Cade McNamara Has Awesome Reaction After SI Puts Him On The Cover

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s ade McNamara is on this week’s Sports Illustrated cover after the Wolverines captured the B1G Title. Here’s what the signal-caller posted after...

'Everything I've dreamed of': Cade McNamara, Aidan Hutchinson discuss huge win vs. Ohio State

Michigan finally has something to celebrate to end the regular season, winning its first matchup vs. Ohio State since 2011. It was an impressive performance on both sides of the ball for the Wolverines. Offensively, Hassan Haskins was the star, but Cade McNamara also played well in the win. He shook off an early interception to convert some important passes down the field that produced key moments in drives.
Cade McNamara on 'playing these dudes really every day since January'

For Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, individual statistics don't tell the story of Saturday's game. McNamara finished the day completing 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards and an interception, but easily could have been thrown off his game after tossing an interception early in the first quarter. He says it didn't rattle him in the least, and the evidence--10-for-16, 139 yards, 11.5 yards per attempt, no interceptions--would agree. "We had a little bit of miscommunication and I forced the ball a little bit, but time and time again, it's just like however we respond, that's the most important thing and I knew that I just had to keep letting it rip," he said. "I had trust in our defense and obviously H2 (Hassan Haskins) and the rest of the backs and the o-line and they had our back, and really just a physically dominant performance the rest of the way."
Michigan football: Cade McNamara goes from questioned QB to essential leader

A fake throw to RB Donovan Edwards and magician-like reverse hand-off to WR AJ Henning punctuated the season for Michigan QB Cade McNamara. Perfectly run and beautifully designed, McNamara confidently sold the sleight-of-hand, catching the Ohio State defense confused and on its heels. Big-time moment on a big-time stage. One...
Shrugging off skeptics and winning on the field, Cade McNamara leads Michigan's march into the postseason

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the Michigan football team takes the field Saturday night for the Big Ten championship, it does so armed with a whole team full of overachievers. In the trenches, in the backfield, in the secondary and within coaches on the sidelines, the Wolverines chewed up criticism and cynicism ahead of and during the 2021 season, then promptly spit it out to the tune of an 11-1 record.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh opens up on Wolverines QBs Cade McNamara, JJ McCarthy

Michigan football earned its biggest win of the 2021 season with a 42-27 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Saturday. The Wolverines saw a tremendous rushing performance from running back Hassan Haskins but they also had a nice balance from both quarterbacks. Veteran Cade McNamara and freshman JJ McCarthy both got snaps in the biggest game of the year.
Cade McNamara speaks after statement victory over Ohio State

Cade McNamara will forever have a legacy at Michigan. He’ll always be known as the quarterback who finally took down Ohio State — who helped Michigan accomplish the best moment of the Jim Harbaugh era. With fans storming the field and snow falling from the sky, McNamara might as well...
Cade McNamara surprised Ohio State game wasn't closer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When you win your games and the Big Ten Championship, you’ve earned a right to talk. Such is the case for Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara, who had drawn the ire of the Ohio State fan base the week before The Game when he made an innocuous comment about ‘not being concerned’ about the Buckeye defense inasmuch as he was looking for ways to exploit it. It turns out, he had something of a point, even if he was more just expressing confidence in the Wolverines’ offensive attack.
