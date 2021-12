On Saturday, Nov. 13, an amazing pianist who has done so much for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s music department showcased his skills and mastery over the piano in his senior recital. Gunnar Olson will be graduating at the end of the fall 2021 semester as a civil engineering major and a piano minor. He has been quite helpful during his time at UWP by being in almost every band that the school has to offer, from Jazz 1 and the Pioneer Jazz Orchestra to the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Honors Recitals. Olson is a very well-versed pianist and he showed it that Saturday night.

