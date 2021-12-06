No. 13 Tennessee to get spotlight test vs. Texas Tech

The Vols beat the Golden Eagles 80-69 on Friday, and here are three things. Tennessee was a bit sluggish on Friday — I mean, the guys literally dribbled the ball off their own legs twice in the first two-ish minutes of the game — but that’s understandable for a game the day after Thanksgiving. Heck, UT even went into halftime trailing TN Tech 34-35, so sluggish might be an understatement. Though it’s never real entertaining to watch your team not play well against an inferior opponent, it’s good for the squad’s big-picture outlook that they grit-and-grinded their way to a win when they were short-handed and things looked outta sync. That kinda experience is good for the rest of the season, and good for the team’s chemistry.
Comments / 0