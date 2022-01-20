ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Famous actors from Montana

Joe Seer // Shutterstock

Famous actors from Montana

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Montana from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGMAr_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Jeff Kober

- Born: Billings, Montana (12/18/1953)
- Known for:
--- LT Cook in "Sully" (2016)
--- Joe in "The Walking Dead" (2014)
--- Jacob Hale, Jr. in "Sons of Anarchy" (2009-2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpQZv_0dGL9cZv00
Eiga no Tomo // Wikimedia Commons

Gary Cooper

- Born: Helena, Montana (5/7/1901)
- Died: 5/13/1961
- Known for:
--- Marshal Will Kane in "High Noon" (1952)
--- Alvin C. York in "Sergeant York" (1941)
--- Longfellow Deeds in "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" (1936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhhPZ_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Patrick Duffy

- Born: Townsend, Montana (3/17/1949)
- Known for:
--- Bobby Ewing in "Dallas" (1978-1991)
--- Richie in "You Again" (2010)
--- Frank Lambert in "Step by Step" (1991-1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TINcF_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Dirk Benedict

- Born: Helena, Montana (3/1/1945)
- Known for:
--- Pensacola Prisoner Milt in "The A-Team" (2010)
--- Templeton 'Faceman' Peck in "The A-Team" (1983-1987)
--- Lieutenant Starbuck in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiQd7_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Philip Winchester

- Born: Montana (3/24/1981)
- Known for:
--- William Jensen in "Flyboys" (2006)
--- Scott Tracy in "Thunderbirds" (2004)
--- Jack Chase in "Alice" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i8qY_0dGL9cZv00
Joe Seer // Shutterstock

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

- Born: Missoula, Montana (10/22/1975)
- Known for:
--- Mitchell Pritchett in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)
--- Shangri Llama in "Ice Age: Collision Course" (2016)
--- Arthur James Elmer in "Untraceable" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHqvX_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Dana Carvey

- Born: Missoula, Montana (6/2/1955)
- Known for:
--- Garth Algar in "Wayne's World" (1992)
--- Garth Algar in "Wayne's World 2" (1993)
--- Pistachio Disguisey in "The Master of Disguise" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBtLv_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Scott Michael Campbell

- Born: Missoula, Montana (8/14/1971)
- Known for:
--- Monroe in "Brokeback Mountain" (2005)
--- Brad in "Shameless" (2016-2021)
--- Liddle in "Flight of the Phoenix" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6t5c_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Troy Evans

- Born: Missoula, Montana (2/16/1948)
- Known for:
--- Police Chief in "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (1998)
--- Granger in "Under Siege" (1992)
--- Tough Cop in "Demolition Man" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks3An_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Steve Reeves

- Born: Glasgow, Montana (1/21/1926)
- Died: 5/1/2000
- Known for:
--- Hercules in "Hercules" (1958)
--- Hercules in "Hercules Unchained" (1959)
--- Romulus in "Duel of the Titans" (1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9Zyc_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

David Midthunder

- Born: Fort Peck Reservation, Montana (8/8/1962)
- Known for:
--- Buffalo Man in "Hostiles" (2017)
--- Takoda in "Westworld" (2016-2018)
--- David Ridges in "Longmire" (2013-2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYoLV_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Steve Reevis

- Born: Browning, Montana (8/14/1962)
- Died: 12/7/2017
- Known for:
--- Shep Proudfoot in "Fargo" (1996)
--- Baby Face Bob in "The Longest Yard" (2005)
--- Two Stone in "The Missing" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MkbC_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Keith Jardine

- Born: Butte, Montana (10/31/1975)
- Known for:
--- Dyer Howe in "Godless" (2017)
--- Puck Beaverton in "Inherent Vice" (2014)
--- Reaver in "Logan" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmpYn_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Robert Bray

- Born: Kalispell, Montana (10/13/1917)
- Died: 3/7/1983
- Known for:
--- Mike Hammer in "My Gun Is Quick" (1957)
--- Ranger McCormick in "Big House, U.S.A." (1955)
--- Simon Kane in "Stagecoach West" (1960-1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQwau_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

George Montgomery

- Born: Brady, Montana (8/27/1916)
- Died: 12/12/2000
- Known for:
--- Dr. John David Saunders in "Samar" (1962)
--- Philip Marlowe in "The Brasher Doubloon" (1947)
--- Bill Abbot in "Orchestra Wives" (1942)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122LAM_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Ian MacDonald

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (6/28/1914)
- Died: 4/11/1978
- Known for:
--- Frank Miller in "High Noon" (1952)
--- Geronimo in "Taza, Son of Cochise" (1954)
--- Producer in "The Silver Star" (1955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5s8L_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Stanley Anderson

- Born: Billings, Montana (10/23/1939)
- Died: 6/24/2018
- Known for:
--- President in "Armageddon" (1998)
--- Zack in "RoboCop 3" (1993)
--- Henry Jankle in "Runaway Jury" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R44MX_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Bud Luckey

- Born: Billings, Montana (7/28/1934)
- Died: 2/24/2018
- Known for:
--- Animation Department in "The Incredibles" (2004)
--- Animation Department in "Winnie the Pooh" (2011)
--- Animation Department in "Toy Story 3" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bv1i_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Wally Kurth

- Born: Billings, Montana (7/31/1958)
- Known for:
--- Ned Ashton in "General Hospital" (1991-2021)
--- Tamasaburô in "Pom Poko" (1994)
--- Justin Kiriakis in "Days of Our Lives" (1987-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kz7w_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Walter Coy

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (1/31/1909)
- Died: 12/11/1974
- Known for:
--- Aaron Edwards in "The Searchers" (1956)
--- Buster Burgess in "The Lusty Men" (1952)
--- Supplemental Narration in "South Seas Adventure" (1958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmRac_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Kirby Grant

- Born: Butte, Montana (11/24/1911)
- Died: 10/30/1985
- Known for:
--- Jack Douglas in "Gunman's Code" (1946)
--- Ted Cameron in "Bad Men of the Border" (1945)
--- Mountie Corporal Rod Webb in "Yukon Gold" (1952)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zeYC_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Josip Elic

- Born: Butte, Montana (3/10/1921)
- Died: 10/21/2019
- Known for:
--- Bancini in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)
--- Joe, the Bartender in "Black Rain" (1989)
--- Violinist in "The Producers" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3XSl_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Evel Knievel

- Born: Butte, Montana (10/17/1938)
- Died: 11/30/2007
- Known for:
--- Evel Knievel in "The Bionic Woman" (1977)
--- Evel Knievel in "Viva Knievel!" (1977)
--- Self in "The Last of the Gladiators" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFmFa_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Brent Musburger

- Born: Billings, Montana (5/26/1939)
- Known for:
--- Brent Musburger in "The Waterboy" (1998)
--- Brent Mustangburger in "Planes" (2013)
--- Reporter in "Rocky II" (1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkDF2_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Ethan Laidlaw

- Born: Butte, Montana (11/25/1899)
- Died: 5/25/1963
- Known for:
--- O'Brien in "Is That Nice?" (1926)
--- Red Riley in "Crack o' Dawn" (1925)
--- Chick in "The Big Diamond Robbery" (1929)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4MFJ_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Patrick Scott Lewis

- Born: Montana (5/1/1980)
- Known for:
--- Bryan Hartnell in "Zodiac" (2007)
--- Actor in "Country Pirates" (2011)
--- Sam in "Bear" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CwiU_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Dennis Cross

- Born: Whitefish, Montana (12/17/1924)
- Died: 4/6/1991
- Known for:
--- Arnold Lutz in "Mission: Impossible" (1971-1972)
--- Cmdr. Arthur Richards in "The Blue Angels" (1960-1961)
--- Bishop in "Mrs. Pollifax-Spy" (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4nFd_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Bert Rumsey

- Born: Montana (10/15/1892)
- Died: 7/6/1968
- Known for:
--- Bartender in "Gunsmoke" (1955-1959)
--- Actor in "The Girl in Lovers Lane" (1960)
--- Bert the Bartender in "The Threat" (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQFeH_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Rob Cox

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (1/28/1969)
- Known for:
--- Conroy in "A River Runs Through It" (1992)
--- Mick in "The Tinderbox"
--- Location Management in "Please Baby Please"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3Xj5_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Timmy Everett

- Born: Helena, Montana (2/14/1938)
- Died: 3/4/1977
- Known for:
--- Tommy Djilas in "The Music Man" (1962)
--- Willie Morrison in "Ben Casey" (1963)
--- Doug in "Playhouse 90" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQ44E_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Gregory Abbey

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (12/15/1970)
- Known for:
--- ADA Donoghue in "Bull" (2020)
--- Pat in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (2019)
--- Kent Altman in "The Good Wife" (2012-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTDdI_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Douglas Dirkson

- Born: Lewistown, Montana (5/17/1943)
- Known for:
--- Burlington Cranston in "Footloose" (1984)
--- Leroy Bracken in "Gator Bait" (1973)
--- Davey in "King of the Mountain" (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHJZJ_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Terence Rosemore

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (7/29/1964)
- Known for:
--- Narblik in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
--- Crew Chief in "The Suicide Squad" (2021)
--- Detective in "True Detective" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQdDu_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Buffalo Child

- Born: Montana (not available)
- Known for:
--- Pawnee #1 in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)
--- Dave the Cook in "Northern Exposure" (1990)
--- Andre Lebret in "North of 60" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTqGd_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Chet Huntley

- Born: Cardwell, Montana (12/10/1911)
- Died: 3/20/1974
- Known for:
--- Chet Huntley in "I Cheated the Law" (1949)
--- Newscaster in "Vanished" (1971)
--- Announcer in "Medic" (1955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDMeE_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Bob Burns

- Born: Glendive, Montana (11/21/1884)
- Died: 3/14/1957
- Known for:
--- Bob Speed in "Jus' Travlin'" (1925)
--- Actor in "Melting Millions" (1927)
--- Sheriff Parker in "Sagebrush Trail" (1933)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H44rV_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Don Ross

- Born: Missoula, Montana (4/4/1920)
- Died: 1/15/2011
- Known for:
--- Police Officer in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)
--- Duane 'Duke' Miller in "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959)
--- Carl Freeman in "Dragnet 1967" (1967-1970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpghC_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Kyle David Pierce

- Born: Bozeman, Montana (2/8/1983)
- Known for:
--- Cameron in "Blowback" (2022)
--- Buck in "Dear White People" (2021)
--- Quinn Carter in "Dynasty" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31N6dC_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Michael Ayr

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (9/8/1953)
- Known for:
--- William Sanderland in "L.A. Law" (1989-1990)
--- Scott in "Lisa" (1989)
--- Stockton (1992) in "General Hospital" (1963)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiw5e_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Ward Ramsey

- Born: Helena, Montana (9/24/1924)
- Died: 12/24/1984
- Known for:
--- Bart Thompson in "Dinosaurus!" (1960)
--- Officer Brown in "Cape Fear" (1962)
--- Fogarty in "Seven Ways from Sundown" (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuRiG_0dGL9cZv00
OMDb

Harry Carter

- Born: Pony, Montana (2/27/1906)
- Died: 4/1/1996
- Known for:
--- Ned Tyler in "Lure of the Wilderness" (1952)
--- Sol Fikes in "Hound-Dog Man" (1959)
--- Bus Driver in "How to Be Very, Very Popular" (1955)

