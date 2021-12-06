ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Landscape podcast: Gravitas Ventures is Cleveland's own worldwide film distributor

By Editorials and Opinion
Crain's Cleveland Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGravitas Ventures founder and CEO Nolan Gallagher and Michael Murphy, president join host Dan Polletta for a roundtable discussion on Cleveland's own worldwide...

www.crainscleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
horrorsociety.com

OLD STRANGERS On Digital January 11th from Gravitas Ventures

This January, something lurks in the dark of the woods. Writer/director Nick Gregorio’s (Happy Birthday Harry Malden, Green) post-pandemic thriller Old Strangers kicks off 2022 with a shiver., Sarah, Michael, and Danny try to rekindle the spark of their youth only to be confronted with the harsh realities of their relationships. Just beyond their reunion, in the deep woods, there is something otherworldly growing and feeding on their pain.
TV & VIDEOS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Landscape podcast: Scott Colosimo is building an energy company in Cleveland

A product of the Cleveland Institute of Art, and one of the founders of Cleveland CycleWerks, Scott Colosimo is now venturing into the EV industry with LAND Energy. The founder and CEO joined us to discuss his path through art & design, how it led him to creating a new type of vehicle, and why he chose to come back to Cleveland to start this new energy company. We learn more about LAND Energy products, and their latest e-moto bike that hit the market in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
depauliaonline.com

The evolution of podcasting may continue to its own demise

Despite its rising popularity, the podcast industry has its own complications and complexities. According to Forbes, 37 percent of Americans over the age of 12 listened to at least one podcast in 2020, a significant rise from 32 percent in 2019. In 2020, an estimated 100 million people listened to a podcast each month and it’s expected to rise to 125 million in 2022. Not only are more people consuming podcasts, but more people are making them.
AMAZON
Washington Business Journal

Longtime D.C. radio celebrity Donnie Simpson starts podcast network, launches his own podcast

Donnie Simpson has worked in radio for more than 50 years, but he’s never owned his own work — until now. The longtime radio host who got his start on Detroit’s airwaves before moving to WKYS, and later WPGC and WMMJ in the D.C. region, is now expanding to podcasts. He’s launched the Donnie Simpson Podcast Network, and its first show — also self-titled — drops Wednesday, he shared exclusively with the Washington Business Journal.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Local
Ohio Business
City
Cable, OH
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Crain's Cleveland Business

Landscape podcast: Results from Downtown Cleveland Alliance recovery report

How is Cleveland recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic? Michael Deemer, president and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, makes his second appearance on the podcast to discuss how he and his team are quantifying the cities rebound in their "recovery report." From increases in foot traffic and public transit usage, to the closing and opening of small businesses in the metro area, we learn that the blue-collar spirit of Northeast Ohio is helping to lead a revival to pre-pandemic form. Plus, how a few major events on the horizon are sure to boost that recovery into 2022 and beyond.
CLEVELAND, OH
Variety

Newen Launches Documentary Label Real Lava With Danish Producer Sigrid Dyekjaer, Sundance Title ‘The Territory’

European production group Newen Studios is teaming with Oscar-nominated Danish producer Sigrid Dyekjaer to launch production company Real Lava. Based in Denmark, Real Lava will aim to produce cinematic documentary films and series for international audiences. Kicking off Real Lava’s documentary slate is Alex Pritz’s “The Territory” which will be premiering at Sundance. “The Territory” follows the indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau community as they defend their land against a network of Brazilian farmers who are colonizing their protected territory. A leading figure in the film industry, Dyekjaer has produced some 30 documentary features in the past 23 years. She most recently produced Feras Fayyad’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Arooj Aftab Attorney Matt Cuttler Named Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

The entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder has named Matt Cuttler (pictured) partner. The New York-based attorney joined the firm in 2018, when it was founded. His client roster includes Arooj Aftab, who’s nominated for best new artist at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, as well as the artists 100 Gecs, Animal Collective and PnB Rock; producers Pop Wansel and Y2K; mixers Jeff Ellis and Matt Cohn; and composers The Haxan Cloak/Bobby Krlic, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein; among others. Thursday, Dec. 9 + Warner Chappell Music publishing has named Christine Belden to the newly created role of vice president and...
MLB
Deadline

Stampede Ventures Options Brandon Constantine’s Drama Spec Script ‘Lady Krylon’ For Film

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has acquired the rights to Brandon Constantine’s spec script, Lady Krylon, in a competitive situation, tapping Grant Torre and Reed Simmons to shepherd its development for film, and to lock in a director. The film is a New York-set romance that sees the lives of a prodigal graffiti artist and an upper east side socialite collide. As the former’s fame rises, his newfound love tries to protect him from the perils of success. “Brandon paints a modern tale of star-crossed lovers that feels both so familiar yet entirely contemporary,” said Stampede’s President of Production, Jon Berg. “Its focus on New...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Distributor#Documentary#Gravitas Ventures
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #165: The Expanse, Landscapers, And Ragdoll. With Guests Olivia Colman & David Thewlis

National treasures Olivia Colman and David Thewlis take time out of their busy schedules to drop by the podcast this week (31:27-52:09), telling us all about quirky black comedy Landscapers on Sky. Plus we take a look at Ragdoll on Alibi, and the team debate the reasons why directors in TV don't get the same credit as their big screen counterparts, while the reverse is true of writers. But all that pales into insignificance compared to the main event this week, as we dive headfirst into deep space for the televisual event of the year — nay, the decade! — when The Expanse returns for its sixth and final (for now) season on Prime Video. BELTALOWDA!
TV SERIES
the university of hawai'i system

‘Timely and needed’ communication podcast gains worldwide popularity

A new educational podcast by a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumna is not only trending in several countries worldwide, it has also raised more than $14,000 for local charities. “The Communification Podcast” by Malika Dudley is a platform for communication researchers to share their latest findings and teach communication skills.
HONOLULU, HI
creativeboom.com

Design studio Zero launches its own 'brand-centred' cannabis venture with five weed products

With plans to expand to other markets across the United States, Studio initially launched in Arizona. The state is poised to be one of America's most attractive legal cannabis markets, with a projected $2.6B in cannabis revenue by 2025. Seeing this opportunity, Matt Seashols of Dosist, Randy Smith of Sunday Goods and the Zero team decided to combine their experience in retail, content, design, strategy and building trendsetting brands to create something of their own.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Authentic Casting in ‘West Side Story’: ‘This Is the Way to Do It’

Steven Spielberg has a simple reason for why he made sure Latino characters were played by Latino actors in his “West Side Story” adaptation. “This is the way to do it,” the director said Tuesday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “This is the way we are in this world. This is where we should have always been, but this is very important, especially in ‘West Side Story.’ We have to get it right. It’s not that other productions didn’t get it right in their own way, but I just did not want to make this reimagining without complete representation [and]...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Awakens’: How the Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Celebrates the Reality-Bending Franchise

The reality-bending of “The Matrix” from 1999 has become more of a reality in 2021, with the advent of the metaverse and the merging of our digital and physical lives. Which makes way for the return of the groundbreaking franchise with director Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” (December 22), reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. But, as a teaser, we have the December 10 launch of “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”: an interactive tech demo that reintroduces the boundary-pushing universe as a free download for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fittingly, Reeves...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Caitlin Cronenberg, Daughter of Director David Cronenberg, to Helm Thriller ‘Humane’

Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of iconic movie director David Cronenberg, is making her directorial feature debut with Humane, a thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga, who is also producing. Humane is a Canada-Belgium co-production between Sparaga’s Victory Man Productions and Frakas Productions, which co-produced 2021 Palme d’Or winner Titane. The thriller chronicles the events at a family dinner, held after an environmental collapse where the world lost 20 percent of its population, when a father’s plan to enlist in the government’s new euthanasia program goes horribly wrong. Caitlin Cronenberg is a celebrity and fashion photographer who earlier directed short film The Endings, based on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Fox Corp. Names Lauren Townsend SVP, Communications

Lauren Townsend, a veteran of corporate media publicity, has been named a new senior vice president of communications at Fox Corp. The announcement of her new title was made by Brian Nick, the company’s chief communications officer. She will join Fox on January 3, 2022. Townsend had been doing consulting work for Disney’s Hulu, but is probably best known for stints as a senior-level communications executive for Lionsgate’s Starz and Sony Pictures Television. She has also worked in a publicity capacity for Comcast’s NBC Entertainment. During her time, Townsend has been involved in publicity campaigns for series ranging from “Power” and “Outlander” to “The Good Doctor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “The Goldbergs.” She has also supervised  internal communications and government affairs efforts over the course of her career. Senior communications executives at Fox Corp. have in recent years been involved in everything from news about distribution contracts to internal communications about coronavirus protocols. Controlled by the Murdoch family, Fox’s biggest operations include Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting.    
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy