Vermont State

Famous actors from Vermont

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Famous actors from Vermont

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Vermont from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXwcn_0dGL9hzY00
Damon Wayans Jr.

- Born: Huntington, Vermont (11/18/1982)
- Known for:
--- Wasabi in "Big Hero 6" (2014)
--- Justin in "Let's Be Cops" (2014)
--- Fosse in "The Other Guys" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxLau_0dGL9hzY00
Gabriel Mann

- Born: Middlebury, Vermont (5/14/1972)
- Known for:
--- Tommy Elliot in "Batwoman" (2019-2020)
--- Gage Scott in "What/If" (2019)
--- Ilya Koslov in "The Blacklist" (2019-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrDyh_0dGL9hzY00
Jay Hayden

- Born: Northfield, Vermont (2/20/1987)
- Known for:
--- Kip in "The House Bunny" (2008)
--- Danny Yoon in "The Catch" (2016-2017)
--- Jim in "State of Emergency" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfMZM_0dGL9hzY00
Orson Bean

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (7/22/1928)
- Died: 2/7/2020
- Known for:
--- Dr. Lester in "Being John Malkovich" (1999)
--- Lydia's Editor in "Innerspace" (1987)
--- Bilbo Baggins in "The Hobbit" (1977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juykg_0dGL9hzY00
Sam Lloyd

- Born: Springfield, Vermont (11/12/1963)
- Died: 4/30/2020
- Known for:
--- Ted in "Scrubs" (2001-2009)
--- Neru in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)
--- Coach Willy Barker in "Flubber" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTrKc_0dGL9hzY00
Bing Russell

- Born: Brattleboro, Vermont (5/5/1926)
- Died: 4/8/2003
- Known for:
--- Robert in "The Magnificent Seven" (1960)
--- Van Driver in "Tango & Cash" (1989)
--- Club Ritz Patron in "Dick Tracy" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjyLy_0dGL9hzY00
Jude Ciccolella

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (3/11/1947)
- Known for:
--- Karl Iverson in "The Terminal" (2004)
--- Commander Suran in "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002)
--- Mike Novick in "24" (2001-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpcIm_0dGL9hzY00
Warren Frost

- Born: Essex Junction, Vermont (6/5/1925)
- Died: 2/17/2017
- Known for:
--- Dr. Will Hayward in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)
--- Archdiocese Person #1 in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993)
--- US Senator in "Quantum Leap" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xx7N7_0dGL9hzY00
Richard Romanus

- Born: Barre, Vermont (2/8/1943)
- Known for:
--- Michael in "Mean Streets" (1973)
--- Harry Canyon (segment "Harry Canyon") in "Heavy Metal" (1981)
--- Fahd Bahktiar in "Point of No Return" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEeDg_0dGL9hzY00
Matt Salinger

- Born: Windsor, Vermont (2/13/1960)
- Known for:
--- Burke in "Revenge of the Nerds" (1984)
--- Steve Rogers in "Captain America" (1990)
--- CEO Thomason in "The Ice Road" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVKtn_0dGL9hzY00
Rudy Vallee

- Born: Island Pond, Vermont (7/28/1901)
- Died: 7/3/1986
- Known for:
--- J.D. Hackensacker III in "The Palm Beach Story" (1942)
--- Soundtrack in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)
--- Jasper B. Biggley in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBFIM_0dGL9hzY00
Will Lyman

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (5/20/1948)
- Known for:
--- FBI Agent Birden in "Mystic River" (2003)
--- FBI Director in "The Siege" (1998)
--- Narrator in "Little Children" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH4IV_0dGL9hzY00
Parker Croft

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (1/13/1987)
- Known for:
--- Felix in "Once Upon a Time" (2013)
--- Elliot Carson in "Falling Overnight" (2011)
--- Garland Jefferson in "Field of Lost Shoes" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpUeO_0dGL9hzY00
Carleton Carpenter

- Born: Bennington, Vermont (7/10/1926)
- Known for:
--- Eddie Talbot in "The Whistle at Eaton Falls" (1951)
--- Joe Fisher in "The Best of Broadway" (1955)
--- Lt. Phil Carney in "Up Periscope" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuAjF_0dGL9hzY00
Rod Loomis

- Born: St. Albans, Vermont (4/21/1941)
- Known for:
--- Freud in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989)
--- TV Director in "Body Double" (1984)
--- Zed in "The Beastmaster" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcMzx_0dGL9hzY00
William Lanteau

- Born: St. Johnsbury, Vermont (11/12/1922)
- Died: 11/3/1993
- Known for:
--- Charlie Martin in "On Golden Pond" (1981)
--- Tommy Dane in "The Honeymoon Machine" (1961)
--- Colonel Flint in "Wonder Woman" (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6k2W_0dGL9hzY00
Patrick Leahy

- Born: Montpelier, Vermont (3/31/1940)
- Known for:
--- Gentleman at Party in "The Dark Knight" (2008)
--- Board Member #2 in "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)
--- Senator Patrick Leahy in "Batman & Robin" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5DVS_0dGL9hzY00
Quincy Dunn-Baker

- Born: Middlebury, Vermont (5/15/1982)
- Known for:
--- Don in "Black Mirror" (2019)
--- Terry Brooks in "FBI" (2020)
--- Kev in "Only Murders in the Building" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RFqx_0dGL9hzY00
Field Cate

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (7/22/1997)
- Known for:
--- Young Ned in "Pushing Daisies" (2007-2009)
--- Buddha in "Space Buddies" (2009)
--- Eric in "The Young and the Restless" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oO9QI_0dGL9hzY00
Adam Grimes

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (6/18/1976)
- Known for:
--- Daniel Moskowitz in "The Last Exorcism" (2010)
--- Lt. Commander Starbuck in "2010: Moby Dick" (2010)
--- Lokesh in "Star Trek: Enterprise" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fVZe_0dGL9hzY00
Rene Kirby

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (2/27/1955)
- Known for:
--- Walt in "Shallow Hal" (2001)
--- Phil Rupp in "Stuck on You" (2003)
--- Hoppy in "Carnivàle" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw8ML_0dGL9hzY00
Billy Bob Thompson

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (1/22/1985)
- Known for:
--- Joey Blast in "Blast" (2017)
--- Writer in "Mystery Science Andre 3000" (2012)
--- Actor in "Low Budget Sketch Show" (2014-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112i7a_0dGL9hzY00
David Greenan

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (9/21/1943)
- Known for:
--- Omega in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978-1979)
--- Flight Officer Omega in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978)
--- Hathaway in "The Equalizer" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4iqI_0dGL9hzY00
Sean Conant

- Born: Brattleboro, Vermont (6/18/1982)
- Known for:
--- Bobby Sands in "The Rising of the Moon" (2002)
--- Writer in "The Gettysburg Address"
--- Mac in "Lift" (2001)

Cody Arens

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (11/8/1993)
- Known for:
--- Jason - Age 6 in "Riding in Cars with Boys" (2001)
--- Boy at Yankee Stadium in "Anger Management" (2003)
--- Young Ethan in "Dragon Wars: D-War" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHSqr_0dGL9hzY00
Vernon Rich

- Born: Rockingham, Vermont (1/6/1906)
- Died: 2/7/1978
- Known for:
--- Col. Ralph Heffner in "The War of the Worlds" (1953)
--- Doctor in "One Step Beyond" (1959)
--- Redding in "Outside the Law" (1956)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3LwI_0dGL9hzY00
Byron Kane

- Born: St. Albans, Vermont (5/9/1923)
- Died: 4/10/1984
- Known for:
--- Secretary of State in "The Pink Panther Strikes Again" (1976)
--- Producer in "Peter Gunn" (1958-1961)
--- Director in "Hawaiian Eye" (1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJRpS_0dGL9hzY00
Paul T. Gosselin

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (3/22/1984)
- Known for:
--- Paul in "Misguided" (2015-2019)
--- Delivery Guy in "One Life to Live" (2005-2010)
--- Casting Director in "A Minority Report" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMDhe_0dGL9hzY00
R.W. Martin

- Born: Montpelier, Vermont (11/15/1965)
- Known for:
--- Hades in "Zodiac" (2022)
--- Photobomber (segment "Beware the Photobomber") in "Tales of the Inexplicable" (2021)
--- Cosmic Ray in "Space People 2" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRxxz_0dGL9hzY00
Macklen Makhloghi

- Born: Brattleboro, Vermont (4/21/1980)
- Known for:
--- EMT #2 in "All My Children" (2010-2011)
--- Reporter in "The Young and the Restless" (2012-2016)
--- Jimmy in "Wiretap Scars" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33D80T_0dGL9hzY00
Creighton Jones Jr.

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (10/31/1987)
- Known for:
--- Officer (Party Boat) in "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (2021)
--- Esu in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (2021)
--- Drunken Dancer in "Soulmate(s)" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLZMi_0dGL9hzY00
Jesse Pforzheimer

- Born: Newport, Vermont (11/13/1973)
- Known for:
--- Partygoer in "The Unwritten Rules" 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqoE2_0dGL9hzY00
Brett Miller

- Born: Vermont (7/3/1970)
- Known for:
--- Carpet Man in "Real Genius" (1985)
--- Sniper in "The Omega Code" (1999)
--- Trainer in "Love Stinks" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SP4R_0dGL9hzY00
Logan Arens

- Born: Springfield, Vermont (9/26/1996)
- Known for:
--- Jason - Age 3 in "Riding in Cars with Boys" (2001)
--- Other Voices in "Happy Feet" (2006)
--- Gabe in "House" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKGR3_0dGL9hzY00
Gary Littlejohn

- Born: Vermont (4/29/1905)
- Died: 5/15/2021
- Known for:
--- Sheriff in "Badlands" (1973)
--- Stunts in "Howard the Duck" (1986)
--- State Trooper in "Near Dark" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBbMT_0dGL9hzY00
William Rice

- Born: Vermont (10/17/1931)
- Died: 1/23/2006
- Known for:
--- Bill (segment "Champagne") in "Coffee and Cigarettes" (2003)
--- Jaeger in "Decoder" (1984)
--- Director in "5BX Plan for Physical Fitness" (1959)

