The Horde and the Alliance are at war, and now you’re smack dab in the middle of it. Time to hoist the banners and march on the enemy through hard-hitting card game action. If you haven’t played Hearthstone over the past few weeks, you’ll have a very important decision to make the next time you enter the game. Upon login, the game will ask if you want to fight for the Horde or the Alliance. Hearthstone’s new Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion is inspired by one of the most iconic Battlegrounds in World of Warcraft history, Alterac Valley. Drek’Thar and Vanndar can both be found there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO