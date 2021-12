CHICAGO (CBS) – The wife of another CTA operator who was injured in an attack in October joined other drivers today, calling for better protection from the police. “I just would not want anything like this to ever happen to anybody else. It affected my two boys, it affected my life, and I just want to say that there has to be a stand on protecting these bus drivers,” said Elsie Sessions while fighting back tears. Drivers plan to demonstrate Saturday at 11:30 A.M. at City Hall and march to Michigan and Washington.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO