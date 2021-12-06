Turn Your Holiday Baking into a Cakewalk

The holiday season is in full swing, and I’m so excited to finally get back into the kitchen and bake muffins, pies and other homey treats. It reminds me of the times I spent in the kitchen with my mom when I was of preschool age. I was thrilled every time she pinched off a piece of dough for me to roll and shape. I love sharing these treasured memories and the same experiences with my own children. Sure, sometimes it’s not easy having little hands “help.” The process takes longer, is far messier and — let’s be honest — the finished product doesn’t always turn out as well as it would have if I had done it by myself.

