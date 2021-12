The Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, will open its new holiday exhibit on Friday, Dec. 3, celebrating the upcoming holiday season. The “Color Your Christmas” exhibit — featuring works from 45 area artists — will be on display from Dec. 3 to Jan. 6. The public is invited to a free opening reception, which will be held on Dec. 3rd from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy live music, a holiday snow village and train exhibit, meet and watch artist demonstrations and more.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO