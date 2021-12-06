ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Stocks Lead Rebound; Nasdaq Futures Rally: Markets Wrap

By Abigail Moses
Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rose Tuesday as concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant receded and China...

MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.57% to $257.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $240.43 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 150-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Friday afternoon with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 152 points higher (0.4%), as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.77, or 3.1%, while those of Microsoft have climbed $7.82, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 63-point boost for the Dow. Coca-Cola (KO) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.32% to $1,017.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Tesla Inc. closed $226.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $17.43 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 1115.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million. American...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower after sharp rally this week

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains following positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with real-estate, energy and consumer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Investor's Business Daily

Nasdaq Sells Off As Rally Attempt Loses Steam; 4 Top Growth Stocks To Watch In Market Correction

The stock market ended lower Thursday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq sold off sharply, a setback for the market's attempt to end its current correction. Still, four top growth stocks — Arista Networks (ANET), Driven Brands (DRVN), Epam Systems (EPAM) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) — are holding up well amid the current market volatility. Today's Stock…
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Traders Look to Key China Economic Meeting for Growth Cues

China’s annual economic summit for its leaders may offer guidance for traders deciding on their 2022 stock strategies, after Beijing indicated growth is a top priority with a tilt toward easing this week. The economy is facing pressure from a deepening property market slowdown and weak domestic demand amid...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.56% to $333.10 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $16.57 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.37% to $2,952.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $66.56 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

