Famous actors from Vermont

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Vermont from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Damon Wayans Jr.

- Born: Huntington, Vermont (11/18/1982)

- Known for:

--- Wasabi in "Big Hero 6" (2014)

--- Justin in "Let's Be Cops" (2014)

--- Fosse in "The Other Guys" (2010)

Gabriel Mann

- Born: Middlebury, Vermont (5/14/1972)

- Known for:

--- Tommy Elliot in "Batwoman" (2019-2020)

--- Gage Scott in "What/If" (2019)

--- Ilya Koslov in "The Blacklist" (2019-2021)

Jay Hayden

- Born: Northfield, Vermont (2/20/1987)

- Known for:

--- Kip in "The House Bunny" (2008)

--- Danny Yoon in "The Catch" (2016-2017)

--- Jim in "State of Emergency" (2011)

Orson Bean

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (7/22/1928)

- Died: 2/7/2020

- Known for:

--- Dr. Lester in "Being John Malkovich" (1999)

--- Lydia's Editor in "Innerspace" (1987)

--- Bilbo Baggins in "The Hobbit" (1977)

Sam Lloyd

- Born: Springfield, Vermont (11/12/1963)

- Died: 4/30/2020

- Known for:

--- Ted in "Scrubs" (2001-2009)

--- Neru in "Galaxy Quest" (1999)

--- Coach Willy Barker in "Flubber" (1997)

Bing Russell

- Born: Brattleboro, Vermont (5/5/1926)

- Died: 4/8/2003

- Known for:

--- Robert in "The Magnificent Seven" (1960)

--- Van Driver in "Tango & Cash" (1989)

--- Club Ritz Patron in "Dick Tracy" (1990)

Jude Ciccolella

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (3/11/1947)

- Known for:

--- Karl Iverson in "The Terminal" (2004)

--- Commander Suran in "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002)

--- Mike Novick in "24" (2001-2006)

Warren Frost

- Born: Essex Junction, Vermont (6/5/1925)

- Died: 2/17/2017

- Known for:

--- Dr. Will Hayward in "Twin Peaks" (1989-1991)

--- Archdiocese Person #1 in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993)

--- US Senator in "Quantum Leap" (1989)

Richard Romanus

- Born: Barre, Vermont (2/8/1943)

- Known for:

--- Michael in "Mean Streets" (1973)

--- Harry Canyon (segment "Harry Canyon") in "Heavy Metal" (1981)

--- Fahd Bahktiar in "Point of No Return" (1993)

Matt Salinger

- Born: Windsor, Vermont (2/13/1960)

- Known for:

--- Burke in "Revenge of the Nerds" (1984)

--- Steve Rogers in "Captain America" (1990)

--- CEO Thomason in "The Ice Road" (2021)

Rudy Vallee

- Born: Island Pond, Vermont (7/28/1901)

- Died: 7/3/1986

- Known for:

--- J.D. Hackensacker III in "The Palm Beach Story" (1942)

--- Soundtrack in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)

--- Jasper B. Biggley in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" (1967)

Will Lyman

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (5/20/1948)

- Known for:

--- FBI Agent Birden in "Mystic River" (2003)

--- FBI Director in "The Siege" (1998)

--- Narrator in "Little Children" (2006)

Parker Croft

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (1/13/1987)

- Known for:

--- Felix in "Once Upon a Time" (2013)

--- Elliot Carson in "Falling Overnight" (2011)

--- Garland Jefferson in "Field of Lost Shoes" (2015)

Carleton Carpenter

- Born: Bennington, Vermont (7/10/1926)

- Known for:

--- Eddie Talbot in "The Whistle at Eaton Falls" (1951)

--- Joe Fisher in "The Best of Broadway" (1955)

--- Lt. Phil Carney in "Up Periscope" (1959)

Rod Loomis

- Born: St. Albans, Vermont (4/21/1941)

- Known for:

--- Freud in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989)

--- TV Director in "Body Double" (1984)

--- Zed in "The Beastmaster" (1982)

William Lanteau

- Born: St. Johnsbury, Vermont (11/12/1922)

- Died: 11/3/1993

- Known for:

--- Charlie Martin in "On Golden Pond" (1981)

--- Tommy Dane in "The Honeymoon Machine" (1961)

--- Colonel Flint in "Wonder Woman" (1976)

Patrick Leahy

- Born: Montpelier, Vermont (3/31/1940)

- Known for:

--- Gentleman at Party in "The Dark Knight" (2008)

--- Board Member #2 in "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)

--- Senator Patrick Leahy in "Batman & Robin" (1997)

Quincy Dunn-Baker

- Born: Middlebury, Vermont (5/15/1982)

- Known for:

--- Don in "Black Mirror" (2019)

--- Terry Brooks in "FBI" (2020)

--- Kev in "Only Murders in the Building" (2021)

Field Cate

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (7/22/1997)

- Known for:

--- Young Ned in "Pushing Daisies" (2007-2009)

--- Buddha in "Space Buddies" (2009)

--- Eric in "The Young and the Restless" (2010)

Adam Grimes

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (6/18/1976)

- Known for:

--- Daniel Moskowitz in "The Last Exorcism" (2010)

--- Lt. Commander Starbuck in "2010: Moby Dick" (2010)

--- Lokesh in "Star Trek: Enterprise" (2004)

Rene Kirby

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (2/27/1955)

- Known for:

--- Walt in "Shallow Hal" (2001)

--- Phil Rupp in "Stuck on You" (2003)

--- Hoppy in "Carnivàle" (2005)

Billy Bob Thompson

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (1/22/1985)

- Known for:

--- Joey Blast in "Blast" (2017)

--- Writer in "Mystery Science Andre 3000" (2012)

--- Actor in "Low Budget Sketch Show" (2014-2015)

David Greenan

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (9/21/1943)

- Known for:

--- Omega in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978-1979)

--- Flight Officer Omega in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978)

--- Hathaway in "The Equalizer" (1987)

Sean Conant

- Born: Brattleboro, Vermont (6/18/1982)

- Known for:

--- Bobby Sands in "The Rising of the Moon" (2002)

--- Writer in "The Gettysburg Address"

--- Mac in "Lift" (2001)

Cody Arens

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (11/8/1993)

- Known for:

--- Jason - Age 6 in "Riding in Cars with Boys" (2001)

--- Boy at Yankee Stadium in "Anger Management" (2003)

--- Young Ethan in "Dragon Wars: D-War" (2007)

Vernon Rich

- Born: Rockingham, Vermont (1/6/1906)

- Died: 2/7/1978

- Known for:

--- Col. Ralph Heffner in "The War of the Worlds" (1953)

--- Doctor in "One Step Beyond" (1959)

--- Redding in "Outside the Law" (1956)

Byron Kane

- Born: St. Albans, Vermont (5/9/1923)

- Died: 4/10/1984

- Known for:

--- Secretary of State in "The Pink Panther Strikes Again" (1976)

--- Producer in "Peter Gunn" (1958-1961)

--- Director in "Hawaiian Eye" (1961)

Paul T. Gosselin

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (3/22/1984)

- Known for:

--- Paul in "Misguided" (2015-2019)

--- Delivery Guy in "One Life to Live" (2005-2010)

--- Casting Director in "A Minority Report" (2013)

R.W. Martin

- Born: Montpelier, Vermont (11/15/1965)

- Known for:

--- Hades in "Zodiac" (2022)

--- Photobomber (segment "Beware the Photobomber") in "Tales of the Inexplicable" (2021)

--- Cosmic Ray in "Space People 2" (2017)

Macklen Makhloghi

- Born: Brattleboro, Vermont (4/21/1980)

- Known for:

--- EMT #2 in "All My Children" (2010-2011)

--- Reporter in "The Young and the Restless" (2012-2016)

--- Jimmy in "Wiretap Scars" (2017)

Creighton Jones Jr.

- Born: Burlington, Vermont (10/31/1987)

- Known for:

--- Officer (Party Boat) in "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (2021)

--- Esu in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (2021)

--- Drunken Dancer in "Soulmate(s)" (2021)

Jesse Pforzheimer

- Born: Newport, Vermont (11/13/1973)

- Known for:

--- Partygoer in "The Unwritten Rules" 2012

Brett Miller

- Born: Vermont (7/3/1970)

- Known for:

--- Carpet Man in "Real Genius" (1985)

--- Sniper in "The Omega Code" (1999)

--- Trainer in "Love Stinks" (1999)

Logan Arens

- Born: Springfield, Vermont (9/26/1996)

- Known for:

--- Jason - Age 3 in "Riding in Cars with Boys" (2001)

--- Other Voices in "Happy Feet" (2006)

--- Gabe in "House" (2011)

Gary Littlejohn

- Born: Vermont (4/29/1905)

- Died: 5/15/2021

- Known for:

--- Sheriff in "Badlands" (1973)

--- Stunts in "Howard the Duck" (1986)

--- State Trooper in "Near Dark" (1987)

William Rice

- Born: Vermont (10/17/1931)

- Died: 1/23/2006

- Known for:

--- Bill (segment "Champagne") in "Coffee and Cigarettes" (2003)

--- Jaeger in "Decoder" (1984)

--- Director in "5BX Plan for Physical Fitness" (1959)