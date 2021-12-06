ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

RELEASE: New Global Coalition, Ocean Action 2030, Forms to Support the Development and Implementation of Sustainable Ocean Plans

LONDON (December 7, 2021)—A new global coalition, Ocean Action 2030, launched today, dedicated to providing countries with technical and financial assistance to develop and implement Sustainable Ocean Plans. These plans, a core recommendation of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy (Ocean Panel), are a foundation for integrated, sustainable...

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action

Plastic waste of all shapes and sizes permeates the world’s oceans. It shows up on beaches, in fish and even in Arctic sea ice. And a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine makes clear that the U.S. is a big part of the problem. As the report shows, the U.S. produces a large share of the global supply of plastic resin – the precursor material to all plastic industrial and consumer products. It also imports and exports billions of dollars’ worth of plastic products every year. On a per capita basis, the U.S. produces an...
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Putting words into action to implement sustainable & resilient infrastructure PPPs

The last two years have seen a fundamental refocusing of the approach to PPPs by governments around the world. The global pandemic and climate change concerns raised at COP26 have elevated awareness of the need to build sustainable and resilient infrastructure, in tandem with implementing adaptation strategies and governance through innovative and collaborative partnerships between the public and private sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

Alain St.Ange to Address Ocean Sustainability in ASEAN at Expo 2020

Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine will take part in a high-level forum at Expo 2020. Former Minister St.Ange was invited to join the panel and to share his experiences on eco-marine tourism development as an integral part of the blue economy for the conservation and benefit of coastal and island societies.
ENVIRONMENT
milwaukeesun.com

At 5th Indian Ocean conference, focus on global power axis in region

Abu Dhabi [UAE] December 5 (ANI): The Fifth Indian Ocean held in Abu Dhabi focuses on the global power axis and the importance of the Indo-Pacific in the international system. Speaking at the conference India Foundation's Ram Madhav focused on the changes in the global power axis and highlighted the importance of the Indo-Pacific in it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Oceans#Ocean Conservancy#Economy#Sustainable Production#The High Level Panel#Asian Development Bank#Unesco#The World Bank#Natural Resources#Marine Policy
ecomagazine.com

Nairobi Convention COP10 Agrees to New Actions to Protect Critical Habitats, Improve Climate Preparedness in the Western Indian Ocean

Parties to the Nairobi Convention for the Protection, Management, and Development of the Coastal and Marine Environment of the Eastern Africa region (Nairobi Convention) concluded the 10th Conference of Parties (COP10) today (25 November) with new actions on protecting critical habitats like mangroves and combating climate change in the region.
SOUTH AFRICA
ptonline.com

Sabic Develops New Polymers from Recovered Ocean-Bound Plastics

Sabic and Malaysia-based plastic recycling company HHI have announced a new collaboration to create the first certified circular polymers produced through the advanced recycling of recovered mixed and used ocean-bound plastic. The material will be used by Sabic’s customers to announce new products over the coming months. The material is recovered from ocean-feeding waterways and inland areas within a 50 kilometer radius of the ocean by HHI partners predominantly in Malaysia.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Major ocean current is accelerating alongside global warming

A new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change has found that the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the only ocean current that circumnavigates the entire planet, is flowing faster due to climate change. By using satellite measurements of sea-surface height, and data collected by Argo, a global network of ocean floats, an international team of researchers managed to detect a previously hidden trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Ocean plastic is creating new communities of life on the high seas

Coastal plants and animals have found a new way to survive in the open ocean—by colonizing plastic pollution. A new commentary published Dec. 2 in Nature Communications reports coastal species growing on trash hundreds of miles out to sea in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, more commonly known as the "Great Pacific Garbage Patch."
ENVIRONMENT
wri.org

5 Priorities for Cities After COP26

Without getting cities right, we cannot solve the climate crisis. Contributing to 75% of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, it is impossible to overstate their central role. Cities’ choices influence and can drive change in every system that needs to be decarbonized and made resilient, from transport to food to energy. As the 2018 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted, cities — with their concentration of people, economic activity and infrastructure — are among the most powerful levers we have to drive decarbonization and build resilience fast enough to meet the Paris goals.
ENVIRONMENT
wri.org

With Power Generation Vulnerable to Climate Impacts, Investors Must Understand Physical Risks

This year has been one of extreme weather events. Catastrophic floods disrupted the lives and livelihoods of millions in Europe and Asia. Heatwaves, wildfires and exceptional droughts parched farmers and utilities in North America. Climate change is already intensifying extreme weather events and will continue to affect people and businesses around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

House Passes Ocean Shipping Reform Act with Overwhelming Support

Industry trade groups praised the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA21) in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

In Brazil, forest bridge offers hope for threatened golden monkey

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Concerned by a recent drop in population numbers of the threatened golden lion tamarin, conservationists in Rio de Janeiro state have built a bridge across a busy highway to help the monkeys circulate over a wider forested area. The Atlantic Forest of Rio...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

