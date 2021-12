Well, I admit that one of my favorite Christmas movies is Home Alone. I remember seeing it in the theaters back when the old theater was still open, the one behind the K-Mart?. Yeah, my Dad and I went to see it together, and we had gone through the popcorn before the trailers were over. Every time I've seen it since then I've thought, "That house cannot just be REAL. I mean, surely they shot at a set and not just a house, right?" Well. I tell you what, if it was a set, it was explicitly molded after this house.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO