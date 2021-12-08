ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

France releases Khashoggi suspect, admits identity mistaken

By MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH, Nicholas Kamm, Wafaa ESSALHI and Adam PLOWRIGHT
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YQxy_0dGLCiwx00
Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 /AFP/File

French authorities on Wednesday released a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul after determining he had been a victim of mistaken identity.

The man, bearing a passport in the name of Khalid al-Otaibi, was "quickly" able to head for Riyadh, the Saudi embassy in Paris said in a statement, adding that its diplomats had visited him during his detention.

French border police had arrested him at Paris's main airport on Tuesday as he prepared to board a flight to Riyadh.

Police and judicial sources initially told French media that he was the Khalid al-Otaibi wanted under an international arrest warrant for being part of the hit squad that carried out Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"In-depth verifications to determine the identity of this person have enabled us to establish that the warrant was not applicable to him," the chief prosecutor in Paris, Remy Heitz, said in a statement that admitted to the blunder.

"He has been released," it added, dashing the hopes of campaigners and loved ones who thought the detention spelled a major breakthrough in their quest to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I only would like to say that I will continue to seek justice in any case," Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz told AFP when asked for comment.

- 'Very common name' -

Turkey has issued an Interpol Red Notice -- which amounts to an international arrest warrant -- for 26 people over the grisly assassination of the former Washington Post contributor, while the US has also announced sanctions on the alleged killers.

The Saudi embassy in Paris issued a statement late on Tuesday saying that the arrested man had "nothing to do with the case in question" and demanded his immediate release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WDoh_0dGLCiwx00
Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz said: "I only would like to say that I will continue to seek justice in any case" /AFP/File

A security source in Saudi Arabia added that "Khalid al-Otaibi" was a very common name in the kingdom, and that the al-Otaibi the French thought they were holding was actually serving time in prison in Saudi Arabia along with "all the defendants in the case".

Khashoggi's murder sparked international outrage that continues to reverberate, with Western intelligence agencies accusing the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorising the killing.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Saudi Arabia at the weekend, becoming one of the first Western leaders to meet the Saudi crown prince since the murder, in a move that was widely criticised by human rights groups.

The executive director of the DAWN pro-democracy group founded by Khashoggi, Sarah Leah Whitson, called the mistaken arrest a "remarkable display of incompetence" by French police, but she stressed what she called the "good news."

"Now MBS and his 18-20 sanctioned hit men know for sure they can't travel to France, most of Europe, or US, without facing arrest, complaints, asset freezes, travel bans," she wrote on Twitter.

- 'We remain mobilised' -

Media rights body Reporters Without Borders had called Tuesday's arrest "excellent news" and said it would reactivate a previously filed legal complaint with Paris prosecutors against al-Otaibi for murder, torture and enforced disappearance.

The group's head Christophe Deloire took note of the mistake, adding: "We remain mobilised so that the killers of Jamal Khashoggi appear before an independent judicial authority."

A source close the French investigation insisted that the al-Otaibi arrested in Paris had the same date and place of birth as the wanted man, and even bore a physical resemblance.

"It was details from Turkish judicial authorities that led us to free him," the source added, without giving further information.

Saudi Arabia has always insisted that its legal process, carried out behind closed doors, has been completed and there is no need for any further arrests.

"The Saudi judiciary has issued verdicts against all those who took part in the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi, all of them are currently serving their sentences," the Paris embassy said.

In September 2020, a Saudi court overturned five death sentences issued after a trial in Saudi Arabia, sentencing the accused to 20 years in prison instead.

Khashoggi -- a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in the US -- entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to file paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France releases Saudi man held over links to killing of Jamal Khashoggi

The Saudi man arrested in Paris over suspected links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been freed, after officials said it was a case of mistaken identity.The release was confirmed by French prosecution officials.Prosecutors said checks had shown that a warrant issued by Turkey, which had triggered the arrest when the man’s passport was scanned during border checks, did not apply to the man arrested at the airport.“Extensive checks on the identity of this person showed that the warrant did not apply to him ... he was released,” the statement from the prosecutor’s office said.On Tuesday, France arrested...
EUROPE
The Independent

Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was in Qatar on Thursday, his first visit since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on Doha.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit also marks his third stop in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne tours the six U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab rulers are aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.The visit is particularly significant because last year at this time, the neighboring states...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistaken Identity#Afp File#French#Interpol Red Notice#Washington Post
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Conspiracy Theorist Allegedly Killed Family ‘Over Fake Vaccine Certificate’

A German man involved in the COVID-19 conspiracy community killed his wife and three daughters after his wife was caught with a fake vaccination card, police say. German police say they believe a man, who has been referred to as Devid R., committed the quadruple murder-suicide last week. Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told the German Press Agency on Tuesday that in a suicide note, the man indicated the couple was worried that the government would take their kids away because his wife was found with a fake vaccination certificate he’d provided to her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy