Statewide Silver Alert declared for Richmond teen

Courtney Tout, a 14-year-old from Richmond, was last seen on Oct. 26. Screenshot

A statewide silver alert for a 14-year-old girl, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Courtney Tout, from Richmond, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. She is described to be white, 5-foot-5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Tout also has a nose piercing, according to the press release.

Courtney is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Courtney Tout, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.