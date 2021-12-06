Ocean's Eleven Remains Steven Soderbergh's Career-Defining Victory Lap, 20 Years Later

Crime has always a major subject of fascination for moviegoers, especially when a film focuses on the planning, execution and aftermath of a large robbery. There's nothing more fulfilling than seeing a group of fictional characters attempt a heist so fantastical that it would be too hard to imagine it ever really happening. Take, for example, the all-star lineup up of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven." The A-list trio were joined by Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould and Carl Reiner for the caper, which is a remake of a 1960 hit. It follows a group of con artists who plan a heist that sees them plotting to steal $160 million from three casinos owned by an incredibly wealthy businessman. It was a massive success with both critics and moviegoers that ranked on numerous outlets' top 10 lists for the year and became one of 2001's highest grossing films with more than $450 million in ticket sales. It came as no surprise when two sequels followed in 2004 and 2007, as well as a gender-swapped spinoff in 2018, all of which performed well at the box office. In honor of the film's 20th anniversary on Dec. 7, 2021, Wonderwall.com is running through the all-time greatest heist movies…

