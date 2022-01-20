OMDb

Famous actors from Alaska

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Alaska from IMDb's most popular list.

Charles Melton

- Born: Juneau, Alaska (1/4/1991)

- Known for:

--- Reggie Mantle in "Riverdale" (2017-2021)

--- Daniel Jae Ho Bae in "The Sun Is also a Star" (2019)

--- Rafe in "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)

Khleo Thomas

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (1/30/1989)

- Known for:

--- Zero in "Holes" (2003)

--- Mixed Mike in "Roll Bounce" (2005)

--- Dylan Oswald in "Shameless" (2016)

Rudy Pankow

- Born: Ketchikan, Alaska (8/12/1998)

- Known for:

--- JJ in "Outer Banks" (2020-2021)

--- Other Kid in "The Politician" (2019)

--- Lead Guy in "Muse: Thought Contagion" (2018)

Derek Theler

- Born: Alaska (10/29/1986)

- Known for:

--- Sasquatch in "68 Whiskey" (2020)

--- Danny Wheeler in "Baby Daddy" (2012-2017)

--- Craig Hollis in "New Warriors"

Bart the Bear

- Born: Alaska (1/20/2000)

- Died: 11/14/2021

- Known for:

--- Bear in "Without a Paddle" (2004)

--- Buster the Bear in "We Bought a Zoo" (2011)

--- Bear in "Into the Wild" (2007)

Louis Cancelmi

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (not available)

- Known for:

--- Vince Stuart in "The Looming Tower" (2018)

--- Victor Mateo in "Billions" (2016-2022)

--- Mike D'Angelo in "Boardwalk Empire" (2014)

Nathan West

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (9/29/1978)

- Known for:

--- Jan in "Bring It On" (2000)

--- Rob McClanahan in "Miracle" (2004)

--- Actor in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

John Paragon

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (12/9/1954)

- Died: 4/3/2021

- Known for:

--- Jambi in "Pee-wee's Playhouse" (1986-1990)

--- Richard Fletcher in "UHF" (1989)

--- Gas Station Attendant in "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (1988)

Joshua Morrow

- Born: Juneau, Alaska (2/8/1974)

- Known for:

--- Nicholas Newman in "The Young and the Restless" (1994-2021)

--- Nicholas Newman in "Parker" (2013)

--- George Larou in "Golden Shoes" (2015)

David A. Gregory

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (8/19/1985)

- Known for:

--- Zach Devine in "The Good Fight" (2017)

--- Eddie in "Constantine" (2014)

--- Deputy Bell in "Powder Burns: An Original Western Audio Drama" (2015-2018)

Brody Hutzler

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (4/20/1971)

- Known for:

--- Grant in "Legally Blonde" (2001)

--- Landok in "Angel" (2001-2002)

--- Brad Cummings in "She Spies" (2003)

Reuben Langdon

- Born: Alaska (7/19/1975)

- Known for:

--- Number 3's Guardian in "I Am Number Four" (2011)

--- Stunts in "The Last of Us" (2013)

--- Stunts in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (2007)

Harold Pruett

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (4/13/1969)

- Died: 2/21/2002

- Known for:

--- Cody Rome in "Hull High" (1990)

--- Chris in "Embrace of the Vampire" (1995)

--- Dario Santangelo in "Lucky Chances" (1990)

Steven Bruns

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (11/30/1979)

- Known for:

--- Couple on Plane in "The Holiday" (2006)

--- Rusty Tulloch in "Rusty Tulloch" (2018)

--- Marco in "Days of Our Lives" (2009-2011)

Bret Roberts

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (not available)

- Known for:

--- Distraught Man in the Veterinarian Office in "May" (2002)

--- Nicola in "The Perfect Husband" (2014)

--- Daniel in "Alcoholist" (2016)

Cedric Sanders

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (4/26/1982)

- Known for:

--- Young Kronish in "Future Man" (2017)

--- Serviceman in Cafe in "American Gangster" (2007)

--- Reggie in "The Social Network" (2010)

Nakotah LaRance

- Born: Barrow, Alaska (now Utqiagvik, Alaska) (8/23/1989)

- Died: 7/12/2020

- Known for:

--- George in "Into the West" (2005)

--- Young Native Boy in "Expiration Date" (2006)

--- Junior in "Longmire" (2012)

Mark Christian Subias

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (11/30/1969)

- Known for:

--- Trainer in "Fleabag" (2019)

--- Additional Crew in "The Devil's Advocate" (1997)

--- Additional Crew in "End of Days" (1999)

Tim Lacatena

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (10/20/1981)

- Known for:

--- Andrew in "Step Up" (2006)

--- Officer in "House of Lies" (2012)

--- Trooper #2 in "The Frozen Ground" (2013)

David C. Scott

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (5/18/1970)

- Known for:

--- Capitol Policeman #2 in "Lethal Weapon" (2019)

--- Host in "Castle" (2012)

--- Nathan Barnes in "The Mentalist" (2015)

Tom Hines

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (6/5/1969)

- Known for:

--- Pastor Wells in "Raising Helen" (2004)

--- Director in "Chronic Town" (2008)

--- Nelson Davenport in "The Princess Diaries" (2001)

Mark Schlereth

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (1/25/1966)

- Known for:

--- Coach Dolen in "Red Dawn" (2012)

--- Producer in "Home Game" (2011)

--- Roc Hoover in "Guiding Light" (2007-2009)

Mala

- Born: Territory of Alaska (12/27/1906)

- Died: 9/23/1952

- Known for:

--- Agent Ray Mala in "Robinson Crusoe of Clipper Island" (1936)

--- Barab in "The Mad Doctor of Market Street" (1942)

--- Melan in "The Jungle Princess" (1936)

Todd Palin

- Born: Dillingham, Alaska (9/6/1964)

- Known for:

--- Jeff the Hockey Ref in "The Detour" (2018)

--- Self - Contestant in "Stars Earn Stripes" (2012)

--- Self in "Sarah Palin's Alaska" (2010-2011)

Hallock Beals

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (3/4/1982)

- Known for:

--- Marine at Clearing in "Letters from Iwo Jima" (2006)

--- Scott in "The Last Song" (2010)

--- Writer in "Kim Wallace, Event Planner" (2018)

Hoyt Christopher

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (5/24/1905)

- Known for:

--- Kyle Pierce in "Gratuitous Violence" (2007)

--- Male Host in "The Nine" (2006)

--- Bartender 'cowboy' in "In the Bathroom" (2005)

Angayuqaq Oscar Kawagley

- Born: Bethel, Alaska (11/8/1934)

- Died: 4/24/2011

- Known for:

--- Inuit Narrator in "Brother Bear" (2003)

--- Butch in "Salmonberries" (1991)

--- Bingo Player in "Northern Exposure" (1991)

Baked Alaska

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (11/16/1987)

- Known for:

--- Reporter #2 in "Rucka Rucka Ali: Kim Jong Un Song" (2016)

--- Producer in "Trump Is My President" (2018)

--- Producer in "Andrew Anglin vs. Sargon of Akkad" (2018)

Pius Savage

- Born: Holy Cross, Alaska (3/27/1950)

- Known for:

--- Grey Beaver in "White Fang" (1991)

--- George Attla in "Spirit of the Wind" (1979)

--- Narrator in "Moose" (2015)

Ken Pringle

- Born: Juneau, Alaska (3/11/1977)

- Known for:

--- Medjed in "Cleopatra in Space" (2021)

--- Dingo in "Epic Seven" (2018)

--- Vinity in "Exos Heroes" (2020)

Jared Kasowski

- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (6/7/1994)

- Known for:

--- Thomas in "First Cow" 2019

Sam McConkey

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (11/18/1969)

- Known for:

--- Kevin Porter in "The Salena Incident" (2007)

--- Actor in "The Nowhere Man" (2005)

--- Captain in "Easy Rider 2: The Ride Home" (2012)

Paul Varelans

- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (9/17/1969)

- Died: 1/16/2021

- Known for:

--- Paul Varelans in "Eastern Championship Wrestling" (1996)

--- Paul Varelans in "ECW Hardcore Heaven 1996" (1996)

--- Self in "UFC VI: Clash of the Titans" (1995)