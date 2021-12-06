ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Updating a Doorbell Cover for a More Stylish Look

By Melissa @ The Inspired Room
theinspiredroom.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the projects we have on our “someday list” is to hire an electrician as we plan to add some wall sconces throughout the house (see our immediate solution for a wall sconce with a battery operated bulb in THIS POST). We also were thinking to have an electrician move...

theinspiredroom.net

Comments / 0

Related
Burk

5 Easy Tips to Always Look Stylish Without Buying New Clothes

I used to think that - in order to be trendy & stylish - I needed to follow the current trends and buy new fancy clothes every season. While that's not inherently wrong, it's not right either. Let's have a look at a few quick tips to look and dress more stylishly without buying new clothes constantly.
theinspiredroom.net

Light Up a Dark Corner with a Wall Sconce (No Wiring Necessary!)

We love this little corner in our living room! The built-in bench and bookcase are so charming! But without a light source here, it felt a bit dreary, especially on a winter’s night. While our plan is to (someday) add wall sconces throughout the room, it was not in the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

I made custom hanging rods for my wall art. They only cost me $1

Posters or large format prints can look great on your wall, but simply taping them in place makes them look more like something you'd find in a student dorm than your lovely home. Instead, using poster hanging rods to hang large prints can be a much more attractive solution -- and can cost much less than trying to find a gigantic frame.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

9 Modern Interior Window Trim Ideas

From color to material to style, there are tons of choices for interior window trim. These ideas are a modern take on the classic home finishing. Painted trim has been everywhere for years, but natural wood is coming back in style, particularly when paired with white walls or counters. This modern kitchen pairs honey-colored wood with white marble tile. It’s a warm twist on the typical black and white marble look. The narrow trim features a small ledge, perfect for houseplants and knick-knacks.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell Cover
yankodesign.com

This modular furniture system designed for kids is built to be play-friendly!

My NooK is a modular furniture system designed for kids to use as their own customizable playground, with plenty of modules and colors to choose from. You don’t have to have kids to know they make a playground of every room in the house. The cushions are boulders, the lampposts are trees, and the floor, of course, is lava. We’ve all been that age when anything goes, no holds barred. Designed by Olivia and Patrick Rudomino, My NooK is an expandable and customizable furniture system that was created to quench the need for play.
HOME & GARDEN
studio-mcgee.com

Lighting Tips for Every Room

But “good” lighting in a home isn’t just about natural light coming in through the windows; it’s also about creating feeling through layered fixtures that bring ambiance and function. Lighting is one of the first things we consider when designing a home, and in our opinion, it’s just as important as other hard finishes like paint and flooring.
INTERIOR DESIGN
fashionisers.com

Undeniably Cool Living Room Ideas for Every Taste

Whether you are a traditionalist or are inclined towards contemporary furnishings, these undeniably cool living room ideas will for sure make your heart skip a beat. There are tons of design elements that you can play with, however, we have incorporated some of the vibe setting elements that can go a long way no matter if you are styling up the living room for the first time or redecorating it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
therighthairstyles.com

30 Feathered Hair Looks Cut in a Stylish Way

When we think of feathered hair, we often turn to the decades past. Images of television icon Farrah Fawcett with her classic ‘70s feathered hair spring to mind. But did you know the style is just as popular today as it was then? Though some may want to discredit the cut as dated, feathered hair is still stylish! Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez have been known to rock the cut in a modern way, while still taking cues from its rich history.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

10 Channel Tufted Sofas That’ll Add Some Flair to Your Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been following decor trends over the last couple of years, you’ve noticed that we’re living in the midst of a ’70s revival. From bold colors and patterns to post mid-century silhouettes that add a lot of a character to a space, the trend is one we can’t get enough of. One element that we keep seeing time and time again is channel tufting, especially when it comes to sofas. This vertical stitching style is a subtle, simple way to add some glam to a piece which makes it perfect for an integral focal point piece like a sofa. And with this silhouette commonly being used alongside fabrics like linens and velvets, the style really speaks to that whole ’70s vibe. If you’ve been dreaming of adding a channel-tufted sofa to your space, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find 10 of our favorite picks perfect for any space, style, and budget.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
HOME & GARDEN
luxurytravelmagazine.com

How to Look Stylish and Fashionable When Traveling as a Couple

As a couple, traveling together can be a great way to create fantastic memories. It also contributes to strengthening a relationship because you spend more quality time together. Even a few days in a weekend getaway can spice things up as much as romance, intimacy, and reconnection are concerned. With...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
APPAREL
Telegraph

Stylish glasses that will look great on your Christmas table

Need a wine glass that won’t offend those who like to be able to actually smell and taste the wine when they’re drinking it and that the clumsy members of your family can smash as often as they like? The search is over. I fell for these IKEA ones while staying in a rental on the Yorkshire moors this year and have since discovered that other winos have them in their kitchen cupboards, too.
LIFESTYLE
we-heart.com

First impressions matter, and they can't be undone. Discover three top fashion tips to look stylish every day...

Often, you may hear some people say that being fashionable does not matter or that how you look is immaterial. What matters is what you know. However, these statements disregard the reality that people will tend to judge us by how we look. First impressions matter and they are lasting too. It’s important to look stylish every day. Even for yourself.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy