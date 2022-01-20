OMDb

Famous actors from Wyoming

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Wyoming from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Jim Beaver

- Born: Laramie, Wyoming (8/12/1950)

- Known for:

--- Whitney Ellsworth in "Deadwood" (2004-2006)

--- Bobby Singer in "Supernatural" (2006-2020)

--- Lawson in "Breaking Bad" (2011-2012)

Thomas Wilson Brown

- Born: Lusk, Wyoming (12/27/1972)

- Known for:

--- Augie in "Silverado" (1985)

--- Robby Gillon in "Diggstown" (1992)

--- Gerald Howells in "Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael" (1990)

Darren Dalton

- Born: Powell, Wyoming (2/9/1965)

- Known for:

--- Daryl in "Red Dawn" (1984)

--- Randy Anderson in "The Outsiders" (1983)

--- Cole Stevens in "The Land That Time Forgot" (2009)

Jim J. Bullock

- Born: Casper, Wyoming (2/9/1955)

- Known for:

--- Prince Valium in "Spaceballs" (1987)

--- Bob Zackie in "Ron and Laura Take Back America" (2014)

--- Monroe Ficus in "Too Close for Comfort" (1980-1987)

Jesse Garcia

- Born: Rawlins, Wyoming (6/4/1905)

- Known for:

--- Carrier Bridge Tech in "The Avengers" (2012)

--- Carlos in "Quinceañera" (2006)

--- Dwayne in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" (2014)

Geoffrey Lower

- Born: Casper, Wyoming (3/19/1963)

- Known for:

--- Brad in "Hook" (1991)

--- Rev. Timothy Johnson in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" (1993-1998)

--- CDR Robert Morris in "NCIS" (2005)

Stewart Petersen

- Born: Cokeville, Wyoming (4/16/1960)

- Known for:

--- Billy in "Where the Red Fern Grows" (1974)

--- Joseph Smith in "The First Vision" (1976)

--- John Sager in "Seven Alone" (1974)

Jim Siedow

- Born: Cheyenne, Wyoming (6/12/1920)

- Died: 11/20/2003

- Known for:

--- Old Man in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" (1974)

--- Cook in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2" (1986)

--- Totzke in "Amazing Stories" (1987)

Mickey Daniels

- Born: Rock Springs, Wyoming (10/11/1914)

- Died: 8/20/1970

- Known for:

--- Micah Dow in "The Little Minister" (1922)

--- Mickey in "Good Cheer" (1926)

--- Mickey Daniels in "Roaring Roads" (1935)

Hal Taliaferro

- Born: Sheridan, Wyoming (11/13/1895)

- Died: 2/10/1980

- Known for:

--- Wally Moore in "Galloping On" (1925)

--- Wally Hamilton in "Red Fork Range" (1931)

--- Wally Dunbar in "Flying Lariats" (1931)

Ross Sturlin

- Born: Teton County, Wyoming (6/5/1931)

- Died: 8/20/2002

- Known for:

--- Soldier in "Combat!" (1964-1967)

--- Stunts in "Cuba Crossing" (1980)

--- The Creature in "Night of the Blood Beast" (1958)

Andrew Bursiaga

- Born: Cheyenne, Wyoming (5/8/2000)

- Known for:

--- Kyle Azriel in "Poisoned State" (2022)

--- Chace Kelland in "Nebulosos" (2021)

--- The Cannibal in "Black_Site"

Ralph McCullough

- Born: Laramie, Wyoming (9/2/1895)

- Died: 12/25/1943

- Known for:

--- Tom Conway in "What Shall I Do?" (1924)

--- Dispatcher in "Paradise Express" (1937)

--- John - His Valet in "Seven Years Bad Luck" (1921)

Bruce Kellogg

- Born: Thermopolis, Wyoming (4/13/1910)

- Died: 5/22/1967

- Known for:

--- Deerslayer in "The Deerslayer" (1943)

--- Elder Tompkins M.M. 2c in "They Were Expendable" (1945)

--- Wright Thompson in "Unknown World" (1951)

Ted Smile

- Born: Wyoming, West Virginia (5/14/1921)

- Died: 11/2/2010

- Known for:

--- Ted in "The Lawless Rider" (1954)

--- Cherokee in "Son of the Renegade" (1953)

--- Townsman in "Have Gun - Will Travel" (1958-1961)

Cody Wetherill

- Born: Laramie, Wyoming (2/14/1986)

- Known for:

--- Rebi in "Star Trek: Voyager" (2000)

--- Cinematographer in "Garden of Weedin'" (2007)

--- Location Management in "Lies & Illusions" (2009)

Paul Cram

- Born: Wyoming, Minnesota (not available)

- Known for:

--- Piper in "Wilson" (2017)

--- Subject 6 in "The Soviet Sleep Experiment" (2019)

--- Earl in "Tuscaloosa" (2019)

David Humphrey

- Born: Cheyenne, Wyoming (6/7/1973)

- Known for:

--- Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic Heroes" (2003)

--- Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic Adventure 2" (2001)

--- Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic Battle" (2003)

Dale White

- Born: Otto, Wyoming (1/13/1932)

- Died: 2/16/2006

- Known for:

--- Harlow Wilson in "The Jack Benny Program" 1955-1964

Robert Barron

- Born: Wyoming (4/3/1898)

- Died: 4/22/1958

- Known for:

--- Prince Hamil in "The Vigilante: Fighting Hero of the West" (1947)

--- Aleksandr Borodin in "Song of My Heart" (1948)

--- The Admiral in "The Sea Hound" (1947)

Don Coleman

- Born: Sheridan, Wyoming (1/14/1893)

- Died: 12/16/1985

- Known for:

--- Dan Stockton in "The Black Ace" (1928)

--- Smiler' Cavanaugh in "The Boss of Rustler's Roost" (1928)

--- Richard Thurston in "The Bronc Stomper" (1928)

Nathan Hale

- Born: Afton, Wyoming (11/21/1910)

- Died: 1/30/1994

- Known for:

--- President Joseph C. Bentley in "And Should We Die" 1966

--- Bishop Harper in "Pioneers in Petticoats" 1969

Bob Mitchell

- Born: Casper, Wyoming (4/27/1918)

- Died: 10/13/1992

- Known for:

--- Albert W. Hicks in "The Twilight Zone" (1963)

--- Writer in "Highway Patrol" (1957-1959)

--- Writer in "Combat!" (1963-1966)

Jack Snow

- Born: Rock Springs, Wyoming (1/25/1943)

- Died: 1/9/2006

- Known for:

--- Cassidy in "Heaven Can Wait" (1978)

--- Self - Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver in "The NFL on NBC" (1970)

--- Self - Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver in "NFL Monday Night Football" (1970-1975)

John Perry Barlow

- Born: Pinedale, Wyoming (10/3/1947)

- Died: 2/7/2018

- Known for:

--- Mercenary in "Endangered Species" (1982)

--- John Crosse in "Conceiving Ada" (1997)

--- Soundtrack in "Grateful Dead: Dead Ahead" (1981)

Curt Gowdy

- Born: Green River, Wyoming (7/31/1919)

- Died: 2/20/2006

- Known for:

--- TV Commentator in "Heaven Can Wait" (1978)

--- The Baseball Announcer in "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" (1988)

--- World Series Announcer in "BASEketball" (1998)

Leroy Johnson

- Born: Wyoming (5/24/1922)

- Died: 10/24/1995

- Known for:

--- Marshal in "Monte Walsh" (1970)

--- Stunts in "The Magic Sword" (1962)

--- Stunts in "Under the Rainbow" (1981)

Joe Ryan

- Born: Crook County, Wyoming (5/23/1887)

- Died: 12/23/1944

- Known for:

--- Jacob Lawless in "A Fight for Millions" (1918)

--- Actor in "The Passing of Black Eagle" (1920)

--- Wirenail' Hedges in "Smashing Barriers" (1923)