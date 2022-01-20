ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Famous actors from Wyoming

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Wyoming

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Wyoming from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0OPc_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Jim Beaver

- Born: Laramie, Wyoming (8/12/1950)
- Known for:
--- Whitney Ellsworth in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)
--- Bobby Singer in "Supernatural" (2006-2020)
--- Lawson in "Breaking Bad" (2011-2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXFYP_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Thomas Wilson Brown

- Born: Lusk, Wyoming (12/27/1972)
- Known for:
--- Augie in "Silverado" (1985)
--- Robby Gillon in "Diggstown" (1992)
--- Gerald Howells in "Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bshP_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Darren Dalton

- Born: Powell, Wyoming (2/9/1965)
- Known for:
--- Daryl in "Red Dawn" (1984)
--- Randy Anderson in "The Outsiders" (1983)
--- Cole Stevens in "The Land That Time Forgot" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lDXK_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Jim J. Bullock

- Born: Casper, Wyoming (2/9/1955)
- Known for:
--- Prince Valium in "Spaceballs" (1987)
--- Bob Zackie in "Ron and Laura Take Back America" (2014)
--- Monroe Ficus in "Too Close for Comfort" (1980-1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6rxy_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Jesse Garcia

- Born: Rawlins, Wyoming (6/4/1905)
- Known for:
--- Carrier Bridge Tech in "The Avengers" (2012)
--- Carlos in "Quinceañera" (2006)
--- Dwayne in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YZlR_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Geoffrey Lower

- Born: Casper, Wyoming (3/19/1963)
- Known for:
--- Brad in "Hook" (1991)
--- Rev. Timothy Johnson in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1993-1998)
--- CDR Robert Morris in "NCIS" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qn3ol_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Stewart Petersen

- Born: Cokeville, Wyoming (4/16/1960)
- Known for:
--- Billy in "Where the Red Fern Grows" (1974)
--- Joseph Smith in "The First Vision" (1976)
--- John Sager in "Seven Alone" (1974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5Aup_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Jim Siedow

- Born: Cheyenne, Wyoming (6/12/1920)
- Died: 11/20/2003
- Known for:
--- Old Man in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" (1974)
--- Cook in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2" (1986)
--- Totzke in "Amazing Stories" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcjGs_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Mickey Daniels

- Born: Rock Springs, Wyoming (10/11/1914)
- Died: 8/20/1970
- Known for:
--- Micah Dow in "The Little Minister" (1922)
--- Mickey in "Good Cheer" (1926)
--- Mickey Daniels in "Roaring Roads" (1935)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msiWI_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Hal Taliaferro

- Born: Sheridan, Wyoming (11/13/1895)
- Died: 2/10/1980
- Known for:
--- Wally Moore in "Galloping On" (1925)
--- Wally Hamilton in "Red Fork Range" (1931)
--- Wally Dunbar in "Flying Lariats" (1931)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYhBT_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Ross Sturlin

- Born: Teton County, Wyoming (6/5/1931)
- Died: 8/20/2002
- Known for:
--- Soldier in "Combat!" (1964-1967)
--- Stunts in "Cuba Crossing" (1980)
--- The Creature in "Night of the Blood Beast" (1958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CT3NQ_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Andrew Bursiaga

- Born: Cheyenne, Wyoming (5/8/2000)
- Known for:
--- Kyle Azriel in "Poisoned State" (2022)
--- Chace Kelland in "Nebulosos" (2021)
--- The Cannibal in "Black_Site"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7OkG_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Ralph McCullough

- Born: Laramie, Wyoming (9/2/1895)
- Died: 12/25/1943
- Known for:
--- Tom Conway in "What Shall I Do?" (1924)
--- Dispatcher in "Paradise Express" (1937)
--- John - His Valet in "Seven Years Bad Luck" (1921)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7V7O_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Bruce Kellogg

- Born: Thermopolis, Wyoming (4/13/1910)
- Died: 5/22/1967
- Known for:
--- Deerslayer in "The Deerslayer" (1943)
--- Elder Tompkins M.M. 2c in "They Were Expendable" (1945)
--- Wright Thompson in "Unknown World" (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNSrQ_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Ted Smile

- Born: Wyoming, West Virginia (5/14/1921)
- Died: 11/2/2010
- Known for:
--- Ted in "The Lawless Rider" (1954)
--- Cherokee in "Son of the Renegade" (1953)
--- Townsman in "Have Gun - Will Travel" (1958-1961)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GDf6_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Cody Wetherill

- Born: Laramie, Wyoming (2/14/1986)
- Known for:
--- Rebi in "Star Trek: Voyager" (2000)
--- Cinematographer in "Garden of Weedin'" (2007)
--- Location Management in "Lies & Illusions" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSUsh_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Paul Cram

- Born: Wyoming, Minnesota (not available)
- Known for:
--- Piper in "Wilson" (2017)
--- Subject 6 in "The Soviet Sleep Experiment" (2019)
--- Earl in "Tuscaloosa" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBzC5_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

David Humphrey

- Born: Cheyenne, Wyoming (6/7/1973)
- Known for:
--- Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic Heroes" (2003)
--- Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic Adventure 2" (2001)
--- Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic Battle" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpEIR_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Dale White

- Born: Otto, Wyoming (1/13/1932)
- Died: 2/16/2006
- Known for:
--- Harlow Wilson in "The Jack Benny Program" 1955-1964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtqO4_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Robert Barron

- Born: Wyoming (4/3/1898)
- Died: 4/22/1958
- Known for:
--- Prince Hamil in "The Vigilante: Fighting Hero of the West" (1947)
--- Aleksandr Borodin in "Song of My Heart" (1948)
--- The Admiral in "The Sea Hound" (1947)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsYrp_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Don Coleman

- Born: Sheridan, Wyoming (1/14/1893)
- Died: 12/16/1985
- Known for:
--- Dan Stockton in "The Black Ace" (1928)
--- Smiler' Cavanaugh in "The Boss of Rustler's Roost" (1928)
--- Richard Thurston in "The Bronc Stomper" (1928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mld8n_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Nathan Hale

- Born: Afton, Wyoming (11/21/1910)
- Died: 1/30/1994
- Known for:
--- President Joseph C. Bentley in "And Should We Die" 1966
--- Bishop Harper in "Pioneers in Petticoats" 1969

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yq5y2_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Bob Mitchell

- Born: Casper, Wyoming (4/27/1918)
- Died: 10/13/1992
- Known for:
--- Albert W. Hicks in "The Twilight Zone" (1963)
--- Writer in "Highway Patrol" (1957-1959)
--- Writer in "Combat!" (1963-1966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPARX_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Jack Snow

- Born: Rock Springs, Wyoming (1/25/1943)
- Died: 1/9/2006
- Known for:
--- Cassidy in "Heaven Can Wait" (1978)
--- Self - Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver in "The NFL on NBC" (1970)
--- Self - Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver in "NFL Monday Night Football" (1970-1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flJIp_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

John Perry Barlow

- Born: Pinedale, Wyoming (10/3/1947)
- Died: 2/7/2018
- Known for:
--- Mercenary in "Endangered Species" (1982)
--- John Crosse in "Conceiving Ada" (1997)
--- Soundtrack in "Grateful Dead: Dead Ahead" (1981)

OMDb

Curt Gowdy

- Born: Green River, Wyoming (7/31/1919)
- Died: 2/20/2006
- Known for:
--- TV Commentator in "Heaven Can Wait" (1978)
--- The Baseball Announcer in "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" (1988)
--- World Series Announcer in "BASEketball" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS0Qj_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Leroy Johnson

- Born: Wyoming (5/24/1922)
- Died: 10/24/1995
- Known for:
--- Marshal in "Monte Walsh" (1970)
--- Stunts in "The Magic Sword" (1962)
--- Stunts in "Under the Rainbow" (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL8CX_0dGL6m0s00
OMDb

Joe Ryan

- Born: Crook County, Wyoming (5/23/1887)
- Died: 12/23/1944
- Known for:
--- Jacob Lawless in "A Fight for Millions" (1918)
--- Actor in "The Passing of Black Eagle" (1920)
--- Wirenail' Hedges in "Smashing Barriers" (1923)

CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
