ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bill Hemmel: Gov. Chris Sununu's response to COVID is lacking

laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

A tongue-in-cheek conversation with the governor's office:. "Good morning. Gov. Sununu's office. How may I help you?”. “Good morning. I'd like to file a complaint about the governor's response to the current New Hampshire COVID infection statistics.”. “I see. What exactly is bothering you?”. “Well, for...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Letter exchange shows tension between Gov. Wolf and Republicans over COVID-19 response

Pennsylvania Republican leaders have asked Gov. Tom Wolf to reconvene the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force. In a letter to Wolf, they say their intent is that “we may again collaborate on the best mechanisms for sharing information and communicating solutions expediently with the entire General Assembly and our hospitals, health systems and constituents.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wgbh.org

Gov. Baker: Mass. may need to up booster shot availability in response to new COVID-19 variant

State, federal and municipal officials strategized in conversations throughout the weekend about how to address the new, highly mutated omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. Baker said his administration has been “in constant touch” with federal health officials and the White House and expects conversations to continue...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Restates COVID-19 Crisis in Hospitals; Faces Criticism for ‘Inaction’ and Abortion

CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu reiterated what he said last week relative to actions he is taking relative to the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. And critics wonder why his actions don’t directly involve reducing the spread of the virus, but instead expand hospital beds and participation in a federal lawsuit that now allows some health-care workers to avoid being vaccinated.
CONCORD, NH
ledgertranscript.com

Sununu, health officials seek approval of $80 million for COVID efforts

The governor and state health officials will ask the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee during a special meeting Thursday to expedite approval to spend nearly $80 million on their newest efforts fighting a COVID-19 surge that is sending infections and hospitalizations to record levels. Those plans include health care “strike teams”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 response update

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper will share an update the COVID-19 response in North Carolina during a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. During it, we could hear from NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen, who announced Tuesday she is stepping down from her role. She said her time with the agency has been “the honor of a lifetime.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
laconiadailysun.com

Ernest Roy: Sununu is putting politics above state's public health

Mr. Bill Hemmel's recent letter, containing a tongue in cheek analysis of Gov. Chris Sununu's response (or lack thereof) to the recent surge in the COVID pandemic, was spot on. To top it off, Mr. Sununu has the audacity to appear on WMUR News 9 and proclaim that "We knew this was coming." You knew it was coming yet you are doing next to nothing? What are the people of New Hampshire to make of this? The only conclusion I can draw is that Mr. Sununu is putting politics above public health. There are times when it is necessary to put aside whatever underlying ideology one subscribes to in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. This rarely happens, but it is desperately needed. Mr. Sununu, why do you continue to pretend you can handle this? You are failing miserably so far. Don't you realize that people are getting very sick and dying, and that a good deal of it could be prevented if you would simply listen to our own NH public health experts? We have some of the best around, too bad their ability to help save lives is being handcuffed by myopic policy choices coming out of Concord. The public has to start holding elected officials to a much higher standard of accountability. This laissez faire garbage has to stop.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Sununu backs DHHS’ hospital COVID capacity plan

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Tuesday gave his support to a state Department of Health and Human Services request to improve hospital capacity around the state. In a letter to the Fiscal Committee, Sununu said that with COVID hospitalizations at an all-time high and an “alarming”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newbostonpost.com

Chris Sununu Said He’d Be A Bad Fit For U.S. Senate

Would New Hampshire’s Republican governor Chris Sununu be a good member of the United States Senate?. He announced last month that he doesn’t plan to run for the Senate next year. This week, he said that he didn’t think he’d be a good fit for the job.
POLITICS
Wave 3

Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican lawmakers have consistently criticized Governor Andy Beshear’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. As Beshear reflects on the last year and a half, he tells WBKO News in a one-on-one interview that there isn’t much he would have done differently. “We didn’t do...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Daily Sun
Portsmouth Herald

'Best thing you can do': Gov. Sununu rolls up sleeve for COVID booster shot at Booster Blitz in Stratham

STRATHAM — Gov. Chris Sununu rolled up the sleeve of his New England Patriots jersey Saturday at Cooperative Middle School to get his COVID-19 booster shot. Sununu's first vaccination dose was Johnson & Johnson. On Saturday at what was called a Booster Blitz event, he mixed it up and got a Moderna booster. He gave a thumb's up after his shot, setting an example for New Hampshire, which is battling the highest rate of COVID-19 in the nation. ...
STRATHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCAX

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update on COVID in New Hampshire on Wednesday. New Hampshire was working last week to free up more hospital beds in the state as COVID admissions reached a pandemic peak. As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 792 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy