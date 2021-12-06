NAAA debuts new logo, tagline

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 10, 2021: Acne Studios has reopened the doors to its 33 Greene Street store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. With a whole new look and expansion, the 7,000-square-foot store, almost double the original footprint, offers the brand’s spring/summer 2022 women’s, men’s, shoes, and accessories collections including the brand’s signature Musubi bag. Now open, the reimagined store was designed by the Barcelona-based studio Arquitectura-G, and plays with translucency and assorted angles, as directed by Acne Studios’...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO