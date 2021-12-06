O'Neill Branch Library Closed

The O’Neill Branch Library is closed for the rest of evening due to police activity that took place near the library earlier in the afternoon. That activity was resolved without incident after the library had closed for the remainder of the day. The O'Neill Branch will reopen for regular hours of business on Wednesday, December 8.

The O’Neill Branch Library’s regular hours of operation are:

Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.