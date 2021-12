I think often we get caught up with life. We don’t realize that we need to lean on each other. I strongly believe if we were meant to be in this world alone, then when you turn your head from left to right you wouldn’t see people around you. What does that mean? We can’t play this game of life by ourselves. It takes you and me together to lift each other up or even support one another. Life is far from easy, so why try to do it alone?

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO