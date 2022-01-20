Famous actors from Alaska
Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Alaska from IMDb's most popular list.
Charles Melton
- Born: Juneau, Alaska (1/4/1991)
- Known for:
--- Reggie Mantle in "Riverdale" (2017-2021)
--- Daniel Jae Ho Bae in "The Sun Is also a Star" (2019)
--- Rafe in "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)
Khleo Thomas
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (1/30/1989)
- Known for:
--- Zero in "Holes" (2003)
--- Mixed Mike in "Roll Bounce" (2005)
--- Dylan Oswald in "Shameless" (2016)
Rudy Pankow
- Born: Ketchikan, Alaska (8/12/1998)
- Known for:
--- JJ in "Outer Banks" (2020-2021)
--- Other Kid in "The Politician" (2019)
--- Lead Guy in "Muse: Thought Contagion" (2018)
Derek Theler
- Born: Alaska (10/29/1986)
- Known for:
--- Sasquatch in "68 Whiskey" (2020)
--- Danny Wheeler in "Baby Daddy" (2012-2017)
--- Craig Hollis in "New Warriors"
Bart the Bear
- Born: Alaska (1/20/2000)
- Died: 11/14/2021
- Known for:
--- Bear in "Without a Paddle" (2004)
--- Buster the Bear in "We Bought a Zoo" (2011)
--- Bear in "Into the Wild" (2007)
Louis Cancelmi
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (not available)
- Known for:
--- Vince Stuart in "The Looming Tower" (2018)
--- Victor Mateo in "Billions" (2016-2022)
--- Mike D'Angelo in "Boardwalk Empire" (2014)
Nathan West
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (9/29/1978)
- Known for:
--- Jan in "Bring It On" (2000)
--- Rob McClanahan in "Miracle" (2004)
--- Actor in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)
John Paragon
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (12/9/1954)
- Died: 4/3/2021
- Known for:
--- Jambi in "Pee-wee's Playhouse" (1986-1990)
--- Richard Fletcher in "UHF" (1989)
--- Gas Station Attendant in "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (1988)
Joshua Morrow
- Born: Juneau, Alaska (2/8/1974)
- Known for:
--- Nicholas Newman in "The Young and the Restless" (1994-2021)
--- Nicholas Newman in "Parker" (2013)
--- George Larou in "Golden Shoes" (2015)
David A. Gregory
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (8/19/1985)
- Known for:
--- Zach Devine in "The Good Fight" (2017)
--- Eddie in "Constantine" (2014)
--- Deputy Bell in "Powder Burns: An Original Western Audio Drama" (2015-2018)
Brody Hutzler
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (4/20/1971)
- Known for:
--- Grant in "Legally Blonde" (2001)
--- Landok in "Angel" (2001-2002)
--- Brad Cummings in "She Spies" (2003)
Reuben Langdon
- Born: Alaska (7/19/1975)
- Known for:
--- Number 3's Guardian in "I Am Number Four" (2011)
--- Stunts in "The Last of Us" (2013)
--- Stunts in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (2007)
Harold Pruett
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (4/13/1969)
- Died: 2/21/2002
- Known for:
--- Cody Rome in "Hull High" (1990)
--- Chris in "Embrace of the Vampire" (1995)
--- Dario Santangelo in "Lucky Chances" (1990)
Steven Bruns
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (11/30/1979)
- Known for:
--- Couple on Plane in "The Holiday" (2006)
--- Rusty Tulloch in "Rusty Tulloch" (2018)
--- Marco in "Days of Our Lives" (2009-2011)
Bret Roberts
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (not available)
- Known for:
--- Distraught Man in the Veterinarian Office in "May" (2002)
--- Nicola in "The Perfect Husband" (2014)
--- Daniel in "Alcoholist" (2016)
Cedric Sanders
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (4/26/1982)
- Known for:
--- Young Kronish in "Future Man" (2017)
--- Serviceman in Cafe in "American Gangster" (2007)
--- Reggie in "The Social Network" (2010)
Nakotah LaRance
- Born: Barrow, Alaska (now Utqiagvik, Alaska) (8/23/1989)
- Died: 7/12/2020
- Known for:
--- George in "Into the West" (2005)
--- Young Native Boy in "Expiration Date" (2006)
--- Junior in "Longmire" (2012)
Mark Christian Subias
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (11/30/1969)
- Known for:
--- Trainer in "Fleabag" (2019)
--- Additional Crew in "The Devil's Advocate" (1997)
--- Additional Crew in "End of Days" (1999)
Tim Lacatena
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (10/20/1981)
- Known for:
--- Andrew in "Step Up" (2006)
--- Officer in "House of Lies" (2012)
--- Trooper #2 in "The Frozen Ground" (2013)
David C. Scott
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (5/18/1970)
- Known for:
--- Capitol Policeman #2 in "Lethal Weapon" (2019)
--- Host in "Castle" (2012)
--- Nathan Barnes in "The Mentalist" (2015)
Tom Hines
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (6/5/1969)
- Known for:
--- Pastor Wells in "Raising Helen" (2004)
--- Director in "Chronic Town" (2008)
--- Nelson Davenport in "The Princess Diaries" (2001)
Mark Schlereth
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (1/25/1966)
- Known for:
--- Coach Dolen in "Red Dawn" (2012)
--- Producer in "Home Game" (2011)
--- Roc Hoover in "Guiding Light" (2007-2009)
Mala
- Born: Territory of Alaska (12/27/1906)
- Died: 9/23/1952
- Known for:
--- Agent Ray Mala in "Robinson Crusoe of Clipper Island" (1936)
--- Barab in "The Mad Doctor of Market Street" (1942)
--- Melan in "The Jungle Princess" (1936)
Todd Palin
- Born: Dillingham, Alaska (9/6/1964)
- Known for:
--- Jeff the Hockey Ref in "The Detour" (2018)
--- Self - Contestant in "Stars Earn Stripes" (2012)
--- Self in "Sarah Palin's Alaska" (2010-2011)
Hallock Beals
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (3/4/1982)
- Known for:
--- Marine at Clearing in "Letters from Iwo Jima" (2006)
--- Scott in "The Last Song" (2010)
--- Writer in "Kim Wallace, Event Planner" (2018)
Hoyt Christopher
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (5/24/1905)
- Known for:
--- Kyle Pierce in "Gratuitous Violence" (2007)
--- Male Host in "The Nine" (2006)
--- Bartender 'cowboy' in "In the Bathroom" (2005)
Angayuqaq Oscar Kawagley
- Born: Bethel, Alaska (11/8/1934)
- Died: 4/24/2011
- Known for:
--- Inuit Narrator in "Brother Bear" (2003)
--- Butch in "Salmonberries" (1991)
--- Bingo Player in "Northern Exposure" (1991)
Baked Alaska
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (11/16/1987)
- Known for:
--- Reporter #2 in "Rucka Rucka Ali: Kim Jong Un Song" (2016)
--- Producer in "Trump Is My President" (2018)
--- Producer in "Andrew Anglin vs. Sargon of Akkad" (2018)
Pius Savage
- Born: Holy Cross, Alaska (3/27/1950)
- Known for:
--- Grey Beaver in "White Fang" (1991)
--- George Attla in "Spirit of the Wind" (1979)
--- Narrator in "Moose" (2015)
Ken Pringle
- Born: Juneau, Alaska (3/11/1977)
- Known for:
--- Medjed in "Cleopatra in Space" (2021)
--- Dingo in "Epic Seven" (2018)
--- Vinity in "Exos Heroes" (2020)
Jared Kasowski
- Born: Anchorage, Alaska (6/7/1994)
- Known for:
--- Thomas in "First Cow" 2019
Sam McConkey
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (11/18/1969)
- Known for:
--- Kevin Porter in "The Salena Incident" (2007)
--- Actor in "The Nowhere Man" (2005)
--- Captain in "Easy Rider 2: The Ride Home" (2012)
Paul Varelans
- Born: Fairbanks, Alaska (9/17/1969)
- Died: 1/16/2021
- Known for:
--- Paul Varelans in "Eastern Championship Wrestling" (1996)
--- Paul Varelans in "ECW Hardcore Heaven 1996" (1996)
--- Self in "UFC VI: Clash of the Titans" (1995)
