2021 People's Choice Awards: H.E.R to Perform, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart & More to Present

Christina Aguilera received the first-ever Music Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night. The Grammy winner performed a melody of her biggest hits like “Beautiful,” “Genie in a Bottle,” and “Ain’t No Other Man,” as well as her most recent Spanish single, “Somos Nada.” About halfway through the performance, she exclaimed that “this [performance] is not just for the women and the fighters, but for everybody who has a voice to be heard.” As the stage opened up to reveal a sea of fans, she closed out the performance by belting out “Beautiful” and blowing kisses to her “fighters.” Musician and “Muchachas” collaborator Becky G, in matching yellow dresses, presented Aguilera with the Music Icon award. During her acceptance speech, Aguilera reminisced on the power of her music, saying that, “Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all,” and thanking fans for their support for sharing their “stories about the impact of songs like ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fighter,’ ‘Can’t Hold Us Down,’ and yes, even ‘Dirrty.’”

