Ocean's Eleven Remains Steven Soderbergh's Career-Defining Victory Lap, 20 Years Later

By Jesse Hassenger
Paste Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s what Danny Ocean (George Clooney) asks his right-hand man Rusty (Brad Pitt), after assembling a crew of about ten thieves, con men, bankrollers and tech guys. Danny asks again and Rusty still says nothing, which Danny takes as a yes: They will get one more. Back in 2001, Ocean’s Eleven...

www.pastemagazine.com

headstuff.org

Reinventing The Genre | Ocean’s Eleven at Twenty

I love heist movies, for much the same reason that I love classic detective stories: the excitement of seeing a trick slowly dissected and laid out in front of you. A proper heist movie is about deception. Yes, there’s the core element of “a crew of people plan and execute a theft together”, but the soul of the film is in the various moving parts slowly meshing together. You don’t get to see the whole picture until everything is in place and suddenly it’s there: a perfectly executed plan that was taking place in front of your eyes the whole time. It’s a classic formula, and one that was utterly revitalised for a new generation in 2001 when it was executed perfectly itself by Steven Soderbergh with Ocean’s Eleven.
