is Tiny Miss Corry Briella Martson. In back, from left, are Junior Miss Corry Alexis Heiser, Little Miss Corry Bristol Eck and Miss Corry Madyson Rivera.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As the world continues to fight back against the deadly coronavirus, the center for preventing another worldwide pandemic will be located in Rockville. On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation reported that the area was chosen to be the site of the new Global...
Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of Contemporary Art Library.
How did Contemporary Art Library start?
Our nonprofit organization has been publishing Contemporary Art Daily online since 2008. Over the last few years, we often heard that people were using the search function on the website as a research tool, but it was never intended for that kind of use. We created Contemporary Art Library to address this need. Anyone looking to learn more about artists can search Contemporary Art Library and find thorough documentation of their projects that isn’t mediated by the market or promoting a critical agenda. As far as...
The distinctive brick building at 139 W. Main St. in Downtown Columbus is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been home to the city’s Cultural Arts Center since 1978.
But before then, for more than 100 years, it had been the Ohio State Arsenal.
...
In the nearly two years since this pandemic began, our community, like many others, has been impacted by loss of life, shuttered businesses, hospitals reaching capacity, and the interruption of our lives by COVID-19.
In a time such as this — with rampant misinformation, a virus making our loved ones sick, an empty seat at the holiday table, and those still looking for work — it is hard to find the good things.
...
As we reach the center of the final month of 2021, we pause here to reflect on our second post-pandemic journey around the sun. Our conclusion? Something inside of us is different now.
COVID-19 has transformed us and, by and large, we haven't changed for the better as individuals or as a community.
We can practically hear the skeptical...
We are in the thick of holiday season. I hope everyone is taking a moment to pause, count your blessings and be a blessing! I saw a recent “Advent of Kindness” calendar for the month of December, and it seems to fit perfectly in my recent “blessing” theme. Here’s a few suggested acts of kindness:
...
