By: Erika Stanish ETNA (KDKA) – More than a dozen people are displaced tonight after scaffolding at a construction project in Etna collapsed. Police say the wind is to blame, with the plastic on the scaffolding creating a sail effect and tearing everything down. Luckily no injuries have been reported but up to at least six families have been displaced. “The wind has been so bad, it’s been swaying back and forth, you heard it creak, I said, something is going to happen,” said Leyona, one of the residents. Scaffolding was scattered across Bridge Street and the scaffolding brought down three...

ETNA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO