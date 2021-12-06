Lessons Learned from My First 30 Days Using Blender

When speaking with fellow entrepreneurs about how to build a successful career, one of the first things I mention is the importance of mindfulness in your daily life. Being mindful, intentional and present can help set you up for success for every role you have in life — be it a parent, wife, husband, brother, sister and business leader. As entrepreneurs, we play many roles. We are the boss, the employee, the assistant and the financial advisor all rolled into one. We face challenges from the moment we open our eyes in the morning until the moment we lay our head on the pillow each night. Our days will always be frenetic and full to the brim, but one thing that has helped me become better in all the roles I play in my life is focusing on being mindful and intentional about my daily morning routine.

