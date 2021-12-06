Meet The Power Couple Behind Gambino Prosecco

Sample locally sourced, seasonal vegan comfort food from this queer-owned and -operated pop-up kitchen. If you’re looking for delicious, plant-based cuisine that’s not centered around health or diet culture, look no further than Denver’s newest queer-owned, female-led restaurant, the Easy Vegan. The fare, served at pop-ups around the city, is exactly what the name implies. The Easy Vegan features unfussy, vegetable-forward specialties—think: creamy honey nut ramen, loaded baked potatoes, and ooey gooey cosmic brownies—that will satisfy your cravings for familiar dishes, drinks, and desserts.
Comments / 0