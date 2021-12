Today, Sony Pictures confirmed that they're staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man business for at least three more films, but when will fans finally get to see Spider-Man battle Venom? Sony Pictures has a bonafide hit on its hand in the Tom Hardy-led Venom series, and before that, they had a smashing success introducing Miles Morales to moviegoers in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony is fully invested in the current iteration of Spider-Man, and teased a crossover tease in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but Sony's Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal says villain and crossover aren't where the ideas for new Spider-Man movies begin, but she's not ruling them out.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO