We had the privilege of being invited to the opening of the new Science Building at the Oakland Community College (OCC)/Auburn Hills campus. One word: Impressive! The lab spaces, with all their amenities that include the latest technologies to prepare those pursuing education and career in the health sciences or emergency response, are among the finest. The building has many creature comforts including areas where students can gather or spend some time on their own. The colors are warm and inviting and the staff we met who provided an overview of the purpose for each lab were truly proud and enthusiastic about what they were representing. The new building is 54,000 square feet and the project included the renovation of an existing 31,000 square feet which formerly housed science and technology. Anyone pursuing education in the sciences need to give the science building at OCC/Auburn Hills a close look.

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO