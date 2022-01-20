ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from Washington, D.C.

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Washington, D.C. from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gF63x_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Jon Bernthal

- Born: Washington, D.C. (9/20/1976)
- Known for:
--- Brad in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013)
--- Griff in "Baby Driver" (2017)
--- Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis in "Fury" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pka0B_0dGL9ShX00
Gage Skidmore // Flickr

Dave Bautista

- Born: Washington, D.C. (1/18/1969)
- Known for:
--- Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
--- Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
--- Drax in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GuIT_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

John Heard

- Born: Washington, D.C. (3/7/1946)
- Died: 7/21/2017
- Known for:
--- Paul in "Big" (1988)
--- Capt. Frank Larson in "The Guardian" (2006)
--- Peter in "Home Alone" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B46rY_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Matt Lauria

- Born: Washington, D.C. (8/16/1982)
- Known for:
--- Ryan Wheeler in "Kingdom" (2014-2017)
--- Luke Cafferty in "Friday Night Lights" (2009-2011)
--- Ryan York in "Parenthood" (2012-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9jRJ_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Justin Theroux

- Born: Washington, D.C. (8/10/1971)
- Known for:
--- Adam in "Mulholland Drive" (2001)
--- Timothy Bryce in "American Psycho" (2000)
--- Leezar in "Your Highness" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvOP7_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Jeffrey Wright

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/7/1965)
- Known for:
--- Winston in "Broken Flowers" (2005)
--- Peoples Hernandez in "Shaft" (2000)
--- Beetee in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEhZW_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Ben Feldman

- Born: Washington, D.C. (5/27/1980)
- Known for:
--- Richie in "Friday the 13th" (2009)
--- George in "As Above, So Below" (2014)
--- Adam Forrest in "The Perfect Man" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GekN8_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Jonathan Banks

- Born: Washington, D.C. (1/31/1947)
- Known for:
--- Pappy McAllan in "Mudbound" (2017)
--- Mike Ehrmantraut in "Breaking Bad" (2009-2012)
--- Lizardo Hospital Guard in "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akiOK_0dGL9ShX00
Earl Gibson III // Getty Images

William Hurt

- Born: Washington, D.C. (3/20/1950)
- Known for:
--- Richie Cusack in "A History of Violence" (2005)
--- Tom Grunick in "Broadcast News" (1987)
--- John Robinson in "Lost in Space" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRwlt_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Christopher Meloni

- Born: Washington, D.C. (4/2/1961)
- Known for:
--- Colonel Nathan Hardy in "Man of Steel" (2013)
--- Detective Elliot Stabler in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1999-2021)
--- Gene in "Wet Hot American Summer" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFuSD_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Matt Frewer

- Born: Washington, D.C. (1/4/1958)
- Known for:
--- Moloch in "Watchmen" (2009)
--- Panic in "Hercules" (1997)
--- Big Russ Thompson in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3fJ5_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Michael Nouri

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/9/1945)
- Known for:
--- Tom Beck in "The Hidden" (1987)
--- Nick Hurley in "Flashdance" (1983)
--- Max in "The Terminal" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDq2Y_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Corey Hawkins

- Born: Washington, D.C. (10/22/1988)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Dre in "Straight Outta Compton" (2015)
--- Houston Brooks in "Kong: Skull Island" (2017)
--- Kwame Ture in "BlacKkKlansman" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaUAO_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Edward Herrmann

- Born: Washington, D.C. (7/21/1943)
- Died: 12/31/2014
- Known for:
--- Grant Stayton III in "Overboard" (1987)
--- Max in "The Lost Boys" (1987)
--- FDR in "Annie" (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bhLx_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Tony Todd

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/4/1954)
- Known for:
--- The Candyman in "Candyman" (1992)
--- Dan in "The Man from Earth" (2007)
--- Grange in "The Crow" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRTZI_0dGL9ShX00
Lester Cohen/WireImage // Getty Images

Dave Chappelle

- Born: Washington, D.C. (8/24/1973)
- Known for:
--- Writer in "Chappelle's Show" (2003-2006)
--- Writer in "Half Baked" (1998)
--- George 'Noodles' Stone in "A Star Is Born" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GofAt_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Chris Carmack

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/22/1980)
- Known for:
--- Sam Reide in "The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations" (2009)
--- Jason Masters in "Lovewrecked" (2005)
--- Dennis in "Shark Night" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dY0Pq_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Timothy Carhart

- Born: Washington, D.C. (12/24/1953)
- Known for:
--- Bill Steiner in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)
--- Harlan in "Thelma & Louise" (1991)
--- Ellis De Wald in "Beverly Hills Cop III" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pPFm_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Henry Rollins

- Born: Washington, D.C. (2/13/1961)
- Known for:
--- Coach in "Feast" (2005)
--- Spider in "Johnny Mnemonic" (1995)
--- Jack in "He Never Died" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgZMK_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Max Casella

- Born: Washington, D.C. (6/6/1967)
- Known for:
--- Jack Valenti in "Jackie" (2016)
--- Pappi Corsicato in "Inside Llewyn Davis" (2013)
--- Eddie in "Blue Jasmine" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAcF8_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Sean Whalen

- Born: Washington, D.C. (5/19/1964)
- Known for:
--- Allan Sanders in "Twister" (1996)
--- Passport Officer in "Men in Black" (1997)
--- Merkin in "Never Been Kissed" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJio7_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Louis C.K.

- Born: Washington, D.C. (9/12/1967)
- Known for:
--- Writer in "Louie" (2010-2015)
--- Stoddard Thorsen in "American Hustle" (2013)
--- Writer in "Horace and Pete" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFmi6_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Brian Hallisay

- Born: Washington, D.C. (10/31/1978)
- Known for:
--- Capt. Gillespie in "American Sniper" (2014)
--- Scott in "Hostel: Part III" (2011)
--- Ben Hunter in "Revenge" (2014-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW2GZ_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Sam Riegel

- Born: Washington, D.C. (10/9/1976)
- Known for:
--- Donatello in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2003-2010)
--- Teddie in "Persona 4: The Animation" (2011-2012)
--- Additional Crew in "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LdpI_0dGL9ShX00
OMDb

Teddy Sears

- Born: Washington, D.C. (4/6/1977)
- Known for:
--- Jim Fisher in "American Crime Story" (2021)
--- William in "The Politician" (2019-2020)
--- Jay Garrick in "The Flash" (2015-2018)

