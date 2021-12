“Yellowstone” fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the show’s first spinoff “1883” which will arrive in under two weeks. The “Yellowstone” prequel will premiere its very first episode on December 19 and fans of the modern western cant wait. “1883” will tell the story of how the Dutton family came to settle in Montana. It will also give us the origins of how the “Yellowstone” Ranch became one of the largest cattle ranches in the country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO