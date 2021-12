Art pop and production duo Big Kill have just unleashed their addictive new single "FAT LIP." Collaborating with charismatic hip-hop talent DEBBY FRIDAY, together they have created a unique electro tune that truly thrills. With static bass, sharp synths and vehement vocals, the song possesses a raw simplicity while also being very complex, showcasing a wide array of sounds. Inspired by everything from commercial pop to noise to drill to Eurodance, each and every influence can be distinctly heard in this experimental offering. “The look in your eye make me dizzy make me fall down the stairs, but I still look cute with a fat lip.” These quirky lyrics pair seamlessly with the track's unconventional style.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO