New games for 2022 and beyond to add to your wishlist now

2022

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: June 10, 2022

Mario Strikers is back with its unique take on football / soccer. It's a five-on-five sport where you're trying to score goals by dribbling and passing to teammates, using tackles, items, and special shots to achieve that. You'll be able to equip your team with gear to boost their stats, and also engage with local and online multiplayer.

Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Sega)

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: August 9, 2022

It's time to design and run your very own college, complete with appropriately whimsical and utterly bonkers classes, like Knight School. Get it? Create your perfect campus, shape the lives of your students on a more personal level than with Two Point Hospital, and manage its overall success.

Saints Row

(Image credit: Volition)

Platfom(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: August 23, 2022

Saints Row is coming back with a complete reboot of the series. You'll be building the Sains from the ground up, playing as the Boss with a small group of friends just starting out. It'll be your decisions that will shape the newly formed gang, and you'll be able to make your mark on the fictional city of Santo Ileso by deciding what kind of crime lord you want to be. Drug smuggling? Arms running? You decide. This is the Saints' origin story, and you get to tell it your way.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Release date: September 1, 2022

Prepare yourself to become precious with Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a brand new game from Daedalic Entertainment where you play as, unsurprisingly, Gollum. Starting out in Barad-dûr, the Mordor fortress where Gollum is being held captive, the game will take you through plenty of Middle-Earth's locations. Aesthetically the game is inspired by Tolkien's own drawings and plays out like a stealth-action-adventure game that takes advantage of Gollum's dual personalities too.

Splatoon 3

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: September 9, 2022

It's time to get ink happy again with Splatoon 3 , which is dropping exclusively on Nintendo Switch later this year. It'll arrive with a new story, weapons old and new, the excellent Salmon Rush co-op mode, and even more. It's shaping up to be one of the most exciting Switch games launching this year.

Forspoken

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Platform(s) : PS5, PC

Release date: October 11, 2022

Luminous Production's team is made up of some of the developers who worked on Final Fantasy 15. As the debut adventure from the studio, Forspoken follows the story of Frey, a young woman from New York who finds herself in the hostile world of Athia. With magic powers, parkour, and lots of other-worldly creatures, Forspoken also boasts a host of established writers such as Gary Whitta, Alison Rhymer, Todd Stashwich, and Amy Hennig.

Gotham Knights

(Image credit: Warner Brother Games)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: October 25, 2022

WB Games Montreal is working on a brand new Batman game, but there's a catch - Batman's been killed. The Gotham Knights are taking over the protection of what the studio is calling the "most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet", with unique abilities and skill trees available for each of the four Knights - Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl. It's a drop-in, drop-out co-op affair, with an open-world action-adventure gameplay style. Expect to see plenty of DC villains try to take control of Gotham in Batman's absence, meaning the Gotham Knights have definitely got their hands full. But, with combat looking very Batman: Arkham-esque, you'll have plenty of tricks up your batsleeves.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Platform(s) : TBC

Release date : October 28, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially en route from developer Infinity Ward and will see the return of Task Force 141 from the 2019 reboot of the series. It's narratively going to be a continuation of that story, which ended with Captain Price sitting down with CIA handler Kate Laswell to discuss Victor Zakhaev, along with General Shepherd. Otherwise, for now, details are light, but at least we've got a release date.

ST.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: December 8, 2022

In this one, you'll be exploring the vast Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in the highly anticipated sequel to the original title. The Zone is a much tougher place to survive than before, especially after the second explosion hit the nuclear reactor. There are violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions all to contend with - and an incredible power at the center of the Zone that may provide an even more serious threat.

Sonic Frontiers

(Image credit: Sega)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Release date: Holiday 2022

The famous blue hedgehog is back for a new adventure where you'll experience what is described as "open-zone freedom". Taking on powerful foes as you make your way through Starfall islands, you'll find yourself speeding across forested areas, desertland, and more. The debut cinematic trailer which was showcased during the Game Awards 2021 gave us a look at some of these landscapes, with towering structures and vast waterfalls.

Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date : Holiday 2022

While not a direct adaptation of the Harry Potter books, Hogwarts Legacy is taking all of its inspo straight from the lore. You'll be playing as a student attending Hogwarts during the 1800s, some hundreds of years before Harry and co were born, but no doubt will get up to plenty of wizardy mischief. It's an open world RPG, so expect plenty to explore too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Release date: Late 2022

There's another Pokemon game coming in 2022, and it's a duo. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are arriving towards the end of the year and will deliver a truly open-world adventure. Building on what we got with Pokemon Legends: Arceus , this will be a world with no borders, allowing you to explore freely and catch Pokemon. It'll also introduce the Gen 9 Pokedex, and be based on Spanish / Mediterranean cities.

TBC 2022

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

(Image credit: IllFonic)

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, PC, Xbox One

Release date : TBC 2022

From the team that brought us Friday the 13th: The Game comes Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. It's another asymmetric multiplayer title, where four players team up to play as the titular Ghostbusters, and then one other player becomes a variety of ghosts. With levels set up across different locales like libraries and hotels, the Ghostbusters must work to hunt down and trap the ghosts, while the ghost player must us all the spirity powers in their arsenal to slow them down and then escape - and yes that includes slime.

Nightingale

(Image credit: Inflexion Games)

Platform(s): PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Nightingale comes from former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn. First revealed during the Game Awards 2021, Nightingale is described as a "shared-world survival game" that takes place in a Victorian fantasy setting. Sounds intriguing, doesn't it? You'll be able to play the survival adventure solo or with friends and other players you meet in the world. According to the official site , testing is set to go live sometime next year, so it looks like we can expect to see a Beta at some stage.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

(Image credit: Marvel)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

Firaxis, the developer behind the XCOM series, is bringing us Marvel's Midnight Suns - a supernatural strategy game featuring 12 iconic Marvel heroes. These Midnight Suns characters are banding together to take on Lillith, the Mother of Demons. But, they'll also need help from The Hunter - aka you, the first-ever customizable Marvel hero.

God of War: Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

Platform(s): PS5, PS4

Release date: TBC 2022

God of War Ragnarok broke the internet with its latest trailer, showing Kratos and a much bigger Atreus facing family strife as they take on Freya, Thor, and the impending Ragnarok. Eric Willaims has taken over directing duties from Cory Barlog, and the story will see father and son travel to new realms like Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard and meet new characters like Angrboda and Odin. This will be the final part of God of War's Norse saga.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

(Image credit: Night School Studio)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

The 2016 breakout indie hit Oxenfree is getting a sequel in the form of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Developer Night School Studio is delivering us another supernatural mystery to unravel as heroine Riley returns to her hometown of Camena, but discovers a little more than she expected. Along with Riley, expect a whole new cast of characters, as the developer says it's a new story that also offers an entry point into the games without having played the first entry. Although, you totally should play it!

Stray

(Image credit: Sony)

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC

Release date: Early 2022

Ever wanted a game where you play as a little street cat? Well, now's your chance. This is Stray, and as the title suggests, you play as a stray kitty exploring a cyberpunk world filled with robots. Because of your stature, you'll be able to sneak under cars, clamber over rooftops, and even be a little bit sneaky. Your task is to untangle an ancient mystery to escape this long-forgotten city, enlisting the help of a small drone, known only as B12.

Park Beyond

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Park Beyond is a brand new theme park sim coming to new-gen and PC, and it's being made by Limbic Entertainment - the team behind Tropico 6. It might not be trying to reinvent the genre wheel, but it is doing something a little different. Introducing the word "Impossification" as the theme for the campaign and the features at large, you'll be playing as a visionary brought in to breathe life into an ageing theme park. Classic rides are getting improvements that take them beyond reality, beyond gravity's pull, and beyond current imagination - hence the word impossification. It's silly, but it just might be brilliant.

Open Roads

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Get ready for a road trip with Tess Devine and her mother Opal as they set out to uncover their family secrets. After discovering notes and letters tucked away in the attic of their home, the mother-daughter duo journeys to visit old abandoned family properties to learn more about their family history. Revisiting memories that each property holds, Open Roads explores the relationship between Tess and Opal and takes them on "a journey into the past they'll never forget". From Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright, this notable upcoming adventure features the voice acting talents of Keri Russel and Kaitlyn Dever.

Slime Rancher 2

(Image credit: Monomi Park)

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Monomi Park's adorable ranching sim is back with a sequel simply titled Slime Rancher 2. You'll be back playing as Beatrix LeBeau, but she's off to a new and rather mysterious rainbow-hued island - called Rainbow Island - where there are new slimes to discover beyond those of the Far Far Range. There are new slimes to discover - cotton slime, angler slime, batty slime, and flutter slime among those revealed so far - all of which you can use to fill your new conservatory farm.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the surprise sequel to the original A Plague Tale: Innocence that released in 2019. You'll be following the same two heroes, Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, who will have to do whatever it takes to survive in the game's brutal world. Rats will still be a huge problem, but there is more here than just a literal sea of rats to be worried about.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

Ubisoft and Nintendo's brilliant tactical crossover is back for a second installment. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will see our heroes embarking on a galactic adventure trying to stop a new villain called Cursa, who wants to absorb the world's energy. They've got more help this time around, with new faces like Rabbid Rosalina and the titular Sparks (hybrids of Super Mario Galaxy's Luma and the Rabbids) to assist. The game is also offering players more freedom, both in exploration by opening up the overworld to offer more secrets, free traversal, and more, and in combat by doing away with the grid system in favor of free control within areas of attack.

The Callisto Protocol

(Image credit: Striking Distance)

Platform(s) : PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date : TBC 2022

Fans of survival horror may want to have The Callisto Protocol on their internal motion sensor. Debuting from new studio Striking Distance, the next-gen survival horror game takes place within a maximum security prison on Jupiter's moon, and promises plenty of gruesome alien nightmare fuel. Devised from Glen Schofield, the man we have to thank for Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol also technically takes place in the PUBG universe - yes, that PUBG universe. See, now you're interested.

Ark 2

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Platform(s) : PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date : TBC 2022

The dinosaur hunting PC hit is back with a bigger, ballsier sequel that features none other than Vin Diesel both in front and behind of the digital camera. Yep, the Fast & Furious star is not only playing a key character in the next-gen survival game, but he's joined series developer Studio Wildcard as an executive producer, having long been a fan of the original game. Goodness knows what that means for the final product… perhaps the dinosaurs were part of our family all along?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia, Luna

Release date: 2022

The long-awaited Avatar game - now officially called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - finally got revealed at E3 2021 , and it's in development at Massive Entertainment (in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney). The game will be a new standalone story where you plas as a Na'vi and journey across the Western Frontier, which is a brand new part of Pandora not seen in any media before. This is a first-person, action-adventure title, with a living and reactive world that's fighting against the formidable RDA forces.

2023

Dead Space remake

(Image credit: EA)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: January 27, 2023

Motive Studios at EA has revealed that it has been beavering away on a remake of the original Dead Space - one of the best horror games of all time. This version has been "rebuilt" from the source material, but removes loading screens, keeps it micro-transaction free, and may well even add in some additional content that was cut from the original. Arriving on new-gen consoles and PC exclusively, this will no doubt be the best version of the game yet.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

Set to arrive sometime in 2022, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sees you playing as our squad of chaotic semi-heroes. Squad up as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, or Captain Boomerang, with bots or other players taking the role of the other four as you play. Set in the Batman: Arkham universe, Rocksteady has already said this is a continuation of the previous games, so prepare to see some existing threads and storylines come to fruition.

Breath of the Wild 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: Spring 2023

Breath of the Wild 2 is set to bring us back to Hyrule for another adventure with Link, only this time, Nintendo is expanding it even further by allowing us to explore the skies above. While we got the chance to see some gameplay for the sequel - which doesn't even have an official title yet - during E3 2021, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding everything it will include; particularly when it comes to the story. While it was originally slated for release in 2022, Nintendo recently announced that it will now be coming our way in Spring 2023.

Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Marvel / PlayStation)

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2023

Insomniac is cooking up more Spider-Man goodness, and this time Peter Parker and Mile Morales will join forces to fight someone that sounds suspiciously like Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 2 . We also got a glimpse of Venom - teased in the last game - in the trailer, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be more of a friend or a foe. The trailer gave us everything you want from a new Spider-Man game, acrobatic combat, webslinging and spandex suits, but now it's double the fun.

Redfall

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Arkane Austin is making a brand new open-world, co-op shooter called Redfall . Set in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, the place is under siege by vampires who have blocked out the sun and complete access to the island. You're trapped with a handful of other survivors, who must team up and use innovative weaponry to try to become the ultimate vampire slayers. Think UV blasters and stake guns and you're getting there.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PS5, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid BD-1 some five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . Apparently this game is all about survival, and will be much darker and more menacing in tone. All we've had so far is a teaser trailer, but we're hungry to see more of this one.

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, Starfield , is an open-world RPG set in space, and Bethesda has been working on it for years . Although exact gameplay details are still a bit scarce, given Bethesda's pedigree, Starfield is now one of the most promising titles of the future. Sadly, it's now been delayed into 2023 rather than hitting its original November 2022 schedule.

TBC

Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBC

During The Game Awards 2021, Remedy officially revealed our very first glimpse of the much-hoped-for sequel, Alan Wake 2. While we didn't get to see all that much of Wake's return other than a very gruesome crime scene and flashes of the protagonist standing in changing environments, Creative director Sam Lake did confirm it will be Remedy's first-ever survival horror game. We're due to see more of the game in summer 2022.

Slitterhead

(Image credit: Bokeh Game Studio)

Platform(s) : TBC

Release date : TBC

During the Game Awards 2021, we got to see the very first look at Slitterhead from the director behind Silent Hill, Keiichiro Toyama. Developed by Bokeh Game Studio, trailer opens by saying that Toyama has returned for a "new challenge in horror", From what we've seen, with insect-like creatures and swords made of blood, it certainly looks like we're certainly in for a creepy experience.

Wonder Woman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC



A Wonder Woman game is officially on the way from Monolith, the developer behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Gotham City Imposters. So far, we've only seen a very brief teaser trailer during The Game Awards 2021, which shows off brief glimpses of the hero's iconic armor before we first see Wonder Woman appear on screen, it is said that "she will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds."

Marvel's Wolverine

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC



Ok, so we don't know much about the new Marvel's Wolverine game right now, only that it's being made by Spider-Man studio Insomniac and is a PS5 exclusive. We do know that it served up an absolutely kick-ass teaser trailer for its reveal, featuring our favorite clawed grump sat at a bar in the aftermath of a brawl, trying to enjoy a whisky. He's rudely interrupted, and that's when those famous talons make their appearance. We don't even get to see his face in the short snippet, but we're excited anyway.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

(Image credit: Disney)

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC

The classic RPG is getting a full remake thanks to Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr. If you missed it the first time around, the game is set over 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga. It's a time when the Jedi and the Sith are at war. Your job is to help stop Darth Malak as he and his Sith armada threaten the Galactic Republic, finding companions and exploring planets like Dantooine, Tatooine, and Kashyyyk along the way.

Season

(Image credit: Scavengers)

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC

From sunset skies to the grassy fields, what we've seen of Season so far in the official trailer looks absolutely gorgeous. Following a young woman who leaves a secluded community to explore the world for the first time, you go on a road trip on your bicycle, drawing, photographing, documenting, and recording the life around you. Set to immersive you in a variety of different societies in its "surreal version of the mid-twentieth century, where thousands of years have passed without any progress," Season's atmospheric setting and focus on exploration adds to its appeal.

The Outer Worlds 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Revealed with a cheeky piss-take out of most game trailers, The Outer Worlds 2 is coming. While info on the game is scarce for now, developer Obsidian says the title will deliver a "new solar system, new crew, same outer worlds".

Fable 4

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Platform(s) : Xbox Series X/S

Release date : TBC

Forza developer Playground Games is making a hard pivot into RPG territory with the next iteration of Xbox's Fable series, which hasn't seen a mainline entry since 2010's Fable 3. Developed exclusively for Xbox Series X and S, Fable 4 will utilise the enhanced power of the next-generation hardware for a more magical escape into the fantasy of Albion. Just… don't expect to be speeding around its medieval towns in a Bugatti 64.

Dragon Age 4

(Image credit: BioWare)

Platform(s) : TBC

Release date : TBC

The next major project from BioWare after the disastrous Anthem, Dragon Age 4 will continue the story left off by 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, positioning former companion Solas as the upcoming RPG's central antagonist. We know little else about the game beyond this, but you can expect plenty of tactical combat, NPC chatter, and - yes - dragon hunting.

Mass Effect

(Image credit: BioWare)

Platform(s) : TBC

Release date : TBC

In addition to Dragon Age 4, BioWare has also confirmed its returning to the final frontier with a new entry in its long-running Mass Effect series. A brief teaser trailer released at the end of 2020 was all that was needed to get us excited, showing the return of a fan favourite character in Liara, who appears older and wiser than the last time we saw her, and is seemingly on the hunt for Commander Shephard's ship, the Normandy. What could it all mean? BioWare's staying quiet for now, but we're already preparing for launch.

Perfect Dark

(Image credit: The Initiative)

Platform(s) : Xbox Series X/S

Release date : TBC

We've long wondered what Microsoft's newly established first-party The Initiative has been up to for the last few years - turns out the answer was more exciting than any of us could have expected. Resurrecting Rare's cult classic franchise for the next-generation, Perfect Dark could be the next killer exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox family, though we're yet to see anything beyond the intriguing cinematic which debuted in 2020. Here's hoping the studio doesn't remain in the dark for much longer.

Sports Story

(Image credit: Sidebar Games)

Platform(s) : Nintendo Switch

Release date : TBC

Sidebar is back with another RPG about sports... but that's not all it's about. Just like Golf Story, Sports Story lets you get up to a variety of different shenanigans as well as a healthy dose of sports. You can explore dungeons, go fishing, and much more besides. Instead of just playing golf though, you can play all sorts of different sports such as tennis, hockey, football, and baseball. With lots of fun sporty antics and adventuring to be had, Sports Story looks like another entertaining pixelated delight.

Skull and Bones

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC

Sea of Thieves isn't the only open-world pirate game out there - Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is also setting sail, with a much more realistic take on pirate battles on the high seas. Skull and Bones is basically Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag without the Assassins, as it's being developed by much of the same team behind Black Flag, and promises a sweeping solo campaign as you vie for control over the 18th-century waters in the Indian Ocean. But the real focus looks to be player-versus-player ship skirmishes online, where each player controls their very own warship in team-based fleet battles. There will also be supernatural elements amidst all the cannon-fire, like the colossal tentacles of a terrifying kraken lurking in the deep.

Everwild

(Image credit: Rare)

Platform(s) : Xbox One, PC

Release date : TBC

Everwild is a new IP from Rare exclusively for Xbox One that has already caught our attention thanks to its wonderful art style and enchanting world. We really don't know much about this new adventure yet, but the mystery surrounding it just makes it all the more tantalising. Set in a "natural and magical world," Everwild promises to take us on an unforgettable experience. From the trailer that debuted at X019, it's certainly shaping up to be one to keep an eye on. We can hardly wait to find out more about Everwild's world and the many creatures that appear to inhabit it.

Little Devil Inside

(Image credit: Neostream Interactive)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC

After starting life as a Kickstarter project, Little Devil Inside actually appeared in the big PS5 showcase in 2020. This is an RPG with survival elements involved, and quite the little sense of humour. It's set in a Victorian-esque era, where you're tasked with discovering - and fighting - a range of bizarre monsters. It looks like quite the romp.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC

Team Cherry is bringing us another Hollow Knight adventure with Silksong. This time we follow the journey of Princess Hornet - protector of the Hollownest - who's been captured and taken to a strange and distant world. With over 150 new foes and new moves to master, you'll get to explore new towns, complete quests, and try out new tools in this unfamiliar kingdom. The interconnected world Team Cherry has brought to life in its beautiful hand-crafted 2D style is filled with a variety of different vistas that all look absolutely gorgeous, and with so many new features and foes to encounter, Silksong is one jam-packed sequel to watch out for.

Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Announced with a teenie teaser trailer, there's a new Indiana Jones game inbound from MachineGames, Bethesda, and Lucasfilm Games. From the clues hidden in the trailer, it looks like we're looking at an Indy story set in 1937, with our whip-touting hero exploring the standing stones and stone circles of Italy. That date puts it after Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Temple of Doom, and yet before The Last Crusade, which is interesting too. From the hints, it may even be that we're looking at the story involving a lost race of giant cyclops too.

Ubisoft's Star Wars game

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Lucasfilm Games has announced that is working with Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment on an open-world Star Wars game. Now, apart from that, details are quite scarce - beyond that it'll run on Massive's own Snowdrop engine. We imagine it'll take plenty of DNA from Massive's The Division titles, so expect a game focused on photorealism with an action-adventure focus and added RPG elements when it does arrive. It's clearly in very stages of development though, so don't hold your breath for more info on this one any time soon.

Contraband

(Image credit: Avalanche Studios)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Contraband is a brand new co-op game coming from Avalanche Studios - the team behind Just Cause. It's set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan, and will be quite the smuggler's paradise. Not much is known about the game yet, but the studio says it is "pushing the boundaries with the next generation of [its] Apex Engine" for the title.

Bayonetta 3

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

Thank you Nintendo: first you made Bayonetta 2 possible by bankrolling a Wii U sequel, and now you're giving Platinum fans more of their favourite bullet-blasting witch with Bayonetta 3 on the Switch (in addition to Switch ports of the first two games). All we have to go on so far is a brief cinematic teaser, but its implications are dire: Bayonetta is caught in a losing battle under a blood moon, deprived of her guns (and quite possibly her entire legs) by a mysterious enemy bathed in purple flames. Looks like your precision third-person action combat skills are about to be tested like never before.

Project 007

(Image credit: Io Interactive)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

In the works at IO Interactive, Project 007 (working title) is a James Bond origin story that's set to descend on consoles and PC at some point in the future. The game will feature an entirely original James Bond story, but not much is known about exactly what that will be yet. According to MGM's Robert Marick, IO was chosen because of their position as "masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling".

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X

Release Date: TBC

The surprise reveal of the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards also came with this first look at a sequel to the affecting Hellblade. While the trailer doesn't give too much away (apart from the fact it's all in-engine) about what this sequel will entail, don't expect Senua's story to have got any lighter since we last saw her. The disconcerting chanting, flashes of foreboding bonfires, and a man seemingly buried in a rock hint at another harrowing journey that will hopefully make as much of an impact as the original.

Metroid Prime 4

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

You know a series is popular when a teaser showing literally nothing besides a numbered logo can garner 2 million views on YouTube. At E3 2017, Nintendo dropped a bombshell by confirming the existence of Metroid Prime 4 - only to later announce that Metroid Prime 4 has been delayed and rebooted as Nintendo passes it to original trilogy dev Retro Studios . It could be a while before we see this one, but it'll hopefully be worth the extra wait.

Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Platform(s) : TBC

Release date : TBC

Officially confirmed at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo 4 is set to take us to hell and back with what looks like a devilishly good sequel filled with dungeon crawling goodness. Set in the world of Sanctuary, you'll battle against The Burning Hells in an always online experience that will enable you to fight alongside other adventurers. So far we know of three classes you'll be able to choose from including Druid, Sorceress, and Barbarian. Oh, and remember Lilith from Diablo 2? Well, she's returning in the fourth instalment and from the sounds of it, she'll be causing some trouble for us as one of the game's main antagonists. Her return "ushers in an age of darkness of misery," so you better prepare yourselves.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

At long last, Michel Ancel and his team at Ubisoft have confirmed one of the most asked-for, anticipated sequels of our time. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is actually a prequel to Jade and Pey'j's journalistic escapades in the original game, taking on a much grander scale in a cyberpunk, Luc Besson-looking future full of high-tech ships and anthropomorphic animals. The lively crew of space pirates in BG&E2's cinematic reveal trailer are just some of many - you'll be starting from scratch with the hopes of one day reaching their level of professional thievery, visiting (and stealing from) the residents of multiple cities on myriad planets.

The Elder Scrolls 6

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

After years of prevaricating, party pooping, and a preposterous number of Skyrim re-releases, Bethesda came out at E3 2018 to finally confirm that The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially on the way, even releasing a short but exciting teaser trailer to prove it. That trailer in question doesn't reveal a whole lot, but suggests a number of potential settings for the long awaited sequel, from the long forgotten High Rock to the lost island of Yokuda. Sadly, this RPG is likely to stay in production for quite some time, but the more hopeful adventurers wouldn't be completely mad for expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to release before the end of the decade. Fingers crossed.

Overwatch 2

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Blizzard revealed that its cast of heroes would be returning in a new sequel during BlizzCon 2019. Yes, Overwatch 2 is happening, and this time it'll change up the game with more of a focus on the storytelling and lore of the Overwatch universe thanks to the addition of Story Missions. In these missions, players will be pitted against AI foes rather than other players. The sequel also includes Hero Missions, which was described as a "deeply replayable co-op experience" by Overwatch 2's assistant game director Aaron Keller . Set in a variety of locations all over the world, Hero Missions will let players level up heroes and use different elements to modify abilities and power levels. With new characters and lots of additional content, it's already shaping up to be quite an exciting sequel.

Scorn

(Image credit: Ebb Studios)

Platform(s) : Xbox Series X, PC

Release date : TBC

With an art style heavily influenced by Alien's H.R. Geiger, Scorn is a horror shooter with an obsession with everything boney, fleshy, and internal organ… y. Guns look like they're made from gristle and meaty offcuts, so it's certainly not for the squeamish. Figuring out exactly what's going on here is part of the appeal, or gross charm, of Scorn, as you'll be exploring, fighting and solving puzzles to understand the state of things. Prepare yourself.

Atomic Heart

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release date: TBC

Atomic Heart is a weird, atmospheric horror shooter with some of the freakiest looking monsters we've seen in recent memory, and we can't look away. Originally announced in 2020, Mundfish's vision of a dystopian USSR equipped with robots and holograms is now due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and last-gen consoles.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Ubisoft is bringing back one of the PS2/Xbox/Gamecube era's most memorable titles with a fresh remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It might sound surprising for a studio that's been around so long, but this marks Ubisoft's first full-fledged remake, distinct from other titles they've simply remastered for newer hardware. That said, The Sands of Time remake is pretty darn faithful to the original, just with modern graphics and gameplay.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Platform(s) : PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date : TBC

After the release of the first Vampire Masquerade: Bloodlines in 2004, nothing came as close to a great vampire RPG since. Thankfully, Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive are bringing bloodlines back with a sequel that promises to take us on an immersive role-playing experience as a vampire thrown into the world of bloodsuckers in Seattle. As a newly sired vampire, you'll find yourself caught up in Blood trade war between competing vampire factions. With dialogue options, alliances to be made, and choices to make, Bloodlines 2 looks like it's shaping up to fill the void the first game left behind it.

