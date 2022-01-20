ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from Nevada

Famous actors from Nevada

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Nevada from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjQpU_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Matthew Gray Gubler

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (3/9/1980)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Spencer Reid in "Criminal Minds" (2005-2020)
--- Simon in "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)
--- Paul in "500 Days of Summer" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S09Cp_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Peyton Meyer

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (11/24/1998)
- Known for:
--- Lucas Friar in "Girl Meets World" (2014-2017)
--- Trip Windsor in "American Housewife" (2018-2021)
--- Jordan Van Draanen in "He's All That" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muoHv_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Kristoffer Polaha

- Born: Reno, Nevada (2/18/1977)
- Known for:
--- Wyatt Huntley in "Jurassic World: Dominion" (2022)
--- Handsome Man in "Wonder Woman 1984" (2020)
--- Calvin in "Where Hope Grows" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyEXo_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Thomas Ian Nicholas

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/10/1980)
- Known for:
--- Ethan in "Adverse" (2020)
--- Nick Hutchison in "Red Band Society" (2014-2015)
--- Eugene in "Please Give" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni7gE_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Thomas Dekker

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/28/1987)
- Known for:
--- Travis (2020) in "Swimming with Sharks" (2022)
--- John Connor in "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" (2008-2009)
--- Jesse Braun in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (2010)

OMDb

Loren Dean

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/31/1969)
- Known for:
--- Joe in "Say Anything" (1989)
--- Ethan Glance in "Space Cowboys" (2000)
--- Hicks in "Enemy of the State" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3YHy_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Gabriel Damon

- Born: Reno, Nevada (4/23/1976)
- Known for:
--- Hob in "RoboCop 2" (1990)
--- Littlefoot in "The Land Before Time" (1988)
--- Spot Conlon in "Newsies" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYg3O_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Bryce Johnson

- Born: Reno, Nevada (4/18/1977)
- Known for:
--- Jake in "Darkness Rising" (2017)
--- Darren Wilden in "Pretty Little Liars" (2010-2016)
--- Jim in "Willow Creek" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7kcu_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Luke Edwards

- Born: Nevada City, California (3/24/1980)
- Known for:
--- Billy Heywood in "Little Big League" (1994)
--- Jimmy Woods in "The Wizard" (1989)
--- Jack Taggart Jr. in "Jeepers Creepers 2" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZ6kj_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Michael Cimino

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (11/10/1999)
- Known for:
--- Victor Salazar in "Love, Victor" (2020-2022)
--- Bob Palmeri in "Annabelle Comes Home" (2019)
--- Miguel in "Centurion XII" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T57dN_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Ron Thomas

- Born: Reno, Nevada (11/15/1961)
- Known for:
--- Bobby in "Cobra Kai" (2019-2021)
--- Bobby in "The Karate Kid" (1984)
--- Norman in "The Big Bet" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB3L7_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Abraham Rodriguez

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (1/4/2000)
- Known for:
--- Nate Silva in "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" (2019-2020)
--- Spencer Buckley in "Saved by the Bell" (2020-2021)
--- Young Albert in "Unwritten" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOXNB_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Jason-Shane Scott

- Born: Reno, Nevada (12/29/1976)
- Known for:
--- Brody in "Famous in Love" (2017)
--- Dominic in "The Wrong Student" (2017)
--- Colton in "The Sandman" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Dw7N_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Adam Hicks

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (11/28/1992)
- Known for:
--- Jason Zimmer in "The Boy Next Door" (2015)
--- Joe in "How to Eat Fried Worms" (2006)
--- Luther in "Zeke and Luther" (2009-2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11W936_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Brad Dexter

- Born: Goldfield, Nevada (4/9/1917)
- Died: 12/12/2002
- Known for:
--- Harry Luck in "The Magnificent Seven" (1960)
--- Bob Brannom in "The Asphalt Jungle" (1950)
--- Ens. Gerald Cartwright in "Run Silent Run Deep" (1958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UYZX_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Chase Ellison

- Born: Reno, Nevada (9/22/1993)
- Known for:
--- Randy in "Tooth Fairy" (2010)
--- Neil (age 8) in "Mysterious Skin" (2004)
--- Andy Nichol in "That's What I Am" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Wrom_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Andre Agassi

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (4/29/1970)
- Known for:
--- Andre Agassi in "Mad About You" (1994)
--- Self in "Great Performances" (2008)
--- Self in "Wimbledon: A History of the Championships" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8EYx_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Paul Schrier

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (6/1/1970)
- Known for:
--- Bulk in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (1995)
--- Bulk in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" (1993-1996)
--- Farkas 'Bulk' Bulkmeier in "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I73U0_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Carey Hart

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (7/17/1975)
- Known for:
--- Caddy Passenger in "xXx" (2002)
--- Self in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003)
--- Carey Hart in "P!Nk Feat. Nate Ruess: Just Give Me a Reason" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kaw8_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

T.J. Lavin

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/7/1976)
- Known for:
--- Ely in "Beast: A Monster Among Men" (2013)
--- Self - Host in "The Challenge" (2005-2021)
--- BMX Rider in "Viena and the Fantomes" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdPu3_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Kevin Geer

- Born: Reno, Nevada (11/6/1952)
- Died: 1/25/2017
- Known for:
--- K.O. Lewis in "The Pelican Brief" (1993)
--- Priest in "100 Feet" (2008)
--- Law School Professor in "American Gangster" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWqfj_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Kevan Moezzi

- Born: Reno, Nevada (8/1/1983)
- Known for:
--- Actor in "Raimbo" (2016)
--- Lead in "Guber" (2016)
--- Lead in "What Happened in Babylon... History Explained" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2i0z_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Ben Alexander

- Born: Goldfield, Nevada (5/26/1911)
- Died: 7/5/1969
- Known for:
--- Kemmerich in "All Quiet on the Western Front" (1930)
--- Officer Frank Smith in "Dragnet" (1952-1959)
--- Ab Begley in "Man in the Shadow" (1957)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37h74F_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Ethan William Childress

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (2/13/2009)
- Known for:
--- Son in "The United States of Tomorrow" (2019)
--- Kid in "Happy Place" (2021)
--- Johan Johnson in "Mixed-ish" (2019-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqqBU_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Sean Palmer

- Born: Reno, Nevada (1/23/1973)
- Known for:
--- Male Dancer in "Chicago" (2002)
--- Marcus in "Sex and the City" (2002-2004)
--- Soundtrack in "Easy Virtue" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2mk3_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

David Yow

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (8/2/1960)
- Known for:
--- Marshall in "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore." (2017)
--- Homeless King in "Under the Silver Lake" (2018)
--- Charlie in "Rattlesnake" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOvb0_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Tully Marshall

- Born: Nevada City, California (4/13/1864)
- Died: 3/10/1943
- Known for:
--- Managing Editor in "Scarface" (1932)
--- Roger Crosby in "The Cat and the Canary" (1927)
--- Howard Edwards in "The Hurricane Express" (1932)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV37p_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Michael Gambino

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (4/14/1978)
- Known for:
--- Rodney in "Shameless" (2018)
--- Teddy in "Animal Kingdom" (2017)
--- Marcetti in "Dexter" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJqhm_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Mat Lucas

- Born: Carson City, Nevada (10/27/1977)
- Known for:
--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Battlefront II" (2005)
--- Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" (2005)
--- Attendant in "All Hallows' Eve" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNYC5_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Deke Anderson

- Born: Reno, Nevada (3/26/1959)
- Known for:
--- Rick Dresden in "Devious Maids" (2014-2016)
--- Mini-Ash #1 in "Army of Darkness" (1992)
--- Randy in "Cheers" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urFNl_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Morty Coyle

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/7/1968)
- Known for:
--- Kissing Couple Man in "Impostor" (2001)
--- Music Department in "Macabre Theatre" (2002)
--- Music Department in "Sutures" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOqtd_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Joseph D. Kucan

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (3/19/1965)
- Known for:
--- Kane in "Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun" (1999)
--- Kane in "Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath" (2008)
--- Kane in "Command & Conquer" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmpQW_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Jed Williams

- Born: Reno, Nevada (8/17/1983)
- Known for:
--- Wyatt in "Close to Home" (2006)
--- Dude #1 in "Ten Inch Hero" (2007)
--- Nerd 4 Life in "The Benchwarmers" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fKhW_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Joe La Due

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (12/16/1943)
- Died: 5/26/2014
- Known for:
--- Signaller in "Casino" (1995)
--- Billy Tim Denham in "Ocean's Eleven" (2001)
--- High Roller in "Indecent Proposal" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXR0L_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Ed Hartwell

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (5/27/1978)
- Known for:
--- Jamal in "House of Payne" (2011)
--- Self - Baltimore Ravens Linebacker in "NFL Monday Night Football" (2002-2004)
--- Self - Baltimore Ravens Linebacker in "The NFL on CBS" (2001-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOXZw_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Alex Skinner

- Born: Las Vegas, Nevada (10/31/1987)
- Known for:
--- Dudley in "Never Have I Ever" (2020)
--- Flutterbeam Founder #2 in "Silicon Valley" (2016)
--- Jerome in "Snatchers" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoRzd_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Ben Erway

- Born: Reno, Nevada (4/25/1892)
- Died: 2/6/1981
- Known for:
--- Mr. Perry in "The Bishop's Wife" (1947)
--- Pete Van Horn in "The Twilight Zone" (1960)
--- Alton in "Mountain Rhythm" (1943)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDC2Z_0dGL9TaG00
OMDb

Hobart Cavanaugh

- Born: Virginia City, Nevada (9/22/1886)
- Died: 4/27/1950
- Known for:
--- Mr. Manleigh in "A Letter to Three Wives" (1949)
--- Wayne in "Stage Struck" (1936)
--- Daudet in "I Am a Thief" (1934)

