Turn Your Holiday Baking into a Cakewalk

The latest edition of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix is joy incarnate. Episode 1, a Christmas-themed Bake Off between returning favorites Rosie, Ruby, James, and Jamie is light-hearted fun featuring a new face to the tent: guest host Tom Allen. The posh, but puckish British comic fills in for Noel Fielding during his paternity leave and makes a strong case to take over in the tent. Episode 2, though, might be one of the most splendid episodes in the franchise’s entire history. Former winners Rahul and Nancy go head-to-head with standouts Henry and Helena. It’s a brilliant episode of The Great British Baking Show, complete with a long-awaited battle between Bake Off winners and the return of some truly iconic characters. Pour a glass of your favorite holiday beverage and let these two new episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays carry you away from all your stress.
