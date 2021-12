(11-29-21) Revival Design Studio expands its service offering by adding interior styling services with the hiring of Kristin Bergman as an interior stylist. Kristin attended The Ohio State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 2020, Kristin started KB Interior Styling as a fun side gig, which quickly grew into a full-time job and led to her appointment to Revival Design Studio. She enjoys shopping, cooking, and spending time with her husband and three little boys. If Kristin could design a celebrity house, it would be for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt because he is her celeb crush (loves The Office) and she is British (Kristin is very into European style homes!).

