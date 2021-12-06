Cade McNamara Has Awesome Reaction After SI Puts Him On The Cover

For Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, individual statistics don't tell the story of Saturday's game. McNamara finished the day completing 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards and an interception, but easily could have been thrown off his game after tossing an interception early in the first quarter. He says it didn't rattle him in the least, and the evidence--10-for-16, 139 yards, 11.5 yards per attempt, no interceptions--would agree. "We had a little bit of miscommunication and I forced the ball a little bit, but time and time again, it's just like however we respond, that's the most important thing and I knew that I just had to keep letting it rip," he said. "I had trust in our defense and obviously H2 (Hassan Haskins) and the rest of the backs and the o-line and they had our back, and really just a physically dominant performance the rest of the way."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO