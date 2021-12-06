ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Application Deadline Extended for Three Neighborhood Conservation District Commission Vacancies

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0dGEJJKE00

Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale is seeking to fill vacancies for members and alternate members on the following Cambridge Neighborhood Conservation District (NCD) Commissions: Mid Cambridge, Avon Hill, and Half Crown-Marsh.

The deadline for submitting applications has been extended to Monday, January 3, 2022.

Neighborhood Conservation Districts were established by city ordinance in 1983. Conservation district designation recognizes a distinctive physical environment that reflects the architectural, cultural, political, economic, or social history of the city. NCDs foster wider public knowledge and appreciation of such neighborhoods. Designation encourages the conservation and maintenance of these areas so that the city may be a more attractive and desirable place in which to live and work.

Each NCD commission includes five members and three alternates. Most members must reside in the respective district. More information and maps of each NCD are available through the following links:

The volunteer commissions meet monthly and are supported by the professional staff of the Cambridge Historical Commission. Applicants should have an interest in architecture and local history and be committed to conserving and enhancing the characteristic built environment of the neighborhood. Minority candidates are particularly encouraged to apply. It is a City of Cambridge goal to expand and deepen community engagement with a focus on strengthening the diversity and inclusion of its various boards and commissions.    

Experience in the fields of real estate, architecture, or historic preservation is desirable. Appointments to these Commissions are made by the City Manager, with regard for a diversity of viewpoints and experience.

Individuals interested in being considered should apply through the city’s online application system at Cambridgema.gov/apply and select the respective commission. A cover letter and résumé or summary of applicable experience can be submitted during the online application process. Paper applications are also available through the City Manager’s Office at Cambridge City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo historic commissions seek applicants

KALAMAZOO, MI — The city of Kalamazoo is currently looking to fill vacancies on the Historic Preservation Commission and Historic District Commission. These two boards play important roles in advising the Kalamazoo City Commission on matters related to preserving the city’s history and maintaining the character of its historic districts, the city said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Metro

Applications open for Metro Council District 6 vacancy

Registered voters in Metro Council District 6 can now apply to fill the newly-vacant seat on the Metro Council. The Metro Council has 90 days to select a replacement for Councilor Bob Stacey, who stepped down from his seat in October to address health concerns. Applications for the seat are...
PORTLAND, OR
wtuz.com

Claymont Board Application Deadline

The Claymont Board of Education is looking for applicants to fill a vacated seat. Kenny Trimmer resigned, with the board accepting that request effective immediately. Applications are now being accepted for the position that will be active until December 31, 2023. Filled-out forms must be received by Claymont Schools no...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Built Environment#Local History#Mid Cambridge Ncd#Avon Hill Ncd#Crown#Commissions
NewPelican

Commission sets new rules on filling vacancies

Wilton Manors – City commissioners adopted two resolutions at their Nov. 23 meeting that lay out a new procedure for filling vacancies if a commissioner or mayor is unable to complete their term. The need for the procedure arose after Mayor Justin Flippen died in office in February of 2020.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Times Leader

Deadline today for Luzerne County deputy warden applications

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Applications are due today for the Luzerne County prison deputy warden position vacated by Sam Hyder’s recent resignation. The position is advertised at $68,000 to $72,000 annually, according to the posting on the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
benitolink.com

San Benito Resource Conservation District seeks to fill board vacancy

Information provided by the San Benito Resource Conservation District. The San Benito Resource Conservation District makes conservation happen on-the-ground by partnering with local agencies on a voluntary basis to care for California’s land, water, soil, and other natural resources. The San Benito Resource Conservation District (SBRCD) works to be a...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Land Conservation Board Vacancies

Alachua County is seeking applicants to fill three current and anticipated vacancies on the Land Conservation Board (LCB) for one Citizen-at-Large and two Natural Resource Professionals. The LCB provides an opportunity for citizen involvement in selecting Alachua County Forever Conservation Lands. The Board reviews and recommends properties for acquisition through...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington sets aside $54,000 in new Neighborhood Grant Program funding; application deadline Feb. 14

Since the City of Covington created its Neighborhood Grant Program in 2018, groups have used it to fund small projects all around the city:. A tree planting in Austinburg, Dog waste stations, Little Libraries, and pedestrian signs in Monte Casino, Lampposts, plants, and bench repairs in Wallace Woods, Planters and picnic tables in Latonia, A pizza box recycling receptacle and mosaic sign repair in MainStrasse Village and Perennials and herbs in Peaselburg are among recent projects.
COVINGTON, KY
kchi.com

Deadline For Free Bridge Applications Is December 31st

The deadline to apply for a free bridge is the end of December. The Bridge over Shoal Creek on Route C is available for re-use. The Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting proposals for the bridge currently located 1.4 miles northwest of Dawn. The Shoal Creek Bridge is a 1933,...
DAWN, MO
So Md News.com

Eight submit applications for North Beach vacancy

Eight residents have submitted applications to fill the vacancy on the North Beach Town Council. The void was created earlier this fall when longtime council member Jane Hagen died. The council’s five incumbents were scheduled to interview the applicants during a work session Thursday evening. One of the applicants, Kenneth...
NORTH BEACH, MD
The Oklahoman

Tree grant applications available for Edmond neighborhoods and schools

EDMOND — Applications are available for neighborhood groups and public schools or their associated parent teacher organizations to receive free trees as part The Edmond Tree Grants program. Administered by the city of Edmond Urban Forestry Department, eligible groups within Edmond city limits can apply to receive seedlings, or 3-gallon...
EDMOND, OK
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Port of Benton chooses educator for commission vacancy

The Port of Benton Commission selected Christy Rasmussen, a former Christ the King School principal and current Hanford employee, to fill the board seat vacated when Robert Larson retired in October with two years left of his term. Rasmussen was one of four candidates interviewed in a special commission session...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
knoxplanning.org

Planning Commission Application Requirements Update

Effective immediately, Planning Commission applications require the property owner’s signature in addition to the applicant’s (if they are two different people). Staff will confirm that the owner’s name/company matches the listing in the Knox County Property Assessor’s records. If the property was recently transferred, and is not yet listed in the Knox County Property Assessor’s records, you can provide a current property deed as documentation.
POLITICS
newsandpress.net

“BEST OF DARLINGTON” ballot deadline extended

Unfortunately, the ballot for “Best of Darlington 2021” was not included in last week’s (12/1) issue of the Darlington County News & Press. Because of this, we have decided to extend the voting deadline until December 30, 2021. Please vote on all of your favorites and get your ballots in as soon as possible! You can make a difference! Ballots are on Page 10 of this week’s (12/8) Darlington County News & Press.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Hampton Times

Centennial extends application deadline for Region II school board vacancy

The Centennial School District board of school directors is seeking applications to fill a vacancy in Region II, located in Warminster Township and Ivyland Borough, through the extended deadline of Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest and a resume to ℅ Dr. Dana Bedden, 48 Swan Way, Warminster, PA 18974, or by email at ruchco@centennialsd.org.
WARMINSTER, PA
yourdailylocal.com

WCSD Receiving Applications for School Board Vacancy

RUSSELL, Pa. – The Warren County School District needs to fill a vacancy on the school board and will receive applications until noon on Dec. 17. The district announced during Monday’s board meeting that Chloe Shaffer, the lone candidate on the ballot for the open Region II seat, had sent notice that she would not accept the seat she had been elected to fill.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Hastings Tribune

Commission determines vacancy in district court

Nebraska’s Judicial Resources Commission has voted to recommend the replacement of District Judge Stephen Illingworth, who retired in November. The commission met Friday, and one of the items on the agenda was to determine whether Illingworth’s retirement created a judicial vacancy on the district court within the 10th Judicial District, based on judicial workload statistics. Counties in Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District include Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, and Webster.
HASTINGS, NE
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

12
Followers
636
Post
359
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy