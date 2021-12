Bring the whole family out to hike the trails of Annett Nature Center in search of hidden candy canes. Submit your guess for how many candy canes are on the trail and get entered to win a candy cane themed basket of goodies. This is a self-guided hike, so you can come and go between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Check in at the front desk for instructions and a trail map. Please dress for the weather. Registration is required at www.warrenccb.org/events by December 2,2021. If you need to cancel, please call us at 515-961-6169 so that we can open the space for someone else. Space is limited to allow room on the trail for all participants to enjoy the hike.

