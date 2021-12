This past week, I had the joy of driving nearly 2,200 miles on winter roads. That's right, I made the trip from western Montana to eastern Nebraska. Not to mention I made it in a front-wheel-drive car. It was nerve-racking, to say the least. With winter finally deciding to make its arrival, I found myself navigating some treacherous road conditions. Everything from high winds blowing a massive sea of tumbleweeds in South Dakota, to miles and miles of giant "slip n slides."

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO