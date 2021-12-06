Sunday Sermon: Connection Makes Life Worth Living

Are you living your life to the fullest? Most people don’t think about whether they are living life to the fullest, they’re just existing. Getting from paycheck to paycheck, paying the bills, working for hours and then collapsing into bed. That’s the ‘dream’ sold to us from a young age: get a degree, get a job, get a house, get married, have a few kids, have grandkids, retire, die. And that’s your lot. People tell us how we should be existing from day to day to get to the next slice of life, but no one really explains how you can live your life to the fullest.

12 DAYS AGO