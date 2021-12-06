ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 People's Choice Awards: H.E.R to Perform, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart & More to Present

By Jake Thompson
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair. E! and NBC announced an exciting new list of presenters and performers for the pop culture event of the year, which will air live on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E! and NBC. Grammy and Academy-Award...

2021 People’s Choice Awards: Christina Aguilera to Receive Music Icon Award & Perform

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will feature a new award, one recognizing an artist’s contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever “Music Icon” award, with Becky G presenting it to her at the ceremony (airing December 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California). Aguilera, who has won five PCAs, will also perform a medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. It’s her first Spanish-language album in over 20 years (Mi Reflejo was released in 2000). This will be her second PCA performance, with the first coming in 2013 when she received the “People’s Voice” award.
Cardi B Shines in Pink Disco Ball Dress and Metallic Stilettos at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Cardi B popped in a pink presenter-chic ensemble at the People’s Choice Awards last night in Santa Barbara, Calif. The “I Like It” singer joined the popular red carpet sequin trend for the event. She sported a custom fitted maxi dress by Sol Angelann that draped down to her ankles. The flashy frock featured a bustier-styled top with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The gown was lined with metallic pink, square-shaped sequins. She let the glittery ensemble speak for itself and kept it simple with accessories. She partnered her look with a pair of dangly silver earrings with a circular detail. When...
How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on TV and Online

Watch: Kenan Thompson to Host 2021 People's Choice Awards. Pop culture's biggest night is almost here and we've got your complete guide to the 2021 People's Choice Awards, including how to watch and what to expect. Time to grab some popcorn or treat yourself with some Postmates because the 2021...
How to watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards with or without cable: Time, channel, stream for free, performers

A night of celebrities, red carpet gowns and awards speeches will air live tonight. “Live from E! 2021 People’s Choice Awards” airs Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling. The awards show celebrates the accomplishments of Hollywood A-listers in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
People’s Choice Award Winners 2021

The People’s Choice Award winners were announced on Tuesday night (December 7) and the winners are…. Dwayne Johnson took home Male Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star of 2021, Scarlett Johannson won for Female Movie Star of 2021, and her movie, Black Widow took home an award for Movie of 2021.
Christina Aguilera Reimagines Her Biggest Hits at People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera received the first-ever Music Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night. The Grammy winner performed a melody of her biggest hits like “Beautiful,” “Genie in a Bottle,” and “Ain’t No Other Man,” as well as her most recent Spanish single, “Somos Nada.” About halfway through the performance, she exclaimed that “this [performance] is not just for the women and the fighters, but for everybody who has a voice to be heard.” As the stage opened up to reveal a sea of fans, she closed out the performance by belting out “Beautiful” and blowing kisses to her “fighters.” Musician and “Muchachas” collaborator Becky G, in matching yellow dresses, presented Aguilera with the Music Icon award. During her acceptance speech, Aguilera reminisced on the power of her music, saying that, “Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all,” and thanking fans for their support for sharing their “stories about the impact of songs like ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fighter,’ ‘Can’t Hold Us Down,’ and yes, even ‘Dirrty.’”
Blake Shelton Wins Country Artist of 2021 at The People’s Choice Awards

Blake Shelton won big last night at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The Voice coach won Country Artist of 2021 right after the show’s semifinal eliminations. Shelton is no stranger to the fan favorite award show. He has won a total of seven People’s Choice Awards over the years.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
Lili Reinhart Revealed When She Thinks Riverdale Will End... And It's Soon

Raise a milkshake to the town with pep, Riverdale fans, because it may be almost time to say goodbye. Fans of The CW’s zany teen drama have wondered how long the show can keep going for quite some time, and now we have some intel about when it may end from Betty Cooper herself. During a recent Instagram Live, Lili Reinhart revealed Riverdale will likely end with Season 7, so get ready for things to get even wilder as the grand finale possibly draws near.
Sarah Hyland's marshmallow couture, plus more fashion hits and misses from the 2021 People's Choice Awards

The People's Choice Awards have been handed out, and now it's time for Wonderwall.com to judge the fashion! Let's kick things off with one of the more perplexing looks of the night from Sarah Hyland, who served up marshmallow couture! The star arrived in this puffy white confection by Vera Wang, which featured one off-the-shoulder sleeve and a super short skirt. At first we were on the fence about this over-the-top pick, which she did pair perfectly with white platform Christian Louboutins, but seeing it from another angle made us pick a side…
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
