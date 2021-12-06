ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

O'Neill Branch Library Closed

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH1Yw_0dGFOJDa00

The O’Neill Branch Library is closed for the rest of evening due to police activity that took place near the library earlier in the afternoon. That activity was resolved without incident after the library had closed for the remainder of the day. The O'Neill Branch will reopen for regular hours of business on Wednesday, December 8.

The O’Neill Branch Library’s regular hours of operation are:

  • Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Mesa County Libraries expanding Clifton branch library

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The current Clifton branch is the second-busiest library location in Mesa County. Bob Kretschman, Mesa County Libraries communications manager, says the existing facility is too small to serve more than 20,000 residents in the branch’s service area. The plan is to build a free-standing...
CLIFTON, CO
JC Post

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Holiday Closings

This coming Friday, December 10th, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closing at 4:00 p.m. to host their staff Christmas party. Due to the Christmas and New Year Holidays, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed Friday, December 24th through Sunday December 26th and from Friday, December 31st through January 1st. Library Director Susan Moyer said the outdoor book drop located on the building wall at the north entrance will be open and monitored during that time so all items can still be returned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
thecrcconnection.com

CRC library closed due to water damage repairs

The Cosumnes River College library has been closed since Nov. 8 due to water damage from an HVAC leak. Technical Services Librarian Melaine Huyck-Aufdermaur said there was a significant amount of flooding through the ceiling in the library. “It’s going to be closed for the foreseeable future as they do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
DeSoto Times Today

Germantown Road in Olive Branch to temporarily close

A major throughway in Olive Branch is expected to be closed beginning Sunday morning. A portion of Germantown Road north of the Plantation Subdivision will be cut off from traffic to upgrade a railroad crossing, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Olive Branch City Engineer Andy Swims said he...
South Philly Review

Kirkbride School’s revamped library close to opening

Over four years after work officially began, the Kirkbride School is finally inching closer to fully opening its upgraded library to all students. Kirkbride, 1501 S. 7th St., recently announced that the library is ready to open, with the school eyeing Jan. 18 for its grand opening. Students will gain full access to the library later this month.
EDUCATION
live5news.com

CCPL main library closed Sunday for holiday parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The main library of the Charleston County Public Library system will be closed on Sunday due to the Charleston Holiday Parade. Library officials say the decision is due to road closures related to the parade. The branch, located at 68 Calhoun Street, will resume regular hours...
CHARLESTON, SC
southdadenewsleader.com

Naranja Branch Library Serves Local Communities

Everyone who enters the Homestead Cybrarium is impressed with the facility, services, and staff. There are those though who have fond memories of the older library and have found their way to the nearby Naranja Branch library located at 14850 Southwest 280th Street. The spacious, stand-alone building was opened July...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
This Is Reno

Sparks library to close in mid-December for renovations

A second Washoe County Library will soon close for renovations. The Sparks Branch Library on 12th Street will close Dec. 16 and won’t reopen until April of next year. Reno’s Northwest Library closed Oct. 25 for renovations, planned for completion in February 2022. Library officials said the Sparks branch “is...
SPARKS, NV
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Application Period for Library Board Closed Tuesday

The application period for seats on the Birmingham Public Library’s board of trustees expired at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Three members of the 10-member board — Board President Eunice Johnson Rogers, Vice President Willie S. Davis and Parliamentarian John Scott Vowell — had terms that expired last December, though they’ve continued to serve on the board until new members can be appointed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
clemmonscourier.net

Clemmons Branch Library events for the week of Dec. 9

For more information on these and other programs, go to the library website at www.forsyth.cc/library/clemmons or call 336-703-2920. The Clemmons Branch Library is located at 6563 James St. in Clemmons. Youth programs. • Storytime: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom — Featuring books and singalongs for all ages. Registration is...
CLEMMONS, NC
pasadenanow.com

City Reopens the Pasadena Public Library’s La Pintoresca Branch

The city has reopened the Pasadena’s La Pintoresca Branch Library to the public two months after the facility was closed for upgrades. The library branch reopened earlier this week, Michelle Perera, Director of Libraries and Information Services said. It is located at 1355 N. Raymond Ave. The recently reopened...
PASADENA, CA
UPMATTERS

Portage Lake District Library closed temporarily

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake District Library is closed until further notice due to staffing levels. The library’s drop boxes are also closed. They say they will inform the public of their future opening date.
HOUGHTON, MI
enr.com

Government/Public Building, Award of Merit: Vickery Park Branch Library

This $6.7-million, 18,000-sq-ft library required the project team to make extensive modifications to achieve a curved design—all while working with materials that were not intended to bend along a curve. Materials have different fabrication tolerances, but it was necessary to tie them all in together to form a complete and...
POLITICS
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds of Coats, Legal Information and Vaccines Given Out at Long Branch Library

Montgomery County, in partnership with Maryland Legal Aid, distributed new warm coats provided by Macy’s and Clothes4Souls to residents in need. Nearly 500 coats were distributed to children, youth, and adults who also received free legal information and advice on civil legal issues, rental assistance programs and got the chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine at the Long Branch Community Library on Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

MVA branch offices to close temporarily for system upgrades

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation will close MVA branch offices to deploy the final phase of its Customer Connect IT modernization project. Branch offices will be closed from the close of business on Thursday, December 2nd, through 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6th. MDOT MVA’s eStore, appointment scheduler, and 24-hour self-service kiosks will also be unavailable from 9 p.m. Thursday, December 2nd, through 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 5th.
POLITICS
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

12
Followers
636
Post
359
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy