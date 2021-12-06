All 8 New Pornographers Albums, Ranked

Nine years after the release of the original, Taylor Swift has managed to improve upon an already incredible album with more mature vocals, and reclaimed ownership of it in the process. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the perfect album to cry and dance to all at once. The previously unreleased “From the Vault” songs, originally cut from the 2012 album, add a special twist, including more of the story of Swift’s songwriting journey. Part of the greatness of this album is its symbolism, as Swift continues to take back her early work from her old label. It’s another installation in Swift’s continuing battle for artists to own their own work.

