Famous actors from Alaska

By Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Alaska

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Alaska from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5o5A_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Charles Melton

- Born: Juneau, Alaska (1/4/1991)
- Known for:
--- Reggie Mantle in "Riverdale" (2017-2021)
--- Daniel Jae Ho Bae in "The Sun Is also a Star" (2019)
--- Rafe in "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYKqg_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Khleo Thomas

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (1/30/1989)
- Known for:
--- Zero in "Holes" (2003)
--- Mixed Mike in "Roll Bounce" (2005)
--- Dylan Oswald in "Shameless" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3XBw_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Rudy Pankow

- Born: Ketchikan, Alaska (8/12/1998)
- Known for:
--- JJ in "Outer Banks" (2020-2021)
--- Other Kid in "The Politician" (2019)
--- Lead Guy in "Muse: Thought Contagion" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrWSU_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Derek Theler

- Born: Alaska (10/29/1986)
- Known for:
--- Sasquatch in "68 Whiskey" (2020)
--- Danny Wheeler in "Baby Daddy" (2012-2017)
--- Craig Hollis in "New Warriors"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihU65_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Bart the Bear

- Born: Alaska (1/20/2000)
- Died: 11/14/2021
- Known for:
--- Bear in "Without a Paddle" (2004)
--- Buster the Bear in "We Bought a Zoo" (2011)
--- Bear in "Into the Wild" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMF6V_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Louis Cancelmi

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (not available)
- Known for:
--- Vince Stuart in "The Looming Tower" (2018)
--- Victor Mateo in "Billions" (2016-2022)
--- Mike D'Angelo in "Boardwalk Empire" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAD9h_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Nathan West

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (9/29/1978)
- Known for:
--- Jan in "Bring It On" (2000)
--- Rob McClanahan in "Miracle" (2004)
--- Actor in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mzg02_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

John Paragon

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (12/9/1954)
- Died: 4/3/2021
- Known for:
--- Jambi in "Pee-wee's Playhouse" (1986-1990)
--- Richard Fletcher in "UHF" (1989)
--- Gas Station Attendant in "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099aBk_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Joshua Morrow

- Born: Juneau, Alaska (2/8/1974)
- Known for:
--- Nicholas Newman in "The Young and the Restless" (1994-2021)
--- Nicholas Newman in "Parker" (2013)
--- George Larou in "Golden Shoes" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hn3X_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

David A. Gregory

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (8/19/1985)
- Known for:
--- Zach Devine in "The Good Fight" (2017)
--- Eddie in "Constantine" (2014)
--- Deputy Bell in "Powder Burns: An Original Western Audio Drama" (2015-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpHK4_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Brody Hutzler

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (4/20/1971)
- Known for:
--- Grant in "Legally Blonde" (2001)
--- Landok in "Angel" (2001-2002)
--- Brad Cummings in "She Spies" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thUQ9_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Reuben Langdon

- Born: Alaska (7/19/1975)
- Known for:
--- Number 3's Guardian in "I Am Number Four" (2011)
--- Stunts in "The Last of Us" (2013)
--- Stunts in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BojC7_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Harold Pruett

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (4/13/1969)
- Died: 2/21/2002
- Known for:
--- Cody Rome in "Hull High" (1990)
--- Chris in "Embrace of the Vampire" (1995)
--- Dario Santangelo in "Lucky Chances" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZNQd_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Steven Bruns

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (11/30/1979)
- Known for:
--- Couple on Plane in "The Holiday" (2006)
--- Rusty Tulloch in "Rusty Tulloch" (2018)
--- Marco in "Days of Our Lives" (2009-2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SYKk_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Bret Roberts

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (not available)
- Known for:
--- Distraught Man in the Veterinarian Office in "May" (2002)
--- Nicola in "The Perfect Husband" (2014)
--- Daniel in "Alcoholist" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kt2KP_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Cedric Sanders

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (4/26/1982)
- Known for:
--- Young Kronish in "Future Man" (2017)
--- Serviceman in Cafe in "American Gangster" (2007)
--- Reggie in "The Social Network" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051et0_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Nakotah LaRance

- Born: Barrow, Alaska (now Utqiagvik, Alaska) (8/23/1989)
- Died: 7/12/2020
- Known for:
--- George in "Into the West" (2005)
--- Young Native Boy in "Expiration Date" (2006)
--- Junior in "Longmire" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTjIy_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Mark Christian Subias

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (11/30/1969)
- Known for:
--- Trainer in "Fleabag" (2019)
--- Additional Crew in "The Devil's Advocate" (1997)
--- Additional Crew in "End of Days" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrS3X_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Tim Lacatena

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (10/20/1981)
- Known for:
--- Andrew in "Step Up" (2006)
--- Officer in "House of Lies" (2012)
--- Trooper #2 in "The Frozen Ground" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8qBF_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

David C. Scott

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (5/18/1970)
- Known for:
--- Capitol Policeman #2 in "Lethal Weapon" (2019)
--- Host in "Castle" (2012)
--- Nathan Barnes in "The Mentalist" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rk1wt_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Tom Hines

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (6/5/1969)
- Known for:
--- Pastor Wells in "Raising Helen" (2004)
--- Director in "Chronic Town" (2008)
--- Nelson Davenport in "The Princess Diaries" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIV7f_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Mark Schlereth

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (1/25/1966)
- Known for:
--- Coach Dolen in "Red Dawn" (2012)
--- Producer in "Home Game" (2011)
--- Roc Hoover in "Guiding Light" (2007-2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSv8G_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Mala

- Born: Territory of Alaska (12/27/1906)
- Died: 9/23/1952
- Known for:
--- Agent Ray Mala in "Robinson Crusoe of Clipper Island" (1936)
--- Barab in "The Mad Doctor of Market Street" (1942)
--- Melan in "The Jungle Princess" (1936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0mgH_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Todd Palin

- Born: Dillingham, Alaska (9/6/1964)
- Known for:
--- Jeff the Hockey Ref in "The Detour" (2018)
--- Self - Contestant in "Stars Earn Stripes" (2012)
--- Self in "Sarah Palin's Alaska" (2010-2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34owbf_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Hallock Beals

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (3/4/1982)
- Known for:
--- Marine at Clearing in "Letters from Iwo Jima" (2006)
--- Scott in "The Last Song" (2010)
--- Writer in "Kim Wallace, Event Planner" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbpqg_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Hoyt Christopher

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (5/24/1905)
- Known for:
--- Kyle Pierce in "Gratuitous Violence" (2007)
--- Male Host in "The Nine" (2006)
--- Bartender 'cowboy' in "In the Bathroom" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XszW4_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Angayuqaq Oscar Kawagley

- Born: Bethel, Alaska (11/8/1934)
- Died: 4/24/2011
- Known for:
--- Inuit Narrator in "Brother Bear" (2003)
--- Butch in "Salmonberries" (1991)
--- Bingo Player in "Northern Exposure" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cD2CI_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Baked Alaska

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (11/16/1987)
- Known for:
--- Reporter #2 in "Rucka Rucka Ali: Kim Jong Un Song" (2016)
--- Producer in "Trump Is My President" (2018)
--- Producer in "Andrew Anglin vs. Sargon of Akkad" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xkTl_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Pius Savage

- Born: Holy Cross, Alaska (3/27/1950)
- Known for:
--- Grey Beaver in "White Fang" (1991)
--- George Attla in "Spirit of the Wind" (1979)
--- Narrator in "Moose" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJlMX_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Ken Pringle

- Born: Juneau, Alaska (3/11/1977)
- Known for:
--- Medjed in "Cleopatra in Space" (2021)
--- Dingo in "Epic Seven" (2018)
--- Vinity in "Exos Heroes" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFpn4_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Jared Kasowski

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (6/7/1994)
- Known for:
--- Thomas in "First Cow" 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dv9WA_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Sam McConkey

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (11/18/1969)
- Known for:
--- Kevin Porter in "The Salena Incident" (2007)
--- Actor in "The Nowhere Man" (2005)
--- Captain in "Easy Rider 2: The Ride Home" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Apiwa_0dGL9NX800
OMDb

Paul Varelans

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (9/17/1969)
- Died: 1/16/2021
- Known for:
--- Paul Varelans in "Eastern Championship Wrestling" (1996)
--- Paul Varelans in "ECW Hardcore Heaven 1996" (1996)
--- Self in "UFC VI: Clash of the Titans" (1995)

