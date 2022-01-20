Joe Seer // Shutterstock

Famous actors from Montana

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Montana from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

OMDb

Jeff Kober

- Born: Billings, Montana (12/18/1953)

- Known for:

--- LT Cook in "Sully" (2016)

--- Joe in "The Walking Dead" (2014)

--- Jacob Hale, Jr. in "Sons of Anarchy" (2009-2013)

Eiga no Tomo // Wikimedia Commons

Gary Cooper

- Born: Helena, Montana (5/7/1901)

- Died: 5/13/1961

- Known for:

--- Marshal Will Kane in "High Noon" (1952)

--- Alvin C. York in "Sergeant York" (1941)

--- Longfellow Deeds in "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" (1936)

OMDb

Patrick Duffy

- Born: Townsend, Montana (3/17/1949)

- Known for:

--- Bobby Ewing in "Dallas" (1978-1991)

--- Richie in "You Again" (2010)

--- Frank Lambert in "Step by Step" (1991-1998)

OMDb

Dirk Benedict

- Born: Helena, Montana (3/1/1945)

- Known for:

--- Pensacola Prisoner Milt in "The A-Team" (2010)

--- Templeton 'Faceman' Peck in "The A-Team" (1983-1987)

--- Lieutenant Starbuck in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978)

OMDb

Philip Winchester

- Born: Montana (3/24/1981)

- Known for:

--- William Jensen in "Flyboys" (2006)

--- Scott Tracy in "Thunderbirds" (2004)

--- Jack Chase in "Alice" (2009)

Joe Seer // Shutterstock

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

- Born: Missoula, Montana (10/22/1975)

- Known for:

--- Mitchell Pritchett in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)

--- Shangri Llama in "Ice Age: Collision Course" (2016)

--- Arthur James Elmer in "Untraceable" (2008)

OMDb

Dana Carvey

- Born: Missoula, Montana (6/2/1955)

- Known for:

--- Garth Algar in "Wayne's World" (1992)

--- Garth Algar in "Wayne's World 2" (1993)

--- Pistachio Disguisey in "The Master of Disguise" (2002)

OMDb

Scott Michael Campbell

- Born: Missoula, Montana (8/14/1971)

- Known for:

--- Monroe in "Brokeback Mountain" (2005)

--- Brad in "Shameless" (2016-2021)

--- Liddle in "Flight of the Phoenix" (2004)

OMDb

Troy Evans

- Born: Missoula, Montana (2/16/1948)

- Known for:

--- Police Chief in "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (1998)

--- Granger in "Under Siege" (1992)

--- Tough Cop in "Demolition Man" (1993)

OMDb

Steve Reeves

- Born: Glasgow, Montana (1/21/1926)

- Died: 5/1/2000

- Known for:

--- Hercules in "Hercules" (1958)

--- Hercules in "Hercules Unchained" (1959)

--- Romulus in "Duel of the Titans" (1961)

OMDb

David Midthunder

- Born: Fort Peck Reservation, Montana (8/8/1962)

- Known for:

--- Buffalo Man in "Hostiles" (2017)

--- Takoda in "Westworld" (2016-2018)

--- David Ridges in "Longmire" (2013-2014)

OMDb

Steve Reevis

- Born: Browning, Montana (8/14/1962)

- Died: 12/7/2017

- Known for:

--- Shep Proudfoot in "Fargo" (1996)

--- Baby Face Bob in "The Longest Yard" (2005)

--- Two Stone in "The Missing" (2003)

OMDb

Keith Jardine

- Born: Butte, Montana (10/31/1975)

- Known for:

--- Dyer Howe in "Godless" (2017)

--- Puck Beaverton in "Inherent Vice" (2014)

--- Reaver in "Logan" (2017)

OMDb

Robert Bray

- Born: Kalispell, Montana (10/13/1917)

- Died: 3/7/1983

- Known for:

--- Mike Hammer in "My Gun Is Quick" (1957)

--- Ranger McCormick in "Big House, U.S.A." (1955)

--- Simon Kane in "Stagecoach West" (1960-1961)

OMDb

George Montgomery

- Born: Brady, Montana (8/27/1916)

- Died: 12/12/2000

- Known for:

--- Dr. John David Saunders in "Samar" (1962)

--- Philip Marlowe in "The Brasher Doubloon" (1947)

--- Bill Abbot in "Orchestra Wives" (1942)

OMDb

Ian MacDonald

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (6/28/1914)

- Died: 4/11/1978

- Known for:

--- Frank Miller in "High Noon" (1952)

--- Geronimo in "Taza, Son of Cochise" (1954)

--- Producer in "The Silver Star" (1955)

OMDb

Stanley Anderson

- Born: Billings, Montana (10/23/1939)

- Died: 6/24/2018

- Known for:

--- President in "Armageddon" (1998)

--- Zack in "RoboCop 3" (1993)

--- Henry Jankle in "Runaway Jury" (2003)

OMDb

Bud Luckey

- Born: Billings, Montana (7/28/1934)

- Died: 2/24/2018

- Known for:

--- Animation Department in "The Incredibles" (2004)

--- Animation Department in "Winnie the Pooh" (2011)

--- Animation Department in "Toy Story 3" (2010)

OMDb

Wally Kurth

- Born: Billings, Montana (7/31/1958)

- Known for:

--- Ned Ashton in "General Hospital" (1991-2021)

--- Tamasaburô in "Pom Poko" (1994)

--- Justin Kiriakis in "Days of Our Lives" (1987-2021)

OMDb

Walter Coy

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (1/31/1909)

- Died: 12/11/1974

- Known for:

--- Aaron Edwards in "The Searchers" (1956)

--- Buster Burgess in "The Lusty Men" (1952)

--- Supplemental Narration in "South Seas Adventure" (1958)

OMDb

Kirby Grant

- Born: Butte, Montana (11/24/1911)

- Died: 10/30/1985

- Known for:

--- Jack Douglas in "Gunman's Code" (1946)

--- Ted Cameron in "Bad Men of the Border" (1945)

--- Mountie Corporal Rod Webb in "Yukon Gold" (1952)

OMDb

Josip Elic

- Born: Butte, Montana (3/10/1921)

- Died: 10/21/2019

- Known for:

--- Bancini in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)

--- Joe, the Bartender in "Black Rain" (1989)

--- Violinist in "The Producers" (1967)

OMDb

Evel Knievel

- Born: Butte, Montana (10/17/1938)

- Died: 11/30/2007

- Known for:

--- Evel Knievel in "The Bionic Woman" (1977)

--- Evel Knievel in "Viva Knievel!" (1977)

--- Self in "The Last of the Gladiators" (1988)

OMDb

Brent Musburger

- Born: Billings, Montana (5/26/1939)

- Known for:

--- Brent Musburger in "The Waterboy" (1998)

--- Brent Mustangburger in "Planes" (2013)

--- Reporter in "Rocky II" (1979)

OMDb

Ethan Laidlaw

- Born: Butte, Montana (11/25/1899)

- Died: 5/25/1963

- Known for:

--- O'Brien in "Is That Nice?" (1926)

--- Red Riley in "Crack o' Dawn" (1925)

--- Chick in "The Big Diamond Robbery" (1929)

OMDb

Patrick Scott Lewis

- Born: Montana (5/1/1980)

- Known for:

--- Bryan Hartnell in "Zodiac" (2007)

--- Actor in "Country Pirates" (2011)

--- Sam in "Bear" (2010)

OMDb

Dennis Cross

- Born: Whitefish, Montana (12/17/1924)

- Died: 4/6/1991

- Known for:

--- Arnold Lutz in "Mission: Impossible" (1971-1972)

--- Cmdr. Arthur Richards in "The Blue Angels" (1960-1961)

--- Bishop in "Mrs. Pollifax-Spy" (1971)

OMDb

Bert Rumsey

- Born: Montana (10/15/1892)

- Died: 7/6/1968

- Known for:

--- Bartender in "Gunsmoke" (1955-1959)

--- Actor in "The Girl in Lovers Lane" (1960)

--- Bert the Bartender in "The Threat" (1960)

OMDb

Rob Cox

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (1/28/1969)

- Known for:

--- Conroy in "A River Runs Through It" (1992)

--- Mick in "The Tinderbox"

--- Location Management in "Please Baby Please"

OMDb

Timmy Everett

- Born: Helena, Montana (2/14/1938)

- Died: 3/4/1977

- Known for:

--- Tommy Djilas in "The Music Man" (1962)

--- Willie Morrison in "Ben Casey" (1963)

--- Doug in "Playhouse 90" (1959)

OMDb

Gregory Abbey

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (12/15/1970)

- Known for:

--- ADA Donoghue in "Bull" (2020)

--- Pat in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (2019)

--- Kent Altman in "The Good Wife" (2012-2015)

OMDb

Douglas Dirkson

- Born: Lewistown, Montana (5/17/1943)

- Known for:

--- Burlington Cranston in "Footloose" (1984)

--- Leroy Bracken in "Gator Bait" (1973)

--- Davey in "King of the Mountain" (1981)

OMDb

Terence Rosemore

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (7/29/1964)

- Known for:

--- Narblik in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

--- Crew Chief in "The Suicide Squad" (2021)

--- Detective in "True Detective" (2014)

OMDb

Buffalo Child

- Born: Montana (not available)

- Known for:

--- Pawnee #1 in "Dances with Wolves" (1990)

--- Dave the Cook in "Northern Exposure" (1990)

--- Andre Lebret in "North of 60" (1993)

OMDb

Chet Huntley

- Born: Cardwell, Montana (12/10/1911)

- Died: 3/20/1974

- Known for:

--- Chet Huntley in "I Cheated the Law" (1949)

--- Newscaster in "Vanished" (1971)

--- Announcer in "Medic" (1955)

OMDb

Bob Burns

- Born: Glendive, Montana (11/21/1884)

- Died: 3/14/1957

- Known for:

--- Bob Speed in "Jus' Travlin'" (1925)

--- Actor in "Melting Millions" (1927)

--- Sheriff Parker in "Sagebrush Trail" (1933)

OMDb

Don Ross

- Born: Missoula, Montana (4/4/1920)

- Died: 1/15/2011

- Known for:

--- Police Officer in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962)

--- Duane 'Duke' Miller in "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959)

--- Carl Freeman in "Dragnet 1967" (1967-1970)

OMDb

Kyle David Pierce

- Born: Bozeman, Montana (2/8/1983)

- Known for:

--- Cameron in "Blowback" (2022)

--- Buck in "Dear White People" (2021)

--- Quinn Carter in "Dynasty" (2021)

OMDb

Michael Ayr

- Born: Great Falls, Montana (9/8/1953)

- Known for:

--- William Sanderland in "L.A. Law" (1989-1990)

--- Scott in "Lisa" (1989)

--- Stockton (1992) in "General Hospital" (1963)

OMDb

Ward Ramsey

- Born: Helena, Montana (9/24/1924)

- Died: 12/24/1984

- Known for:

--- Bart Thompson in "Dinosaurus!" (1960)

--- Officer Brown in "Cape Fear" (1962)

--- Fogarty in "Seven Ways from Sundown" (1960)

OMDb

Harry Carter

- Born: Pony, Montana (2/27/1906)

- Died: 4/1/1996

- Known for:

--- Ned Tyler in "Lure of the Wilderness" (1952)

--- Sol Fikes in "Hound-Dog Man" (1959)

--- Bus Driver in "How to Be Very, Very Popular" (1955)