Tennessee State

No. 13 Tennessee to get spotlight test vs. Texas Tech

By FLM
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Two teams coming off their first true road game of the season with differing results clash Tuesday night in the 2021 Jimmy V. Classic when 13th-ranked Tennessee takes on Texas Tech at New York's Madison Square Garden. The Volunteers (6-1) enter in a better mood after a 69-54 victory...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

friars.com

Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Texas Tech

Friars Versus Texas Tech: The Friars have posted a 1-0 mark all-time versus Texas Tech. In the only meeting between the two teams, the Friars earned a 53-52 win over the Red Raiders on December 30, 1977 at Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Friars Versus The Big 12: The Friars...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rocky Top Talk

Three Things: Tennessee Tech

The Vols beat the Golden Eagles 80-69 on Friday, and here are three things. Tennessee was a bit sluggish on Friday — I mean, the guys literally dribbled the ball off their own legs twice in the first two-ish minutes of the game — but that’s understandable for a game the day after Thanksgiving. Heck, UT even went into halftime trailing TN Tech 34-35, so sluggish might be an understatement. Though it’s never real entertaining to watch your team not play well against an inferior opponent, it’s good for the squad’s big-picture outlook that they grit-and-grinded their way to a win when they were short-handed and things looked outta sync. That kinda experience is good for the rest of the season, and good for the team’s chemistry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
latechsports.com

LA Tech vs. Texas Southern Digital Program

LA Tech returns home Wednesday night to face Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The matchup will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Chris Mycoskie and Teddy Allen calling the action. The Bulldogs had their four-game winning streak snapped this past Saturday...
RUSTON, LA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Tennessee Tech: Live updates, score

The No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols are back at home for an in-state matchup against Tennessee Tech Wednesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+). Tennessee Tech (2-4) is on a four-game skid after winning their first two games. The Golden Eagles' losses include a 20-point loss to Vanderbilt and a 12-point loss to Florida Golf Coast. Tennessee (6-0) is coming off a solid weekend of two wins in Las Vegas, including its first blowout win, 80-55 over Oklahoma State.
TENNESSEE STATE
stakingtheplains.com

Preview & Game Day Thread: Texas Tech vs. Providence

Dunkin’ Donuts Center | Providence, Rhode Island. SHOOTING GUARD Terrence Shannon, Jr. (6-6/215) 16.3 / 2.7*. SEVENTH MAN Marcus Santos-Silva (6-7/250) 7.2 / 5.7. THIRTEENTH MAN Sardaar Calhoun (6-6/210) 4.0 / 0.8. FOURTEENTH MAN Austin Timperman (6-9/190) – / – PROVIDENCE. THE STARTERS Pts / Reb. POINT GUARD Alyn Breed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes at Tennessee Tech

Nov. 30 – Eblen Center – Cookeville, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Mocs 82-65 triumph at Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night at the Hooper Eblin Center…Mocs are now 6-1, while the Eagles are 2-5. - Trailed by as many as 13 (15-28, 8:32) in the first half...down 10, 29-39, with 1:40...
TENNESSEE STATE
houstonmirror.com

Unbeaten Texas Tech gets first real test at Providence

Texas Tech has blazed through a less-than-glossy early schedule without a loss or much resistance, as the six opponents have combined for a 5-37 record. Now things get a little more challenging for the Red Raiders (6-0) with an 18-day stretch featuring three high-profile games, starting with a road trip to the East Coast to face Providence on Wednesday as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Basketball Get High-Quality Win Over Texas Tech

The Providence College men's basketball defeated Texas Tech University, 72-68, on Wednesday at the Dunk. With the win, the Friars improve to 7-1 on the season. It was Texas Tech's first loss of the year -- they are now 6-1. Graduate student Al Durham posted a game-high 23 points. Senior...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Josiah-Jordan James' status uncertain for Tennessee basketball heading into Colorado, Texas Tech

Tennessee basketball is headed into back-to-back games against Power 5 teams away from Thompson-Boling Arena. Rick Barnes isn’t sure if Josiah-Jordan James will be available in in either game due to a left hand injury. Barnes called James “day-to-day” after Tennessee’s 86-44 win against Presbyterian on Tuesday. He did not have an update Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

Lady Dogs top Texas Tech, get set for Ga Tech

In its first true road contest of the season, the No. 20-ranked University Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 66-56 at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday Afternoon. Georgia improves its record to 7-0 overall, while Texas Tech (6-2) drops just its second game of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Liberty Bowl Preview: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. WHEN: Tuesday, December 28, 5:45 p.m. SERIES HISTORY: Mississippi State leads the series 4-2-1. The Bulldogs won the last four matchups between the two teams dating back to 1967-70. CURRENT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK ODDS: Mississippi State -8 (OVER/UNDER): 60. TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
gomocs.com

Postgame Quotes - at Tennessee Tech

Nov. 30 - at Tennessee Tech - Eblen Center. "I got my act together, probably needed it. Got the game plan back together and it worked [laughing]. It was like everybody was involved. It's like when you go to the casino, and you win, it just keeps coming. That was tremendous and changed the complete complexion of this game. Based on how we played in the first half, you had to find a button to press in the second half. It was complete malfunctions in what we wanted to do. We got things together. I think the zone helped us on defense and we got things turned around."
TENNESSEE STATE
Rocky Top Talk

What Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's frustrating loss to Texas Tech

We’ve all seen some ugly basketball games through the years, it happens. However, Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden may take the cake. Texas Tech finally stepped up and put Tennessee away in overtime, finding three quick buckets to take control of the game. It was a merciful ending to an ugly game, which saw both sides struggle to find literally any offense.
TENNESSEE STATE

