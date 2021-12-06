ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jack in the Box is buying rival Del Taco

By Bloomberg
Daily Breeze
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack in the Box has agreed to buy Lake Forest-based Del Taco Restaurants, marrying the offbeat chain with a fast-food competitor also popular with late-night diners. The San Diego burger chain will pay $12.51 a share in cash for Del Taco, a Mexican-food brand concentrated largely in the Southwest, representing a...

www.dailybreeze.com

