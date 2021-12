The recently formed DuPage-Kane Task Force has made its first big drug bust. 44-year-old Jose R. Valdez, of Melrose Park, is facing cocaine, fentanyl, and cannabis charges. He was pulled over for alleged traffic violations on I-88 on Wednesday near the Route 59 exit in DuPage County. A deputy conducted a search and is said to have found 900 grams of cocaine, between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, and between 200 and 500 grams of cannabis. The deputy is also said to have found hidden compartments in the vehicle.

MELROSE PARK, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO