Please join us in welcoming Rudi Bottse to the team as a full-time YMCA employee! A recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he majored in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science. Rudi has worked for the Y at Camp Knickerbocker for the past 5 summers as the Adventure Camp lead staff, primarily on the Baldwin Center Ropes Course. During his high school and college years, Rudi played lacrosse, among other team-oriented sports. Rudi will be working primarily in the afternoons with our middle-school and high-school aged members planning pick-up games as well as helping out with other departments. He loves anything outdoors, sports, and working with his hands.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO