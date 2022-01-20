ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Famous actors from South Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from South Dakota

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in South Dakota from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LM8h_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Mo Brings Plenty

- Born: Porcupine, South Dakota (9/4/1969)
- Known for:
--- Rainwater's Driver in "Yellowstone" (2018-2021)
--- Stunts in "The Revenant" (2015)
--- Apache Warrior 2 in "Cowboys & Aliens" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk2SX_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Nicky Katt

- Born: South Dakota (5/11/1970)
- Known for:
--- Greg Weinstein in "Boiler Room" (2000)
--- Clint in "Dazed and Confused" (1993)
--- Stuka in "Sin City" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkYnW_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Tokala Black Elk

- Born: Pine Ridge, South Dakota (6/6/1905)
- Known for:
--- Sam Littlefeather in "Wind River" (2017)
--- Sam Stands Alone in "Yellowstone" (2018)
--- Bear in "The Bygone" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcqCG_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Sam Anderson

- Born: South Dakota (4/2/1947)
- Known for:
--- Principal in "Forrest Gump" (1994)
--- Mr. Hyde in "Water for Elephants" (2011)
--- Man in White in "Airplane II: The Sequel" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ji5H_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Russell Means

- Born: Pine Ridge, South Dakota (11/10/1939)
- Died: 10/22/2012
- Known for:
--- Chingachgook in "The Last of the Mohicans" (1992)
--- Old Indian in "Natural Born Killers" (1994)
--- Powhatan in "Pocahontas" (1995)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vamhf_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Tatanka Means

- Born: Porcupine, South Dakota (2/19/1985)
- Known for:
--- Charges the Enemy in "The Son" (2017)
--- Hobbamock in "Saints & Strangers" (2015)
--- Wolf in "Tiger Eyes" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFSf3_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Michael Spears

- Born: Chamberlain, South Dakota (12/28/1977)
- Known for:
--- Dog Star in "Into the West" (2005)
--- Otter in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- Broken Wing in "Yellow Rock" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJn7P_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Eddie Spears

- Born: Chamberlain, South Dakota (11/29/1982)
- Known for:
--- Shane in "DreamKeeper" (2003)
--- Serrated Tomahawk in "Bone Tomahawk" (2015)
--- Older Red Lance in "Into the West" (2005)

OMDb

Floyd 'Red Crow' Westerman

- Born: Lake Traverse Indian Reservation, Roberts County, South Dakota (8/17/1936)
- Died: 12/13/2007
- Known for:
--- Ten Bears in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- Chief Eagle Horn in "Hidalgo" (2004)
--- George Littlefox in "Dharma & Greg" (1997-2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiJ3x_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Eddie Little Sky

- Born: Pine Ridge, South Dakota (8/15/1926)
- Died: 9/5/1997
- Known for:
--- Denson in "The Car" (1977)
--- Apache in "Apache Warrior" (1957)
--- Alchise in "Duel at Diablo" (1966)

You may also like: Best community colleges in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q29D2_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Leslie Carlson

- Born: Mitchell, South Dakota (2/24/1933)
- Died: 5/3/2014
- Known for:
--- Barry Convex in "Videodrome" (1983)
--- Brenner in "The Dead Zone" (1983)
--- Christmas Tree Man in "A Christmas Story" (1983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTDFS_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Gene Roth

- Born: Redfield, South Dakota (1/8/1903)
- Died: 7/19/1976
- Known for:
--- Sheriff Cagle in "The Spider" (1958)
--- Sam in "Zombies of Mora Tau" (1957)
--- Judge in "The Twilight Zone" (1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xo7kY_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Gary Owens

- Born: Mitchell, South Dakota (5/10/1934)
- Died: 2/12/2015
- Known for:
--- Commander Ulysses Feral in "Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron" (1993-1994)
--- M.C. for Rancor Extortion Video in "Spy Hard" (1996)
--- Newscaster in "The Green Hornet" (1966-1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwa5S_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Brock Lesnar

- Born: Webster, South Dakota (7/12/1977)
- Known for:
--- Brock Lesnar in "WrestleMania 31" (2015)
--- Brock Lesnar in "SummerSlam" (2012)
--- Brock Lesnar in "WWE Raw" (2002-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W71CD_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Fred Sherman

- Born: South Dakota (5/14/1905)
- Died: 5/20/1969
- Known for:
--- The Prospector in "7 Men from Now" (1956)
--- Drunk in "I Love Lucy" (1954)
--- Jeb Farley in "Chain Lightning" (1950)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2bGC_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse

- Born: Rosebud Reservation, South Dakota (4/28/1976)
- Known for:
--- Smiles A Lot in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- Sleeping Bear in "Into the West" (2005)
--- Holy Man in "The Red Man's View"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uhiyc_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Lane Chandler

- Born: South Dakota (6/4/1899)
- Died: 9/14/1972
- Known for:
--- Teresh in "Samson and Delilah" (1949)
--- Firebrand Jordan in "Firebrand Jordan" (1930)
--- Jack Venable in "The Lightning Express" (1930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uicne_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Kelly Thordsen

- Born: Deadwood, South Dakota (1/19/1917)
- Died: 1/23/1978
- Known for:
--- Sheriff L.D. Wicker in "The Parallax View" (1974)
--- Jed in "Texas Across the River" (1966)
--- Colorado Charlie in "Yancy Derringer" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd5gI_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Brian Cummings

- Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (3/4/1948)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Mindbender in "G.I. Joe" (1986)
--- Doofus Drake in "DuckTales" (1987-1989)
--- Stove in "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AnXQ_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Clinton Sundberg

- Born: Vienna, South Dakota (12/7/1903)
- Died: 12/14/1987
- Known for:
--- Oscar in "The Toast of New Orleans" (1950)
--- Foster Wilson in "Annie Get Your Gun" (1950)
--- Mike the Bartender in "Easter Parade" (1948)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIfjU_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Pat O'Brien

- Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (2/14/1948)
- Known for:
--- Pat O'Brien in "Big Fat Liar" (2002)
--- Pat O'Brien in "BASEketball" (1998)
--- Pat O'Brien in "Pauly Shore Is Dead" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5VJI_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Ron Hagerthy

- Born: Andover, South Dakota (3/9/1932)
- Known for:
--- Bugler in "The Horse Soldiers" (1959)
--- John Oakhurst in "The Lineup" (1957)
--- Jeff Harper in "Tombstone Territory" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERhfk_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Jamie Anderson

- Born: Rapid City, South Dakota (12/17/1989)
- Known for:
--- Chris in "The Contract" (2006)
--- Roman in "Magnum Opus" (2015)
--- Matthew Boyum in "Until Forever" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlDig_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Gary Mule Deer

- Born: Deadwood, South Dakota (11/21/1939)
- Known for:
--- Man at Health Food Restaurant in "Annie Hall" (1977)
--- Freak with Basketball in "Up in Smoke" (1978)
--- Attorney in "Nash Bridges" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126OPZ_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Brick Sullivan

- Born: Beresford, South Dakota (7/28/1899)
- Died: 9/4/1959
- Known for:
--- Guard in "Canon City" (1948)
--- Police Officer Johnson in "Adventures of Superman" (1952-1955)
--- Actor in "The 20th Century-Fox Hour" (1956)

You may also like: Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMAzn_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Mark Bringelson

- Born: Armour, South Dakota (10/24/1957)
- Known for:
--- Officer McCord in "Heathers" (1988)
--- Rubrick in "Soldier" (1998)
--- Sebastian Timms in "The Lawnmower Man" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQ7tj_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

John Miljan

- Born: Lead City, South Dakota (11/9/1892)
- Died: 1/24/1960
- Known for:
--- The Blind One in "The Ten Commandments" (1956)
--- Dr. Dolan in "Torchy Runs for Mayor" (1939)
--- Prescott Ames in "The Ghost Walks" (1934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oMSz_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Charles 'Chic' Sale

- Born: Huron, South Dakota (8/25/1885)
- Died: 11/7/1936
- Known for:
--- Deputy Tex Murdock in "Rocky Mountain Mystery" (1935)
--- Grandpa John T. Minick in "The Expert" (1932)
--- Ben Gunn in "Treasure Island" (1934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeAAN_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Casey Tibbs

- Born: Fort Pierre, South Dakota (3/5/1929)
- Died: 1/28/1990
- Known for:
--- Actor in "The Young Rounders" (1971)
--- Director in "The Sioux Nation" (1970)
--- Parade Grand Marshal in "Junior Bonner" (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3ZEY_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Jerry Ver Dorn

- Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (11/23/1949)
- Known for:
--- Clint Buchanan in "One Life to Live" (2005-2013)
--- Ross Marler in "Guiding Light" (1979-2005)
--- Clint Buchanan in "One Life to Live" (2013)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDsQJ_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

James McDonnell

- Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (2/23/2021)
- Known for:
--- Attorney in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)
--- Detective Van Allen in "The X-Files" (2002)
--- James Kent in "Bones" (2006-2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvnoN_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Hubert H. Humphrey

- Born: Wallace, South Dakota (5/27/1911)
- Died: 1/13/1978
- Known for:
--- Senator Hubert H. Humphrey in "The Candidate" (1972)
--- Self in "Playhouse 90" (1957)
--- Self in "US Vice President Humphrey Visits India" (1966)

OMDb

Rex Robbins

- Born: Pierre, South Dakota (3/30/1935)
- Died: 9/23/2003
- Known for:
--- Roger Sherman (CT) in "1776" (1972)
--- Mr. Levinson in "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)
--- McMasters in "The Secret of My Success" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9Mif_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Milan Smith

- Born: Ree, South Dakota (4/27/1923)
- Died: 5/2/2001
- Known for:
--- Holster #2 in "Stagecoach to Dancers' Rock" (1962)
--- Kyle in "Rawhide" (1959-1964)
--- Wagon Train Member in "Wagon Train" (1957-1964)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgEXB_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Ron Holgate

- Born: Aberdeen, South Dakota (5/26/1937)
- Known for:
--- Richard Henry Lee (VA) in "1776" (1972)
--- Cabeza de Vaca in "Cabeza de Vaca" (1962)
--- Max in "Men of Means" (1998)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWNkt_0dGLAfEM00
OMDb

Pat Billingsley

- Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (5/3/1925)
- Died: 4/22/2011
- Known for:
--- Bailiff in "The Untouchables" (1987)
--- Professor in "Somewhere in Time" (1980)
--- Lander in "The Fury" (1978)

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy