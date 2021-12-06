Application Deadline Extended for Three Neighborhood Conservation District Commission Vacancies

Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale is seeking to fill vacancies for members and alternate members on the following Cambridge Neighborhood Conservation District (NCD) Commissions: Mid Cambridge, Avon Hill, and Half Crown-Marsh.

The deadline for submitting applications has been extended to Monday, January 3, 2022.

Neighborhood Conservation Districts were established by city ordinance in 1983. Conservation district designation recognizes a distinctive physical environment that reflects the architectural, cultural, political, economic, or social history of the city. NCDs foster wider public knowledge and appreciation of such neighborhoods. Designation encourages the conservation and maintenance of these areas so that the city may be a more attractive and desirable place in which to live and work.

Each NCD commission includes five members and three alternates. Most members must reside in the respective district. More information and maps of each NCD are available through the following links:

Mid Cambridge NCD, Cambridgema.gov/midcambridgencd

Cambridgema.gov/midcambridgencd Avon Hill NCD, Cambridgema.gov/avonhillncd

Cambridgema.gov/avonhillncd Half Crown-Marsh NCD, Cambridgema.gov/halfcrownmarshncd

The volunteer commissions meet monthly and are supported by the professional staff of the Cambridge Historical Commission. Applicants should have an interest in architecture and local history and be committed to conserving and enhancing the characteristic built environment of the neighborhood. Minority candidates are particularly encouraged to apply. It is a City of Cambridge goal to expand and deepen community engagement with a focus on strengthening the diversity and inclusion of its various boards and commissions.

Experience in the fields of real estate, architecture, or historic preservation is desirable. Appointments to these Commissions are made by the City Manager, with regard for a diversity of viewpoints and experience.

Individuals interested in being considered should apply through the city’s online application system at Cambridgema.gov/apply and select the respective commission. A cover letter and résumé or summary of applicable experience can be submitted during the online application process. Paper applications are also available through the City Manager’s Office at Cambridge City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Avenue.