Teen launches food truck in hopes achieving culinary dream

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A 14-year-old is making waves across Las Vegas as the creator behind a food-truck and brand known as Chily Barkers. La’Rell Wysinger, a student at Western High School, has been running the brand and producing the iconic chili cupcake specialty for customers, as well as...

localnews8.com

