Stocks

MongoDB (MDB) PT Raised to $552 at Macquarie

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Macquarie analyst Frederick Havenmeyer raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) PT Raised to $48 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) to $48.00 (from $44.00) while maintaining a Market Outperform rating on the expanding Ji Xing cardiovascular partnership.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $290 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky raised the price target on Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) to $290.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) PT Raised to $185 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes raised the price target on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) to $185.00 (from $166.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) PT Raised to $75 at Stifel Following EPS

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin raised the price target on Jabil (NYSE: JBL) to $75.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $78 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $78.00 while maintaining a Buy rating following solid Q4 results and guidance. Strong guidance driven by record backlog...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pure Storage (PSTG) PT Raised to $36 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised the price target on Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) to $36.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining a Positive rating. The analyst commented, "We are updating FY22/23 estimates following Pure's Oct-Q (3QFY22) earnings report and...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $115 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Derrick Wood raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $115.00 (from $96.00) while maintaining an Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's (LESL) PT Raised to $29 at Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter raised the price target on Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) to $29.00 (from $28.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) PT Raised to $252 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Steve Scala raised the price target on Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) to $252.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Macquarie Upgrades ironSource Ltd. (IS) to Outperform

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen upgraded ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "IS stock is down -36% vs S&P 500 -1% since reporting a strong Q3 beat and raise. Q4 guidance implies 62% revenue growth for the full year, and adj. EBITDA margin expansion of nearly 400bps. While this marks a sequential slowdown in top-line growth to 33%, this is on a tough comp vs. 4Q’20. ETF selling and macro worries over rising interest rates may help explain the stock decline, but we can’t see other fundamental reasons for the stock’s swoon since results. Hence we upgrade IS shares from Neutral to Outperform and reiterate our $14 price target."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Neurocrine Bio. (NBIX) PT Raised to $154 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson raised the price target on Neurocrine Bio. (NASDAQ: NBIX) to $154.00 (from $140.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macquarie Resumes JD.com, Inc (JD) at Outperform

Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang resumes coverage on JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marvell (MRVL) PT Raised to $98 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) to $98.00 (from $82.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following results. The analyst commented, "MRVL remains a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.12; 2.1% Yield

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. This is a 9.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.11. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS

