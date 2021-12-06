ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECB to redesign euro banknotes in inclusion effort

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uydJe_0dGFIKAj00
European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Monday it plans to redesign the euro's banknotes over the next three years to make them "more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds".

ECB focus groups will now gather suggestions about the overarching theme of the new banknotes from the public in the 19 countries that share the euro, the ECB said.

The new design will replace the windows, doorways and bridges of different architectural styles that have adorned the euro's banknotes since their launch in 2002.

"After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds," ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

The original design was meant to signify unity and openness while being abstract enough not to be traced back to any individual member country.

But many authorities have since sought to put the emphasis on diversity and inclusion when designing new bills, with the U.S. Treasury picking African-American anti-slavery crusader Harriet Tubman for its $20 banknote.

An advisory group comprising experts from each euro zone country will make a shortlist of themes and submit it to the ECB's Governing Council, which will seek the public's input before launching a design competition.

After this and a further public consultation, the Governing Council will make the final decision by 2024.

The last competition was won by Austrian designer Robert Kalina in 1996.

(This story corrects paragraph 7 to show the U.S. Treasury, not Fed chose design)

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Euro Falls Ahead Of ECB Policy Meeting

The euro has reversed directions on Thursday and has posted losses. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1291, down 0.43% on the day. This week’s calendar in Europe is thin, which has the markets looking ahead to next week’s ECB policy meeting. There are no expectations for any changes in monetary policy at the meeting. The eurozone has not been immune to higher inflation. Although weaker than what the U.S. and U.K. have been experiencing, some ECB members have expressed unease about rising inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to 2%, says ECB

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will take longer to fall back to target than earlier thought but so far there is no evidence that high prices are becoming embedded in wages, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. High inflation is challenging the ECB, which...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Euro zone banks complacent to rising risks: ECB’s Enria

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone banks face rising credit risk as pandemic-related public support measures are withdrawn and may be overly complacent about valuation risks in the hunt for yields, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. Euro zone governments kept the euro zone economy afloat with lavish guarantees...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Harriet Tubman
Reuters

Euro zone inflation unlikely to be below 2% in 2022 - ECB's Holzmann

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation in 2022 will likely exceed the European Central Bank’s projection of 1.7%, according to ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann. “I believe it is very unlikely that we will reach a level of below two percent for the full year 2022,” he told Germany’s Handelsblatt, adding he expects inflation to peak towards the turn of the year. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Christine Lagarde orders redesign of euro banknotes to make them ‘more relatable’

Euro banknotes are to undergo a major redesign, as the bloc’s central bank strives to make the currency “more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds”. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has commissioned 19 experts in fields from art and design to physics and archaeology – one from each country in the currency area – to select new banknote designs by 2024.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

ECB Paper Marks Success Factors for CBDCs, Digital Euro

A paper published by the European Central Bank (ECB) discusses various conditions for successful implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) such as the eurozone’s own digital euro. The authors also point to different risks that such projects entail, like the danger of crowding out the private sector. ECB: Digital...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Design#Euro Banknotes#Banknote#The European Central Bank#Europeans#African American#The Governing Council#Austrian#The U S Treasury#Fed
invezz.com

ECB promotes digital euro, calms fears

For CBDC to s쳮d, we need to incentivize select intermediaries and give it status of legal tender. Europeans express fears about privacy violations in digital euro context. China and Nigeria implemented some of the recommendations made by the ECB. In December, the European Central Bank published a paper demonstrating why...
BUSINESS
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
Reuters

G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, putting on a united front to warn of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table. Led by British foreign minister Liz Truss,...
POLITICS
KTLA

Here’s why U.S. inflation is so high and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy