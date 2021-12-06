Bill Hemmel: Gov. Chris Sununu's response to COVID is lacking

Mr. Bill Hemmel's recent letter, containing a tongue in cheek analysis of Gov. Chris Sununu's response (or lack thereof) to the recent surge in the COVID pandemic, was spot on. To top it off, Mr. Sununu has the audacity to appear on WMUR News 9 and proclaim that "We knew this was coming." You knew it was coming yet you are doing next to nothing? What are the people of New Hampshire to make of this? The only conclusion I can draw is that Mr. Sununu is putting politics above public health. There are times when it is necessary to put aside whatever underlying ideology one subscribes to in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. This rarely happens, but it is desperately needed. Mr. Sununu, why do you continue to pretend you can handle this? You are failing miserably so far. Don't you realize that people are getting very sick and dying, and that a good deal of it could be prevented if you would simply listen to our own NH public health experts? We have some of the best around, too bad their ability to help save lives is being handcuffed by myopic policy choices coming out of Concord. The public has to start holding elected officials to a much higher standard of accountability. This laissez faire garbage has to stop.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO