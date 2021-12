Duluth Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs hosted the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs were able to survive their worst shooting so far this season to defeat the Golden Eagles 75-68 to improve to a program best 9-0. The first half saw the Golden Eagles jump out to an early 14-5 lead over the Bulldogs with 12:50 left in the first half. From there, the Bulldogs began to claw themselves back into the game and took the lead thanks to a layup byAustin Andrews to take a 18-16 lead with 9:10 left in the half. From there both teams went on to trade baskets as neither team could take a big lead. Right before halftime, the Bulldogs were able to take a 9-point lead into halftime after 3 straight baskets, capped off by a three-pointer at the half-time buzzer by Jack Middleton. The Bulldogs shot 12-30 (40%) from the field and 3-9 (33.3%) from three-point range in the first half. They also shot 10-12 (83.3%) from the foul line. Austin Andrews and Jack Middleton both had 15 points in the first half to give the Bulldogs the lead. The Golden Eagles also struggled from the field as they shot 11-28 (39.29%) from the field and 5-12 (41.67%) from three-point range.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO